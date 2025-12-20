Rob Reiner’s Chilling Final Words at Party Suggest His Murder Was Preventable

Matt Margolis | 5:07 PM on December 20, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Newly released information suggests the horrific murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, may have been preventable. Reports indicate that just hours before Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood, California, home, their son Nick caused enough concern at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party that at least one guest urged someone to call the police.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, Nick and Rob got into an argument at the party that grew loud enough to draw attention.

Multiple attendees have reported witnessing Rob, 78, and wife Michele, 70, having a heated argument with 32-year-old Nick at O'Brien's Los Angeles mansion on Saturday night.

Nick is said to have been behaving erratically all evening, but one source familiar with the party has now told the Daily Mail the spat grew so intense that at least one guest suggested calling the cops to intervene.

’They got in an argument, the father and son. It got so bad and loud someone wanted to call the police to report it,' the insider claimed.

’But Conan stepped in and said, "it's my house, my party, I'm not calling the police." He talked them out of calling the police.'

O'Brien, 62, did not respond to the Daily Mail's requests for comment.

Another source corroborated the account, saying party guests had raised concerns about Nick's mental state and suggested contacting the cops before O'Brien shut the idea down.

’When the s**t was hitting the fan, somebody said we need to call the police. The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental-health hold,' the second source told the Daily Mail.

'Conan O'Brien stepped in and said, "no, I don't want the police at my house". It makes sense; who wants the cops showing up creating a scene?' the insider added.


Rob Reiner reportedly also shared his deepest fears about his son with other guests during the party. An A-list attendee later recounted what Reiner said after Nick left the gathering following an interaction with comedian Bill Hader. "I'm petrified of him. I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I'm afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me," Rob reportedly told a group of friends.

A source close to the LAPD said no 911 calls were placed from O’Brien’s home that night, and despite concerns among guests, no one anticipated the violence that followed. Less than 24 hours later, Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead from knife wounds.

“Only the murderer is responsible,” the source said. “But it must be gut-wrenching for Conan to learn that this is how things turned out. I'm sure that night is replaying for him over and over. It's just so awful and sad.”

Even so, this development underscores a hard truth: the warning signs were there, and no one acted when basic judgment called for intervention. It’s understandable that people did not want to believe Nick Reiner could harm his parents. Denial is a powerful instinct in situations like this.

But when Reiner himself told people at the party that he was terrified of his son and feared he would hurt him, that crossed a line where someone, even a bunch of self-important Hollywood A-listers, should have done something.

Matt Margolis

