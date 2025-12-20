Bill Clinton Panics After Latest Epstein Release Shows Him With Victims

Make no mistake, Bill Clinton is furious after a fresh release of Jeffrey Epstein files sent the internet into a frenzy on Friday. The newly published photos show Clinton swimming in a pool, lounging in a jacuzzi alongside victims, and more. The Justice Department released the massive tranche to meet the deadline imposed by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law President Trump signed last month.

Clinton's crew fired back fast with a statement that reeks of deflection, pinning the blame on Trump and the White House for some shady timing on the Friday dump.

“The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” Bill Clinton's chief of staff, Angel Ureña, said in a statement shared on X Friday evening. “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton.”

The statement continued, “There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

That’s cute. Over the past several weeks, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have been releasing cherry-picked emails and photos designed for the specific purpose of creating the false impression that President Trump was linked to Epstein’s criminal activities, even though none of them actually did. In other words, Clinton is accusing Trump of doing exactly what Democrats have been doing for weeks now.

For sure, as of yet, we have no evidence that Bill Clinton did anything wrong, but we do know, based on the available evidence, that his connections to Epstein were far more significant than Trump’s. Epstein, the files show, didn’t like Trump, and Trump, as we know, cut ties with Epstein long before his criminal activities were publicly known. We also know there aren’t any photos of Trump with any victims, nor any evidence that he flew on Epstein’s plane. On top of that, we do know that both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell visited the Clinton White House multiple times. Then there’s the little detail that Maxwell was a guest at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010 — well after Epstein was indicted in 2006 for molesting a minor.

You're telling me Bill Clinton is on the Epstein list? Wow that's crazy. btw here's Ghislaine Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton's wedding pic.twitter.com/bvtGWFe7e9 — Rob (@robrousseau) January 1, 2024

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have tried to weaponize the Epstein files against Donald Trump with selective document releases, which have backfired, as the files have found nothing incriminating against Trump, but did expose extensive ties between Epstein and prominent Democrats. In the process, Democrats have infuriated Epstein survivors, who say the intermittent, cherry-picked releases are distressing, retraumatizing, and clearly driven more by partisan headline-chasing than by any genuine concern for justice.

