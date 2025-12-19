Epstein Files Have Been Released, And Democrats Won’t Like These Photos

The massive tranche of Jeffrey Epstein documents released Friday runs hundreds of thousands of pages. It includes the names of more than a dozen politically exposed figures and government officials, according to sources familiar with the material.

Advertisement

In a letter to Congress exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department’s exhaustive review identified more than 1,200 victims and family members. Blanche outlined how the DOJ sifted through the files and weighed what could responsibly be made public as part of the release process.

The Justice Department redacted the names and identifiers of victims. Fox News Digital has learned that the same redaction standards were applied to politically exposed individuals and government officials. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter written by Blanche to members of the House of Representatives regarding Friday’s anticipated release of the files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"We write to notify you that today the Department of Justice is producing hundreds of thousands of pages of responsive materials in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act," Blanche wrote.

"Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, this unprecedented disclosure highlights our commitment to following the law, being transparent, and protecting victims," Blanche continued, noting that the production of documents comes within the 30 days required under the law signed by the president. This letter will summarize the Department’s historic efforts and disclose specific details regarding the review and production process.”

Advertisement

Recommended: Bombshell Emails Expose Biden White House Involvement in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Photos featuring one prominent individual in the latest release have already been circulating on social media, and it’s not President Donald Trump. It’s former President Bill Clinton. Photos show Clinton swimming with Ghislaine Maxwell and another female whose identity has been redacted, suggesting that she is a victim and/or a minor.

bill is in so many of these it's insane pic.twitter.com/1mnGUTJNVE — Emica (@emica_forever) December 19, 2025

Yikes.

"Never in American history has a President or the Department of Justice been this transparent with the American people about such a sensitive law enforcement matter," Blanche added. "Democrat administrations in the past have refused to provide full details of the Jeffrey Epstein saga. But President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Patel are committed to providing full transparency consistent with the law."

President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, forcing the government to make public any unclassified records connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days.

The legislation allows the Justice Department to withhold or redact material that could expose victims or compromise ongoing investigations, including cases like the New York probe recently opened by Attorney General Pam Bondi into Epstein’s links to Democrats. It also authorized the DOJ to keep information confidential if its disclosure would threaten national security or foreign policy interests.

Advertisement

"This process resulted in over 1,200 names being identified as victims or their relatives," Blanche explained. "We have redacted reference to such names. In addition to redacting the names of these victims, we have also redacted and are not producing any materials that could result in their identification."

Give yourself an ad-free reading experience this holiday season. PJ Media VIP lets you focus on the real news that matters, from a conservative voice you can trust. Our Christmas and New Year’s sale makes it easy to join—use code MERRY74 for 74% off. Support fearless journalism and help keep PJ Media thriving as the new year begins.