Earlier this year, Gov. Tim Walz floated a future presidential run, but now the real question is whether he will survive as Minnesota’s governor. Over 400 Minnesota Department of Human Services employees accused Walz of being "100% responsible" for massive fraud in Minnesota.

Minnesota’s Medicaid system has been hit with a staggering fraud scandal, and the trail leads straight to the Somali community around Minneapolis. Prosecutors say Somalis allegedly funneled millions from autism-care programs to their native country and even terrorist organizations. Nearly 100 clinics are under investigation for billing Medicaid for children supposedly diagnosed with autism. One case alone involves 29-year-old Asha Farhan Hassan, accused of embezzling $14 million from the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention program. Authorities claim providers falsely certified children as eligible and paid parents kickbacks to participate. The fraud in Minnesota is far bigger and more brazen than anyone first reported. Millions of state taxpayer dollars allegedly ended up funding Al-Shabaab, the terrorist group tied to Al-Qaeda. This is fraud on a shocking scale, and it exposes a corruption problem that state officials have so far ignored.

Whistleblowers alerted Walz to the fraud in its early stages, hoping for a partnership to stop it. Instead of a partnership, they got retaliation.

Employees from the Minnesota Department of Human Services say the state's massive fraud scandal leads straight back to the governor. They claim “Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” insisting they warned him early but “got the opposite response.” Instead of help, they say Walz “systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression,” backed by certain DFL allies and “an indifferent mainstream media.”

They argue the governor also weakened oversight by disempowering the Office of the Legislative Auditor, while “media and politicians supporting Tim Walz or the DFL-agenda attacked whistleblowers.” According to staff, agency leaders appointed by Walz “willfully disregarded rules and laws to keep fraud reports quiet,” even threatening families. Key programs, they say, lacked fraud safeguards “in an attempt to extract more funding from legislature and the federal government.”

Workers claim they witnessed fraud firsthand but were “shut down, reassigned and told to keep quiet,” with no one held accountable. They describe a system “created and maintained by Tim Walz” that fosters retaliation and shields misconduct. Their view of the governor is blunt: “Fundamentally, Tim Walz is dishonest, lacks ethics and integrity,” and misled the public with “inveterate lying” about a budget surplus created by temporary ARPA funds.

They say the state can’t fix this alone, so they’re appealing to federal authorities and thanking lawmakers, media outlets, and other whistleblowers “who are trying to halt fraud.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer has called for a federal investigation, and the entire Minnesota GOP congressional delegation has demanded inquiries not just into the Somali fraud schemes but also into “improper management of fraud by Governor Walz.”

When over 400 of your own state employees publicly accuse you of being “100% responsible” for fraud and systematically retaliating against whistleblowers, you’re facing a political death sentence. The question isn’t whether Walz can run for president in 2028—it’s whether he can avoid being run out of the governor’s mansion. Federal investigators need to follow this trail wherever it leads.

