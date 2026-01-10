Trump Calls to Jail Jack Smith After $20K Bribe Revealed

President Donald Trump is once again calling for Biden administration attack dog Jack Smith to go to prison after reports of a hefty bribe Smith paid to an informant.

Unconstitutionally appointed Justice Department (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith spent years engaging in sketchy campaigns to take down Republican politicians before he became particularly infamous for his aggressive legal campaign against Donald Trump. Now that Trump is president again, and as evidence of Smith’s wrongdoing continues to pile up, the president is right to call for accountability and justice against Smith.

“Deranged Jack Smith should be sitting in prison for all that he has done to disgrace our Country!” the president posted on his Truth Social platform today before quoting a Just the News headline: “Jack Smith team approved $20k payment to informant to snitch on Trump team during Arctic Frost case.”

FBI Director Kash Patel provided new documents to Congress, including the information on the confidential human source who received the hefty payout for betraying Donald Trump‘s team. Patel told Just the News Arctic Frost was an “egregious abuse of power and violation of the law.” The FBI, under Smith’s direction, analyzed phone calls from more than 50 White House-issued phones, including Trump’s.

Just the News added:

The records reveal multiple efforts by FBI supervisors to make Trump himself a "subject" of the probe, an idea that was ultimately rejected, their reliance on information in liberal media outlets to build the case as well as the sheer magnitude of major Trump figures whose phone or email records were exploited by the FBI for possible evidence of wrongdoing. The new revelations include that the FBI obtained email records from nearly 150 figures in Trump world and that they analyzed phone data, not just on nine allies of Trump in Congress, but also on his lawyers and some of his outside advisers, like prominent TV host Steve Bannon.

Trump is one of multiple Republican politicians Smith took on with shady tactics over the years, and not everyone was as fortunate as Trump in coming out on the other side with a political career intact. Former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.), in an exclusive interview with PJ Media back in 2023, accused Smith of using underhanded tactics, including a witness payoff scheme and the illegal wiretapping of phones, to secure his conviction. Smith also used illegal wiretaps to target Trump.

Renzi spoke again with PJ Media in 2025 to state that he brought evidence of Smith’s prosecutorial misconduct to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) attention in 2019, and that the senator did not act upon it, which was ironic, considering Graham was later one of Smith’s targets. Trump pardoned Renzi during his first term in office.

Last year, the American people learned that Smith had actually targeted the entirety of Republican leadership with his vast spying network. Smith was drunk with his own illicit power to destroy political opponents. Why should he escape accountability simply because he has powerful friends in Democrat leadership and the Deep State?

