Jack Smith Targeted ALL GOP Leadership

Catherine Salgado | 5:10 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Biden-era Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith didn't only go after Donald Trump. Newly released files expose how he targeted the entire Republican leadership — over 430 individuals and organizations.

Smith was running a vast political surveillance/harassment campaign with the FBI against Republicans, stemming from the GOP Senate investigation into the Arctic Frost scandal. Hundreds of key figures and entities within the Republican Party and the MAGA movement were in Smith’s sights. Judge Aileen Cannon later ruled that the DOJ unconstitutionally appointed Smith. Among Smith’s targets were the Republican Attorneys General Association, Trump White House advisers, and Turning Point USA.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) announced at a GOP press conference today with Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) that Arctic Frost was “the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.” [Emphasis added.] You can find a link to the subpoenas in question on Grassley’s website.

Grassley said, “I’ve obtained [these] through legally protected whistleblower disclosures. 197 subpoenas were issued by Jack Smith and his team. These subpoenas were issued to 34 individuals and 163 businesses, including financial institutions.”

The senator emphasized the magnitude of Smith’s scandal: “The subpoena requested records and communications related to over 430 individual and organizations — all of them appear to be aimed at Republicans.”

Smith looked for media communications and financial information. “Some subpoenas to individuals and businesses sought statistical data and analysis relating to donors and fundraising efforts,” Grassley explained. “Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was a fishing expedition.”

Earlier this month, Grassley revealed that the Biden FBI spied on Republican senators in an initiative weaponized by Smith and facilitated by Judge James Boasberg. But the spying was evidently exponentially more far-reaching than a handful of senators and President Trump.

Smith has a myriad of scandals in his past — including accusations of witness payoffs and illegal wiretaps from former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.). Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and other lawmakers recently referred Smith to the Trump-Bondi DOJ for prosecutorial misconduct.

“As part of Jack Smith’s weaponized witch hunt, the Biden DOJ issued subpoenas to several telecommunications companies in 2023 regarding our cell phone records, gaining access to the time, recipient, duration, and location of calls placed on our devices from January 4, 2021, to January 7, 2021,” the lawmakers said. “We have yet to learn of any legal predicate for the Biden Department of Justice issuing subpoenas to obtain these cell phone records.”

In the new press conference, Grassley insisted, “If this had happened to Democrats, they’d be as rightly outraged as we are outraged.” But it would not have happened to Democrats. We all know that there is one party that always violates the law to an inordinate degree in blatant political persecution.

