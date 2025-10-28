Parent Groups Request State-by-State Education Audit

Twenty-six parents' organizations, including parental rights advocacy group Defending Education, are requesting audits of education systems in every one of America’s 50 states.

DEI, CRT, LGBTQ, and all the other alphabet soup ideologies are poisoning children’s minds. Sexual misconduct, grooming, and violations of parental rights are rife in our schools. The 26 organizations want major reform and accountability now. They have written to authorities in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to request audits ensuring compliance with federal regulations and Constitutional rights.

The organizations are particularly concerned in light of the recent arrest of Des Moines superintendent Ian Roberts, an illegal alien who misrepresented his qualifications. Roberts also had a lucrative consulting gig and used his positions in various districts to funnel cash to his consultant organization. An ex-Michelle Obama staffer now running for Senate in Iowa, Jackie Norris, hired Roberts before ICE finally tracked him down and charged him with multiple criminal offenses.

The parent organizations’ Arizona letter, for example, begins, “We write to you as membership organizations focused on high quality, value-neutral education in America’s schools. In conjunction with these aims, we seek to secure equal treatment and opportunity for all Americans under the law. But we are gravely concerned with the current condition of public education — a proposition that falls ultimately to the individual states, their legislators, and leaders like you.”

Based on the 2015-2016 Civil Rights Data Collection Report cited by the organizations, the U.S. Department of Education catalogued a horrifying 9,649 incidents of sexual violence in public schools. Moving forward to 2023, a report examining the data found many school districts are not obligated to notify parents about the sexual violence or put information about the investigation in the guilty employee’s personnel file.

Most disturbing of all, the organizations cited data indicating that a public school employee who is a sexual abuser usually gets passed through three different school districts on average and can abuse up to 73 children — that’s right, 73 children — before being truly fired or brought up on legal charges.

Collective bargaining agreements negotiated between teacher unions and school districts are a “key contributor to the problem, as they ‘often allow for scrubbing of personnel files,’” so no record of abuse is left once an offender leaves the system.

Indeed, Wisconsin Republican congressmen are accusing their governor and Department of Public Instruction (DPI) of not adequately addressing or disclosing more than 200 cases of educator sexual misconduct and grooming between 2018 and 2023.

Defending Education stated, “Public education is a state responsibility. Yet every state that accepts federal funds must follow federal civil rights law. Too many states are out of compliance, whether through race-based hiring and programming, restroom/locker room and athletic policies that violate sex equality or the scrubbing of personnel records that allow predators to move between schools undetected.”

Our children’s future is at stake.

