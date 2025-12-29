We Live in an Age of Miracles: Five Real Advances and One Mental Shift That Will Change Everything

We live in an atmosphere of persistent edginess.

Every day, from both left and right, we are warned that everything is on the brink of collapse. The president is authoritarian. Congress is corrupt. The system is rigged. The taxpayer is being robbed blind. Institutions are failing. Civilization is fraying.

Advertisement

Some of this is undoubtedly true. Power always attracts corruption, and no republic lasts without strain. But when bad news becomes the water we swim in, something else happens. We lose perspective.

We forget that we are living in an age of genuine miracles.

We carry the internet in our pockets, an innovation that would have sounded like fantasy 15 years ago. The bulk of all recorded human knowledge is accessible to anyone, anywhere, in seconds. In the United States, real hunger is virtually nonexistent unless it is deliberately inflicted on the innocent. Medical technology is bringing sight to the blind and mobility to the paralyzed. The air we breathe in the U.S. is cleaner than it has been since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. Capitalist innovation has made hundreds of millions wealthy and brought comfort, safety, and longevity to billions throughout the world.

By nearly any material or technological measure, humanity has never been so prosperous, so capable, or so close to receiving the full blessings of science properly ordered to human need.

That does not mean everything is fine. It means despair is a distortion of reality. We are so accustomed to hearing what is broken that we forget to notice what is being built.

Here are five innovations likely to change our world over the next year – and a sixth, quieter shift in how we think, without which none of the others will matter.

1. Artificial Intelligence As a Competence Multiplier

(and why it frightens elites)

Artificial intelligence is often discussed as a threat to jobs, to creativity, to human dignity itself. That framing is understandable, but incomplete. The real transformation is not replacement. It is amplification.

Advertisement

AI is becoming a cognitive tool that extends what a single human being can do. It expands working memory. It accelerates research. It reduces friction in complex tasks. It allows one focused individual to operate at a level that once required a department, a staff, or an institution.

This is not theoretical. It is already happening.

A competent person using AI properly can now analyze large bodies of information, draft and refine complex arguments, and build systems that previously required teams. AI does not reward ideology, credentials, or status. It rewards clarity, discipline, and follow-through.

That is precisely why it unsettles existing power structures.

Elites are not primarily afraid of AI replacing workers. They are afraid of it collapsing the distance between authority and ability. For decades, power has flowed through credential bottlenecks, institutional permission, and narrative control. AI bypasses all three. Elites can no longer gatekeep. Even more destabilizing, AI enables exit instead of protest. People no longer need to persuade failing institutions. They can build around them.

Elites can survive criticism. They rarely survive irrelevance.

2. Biology Becomes More Usable

For decades, biology advanced heroically but slowly. Scientists knew what mattered, but understanding how it fit together was painfully difficult.

That bottleneck is breaking.

Advances in protein modeling have made it possible to predict structures at scale, transforming years of labor into days or hours. Knowledge that once lived inside elite labs is becoming broadly usable. This matters because medicine advances when insight becomes actionable.

Advertisement

Over the next year, this shift will continue to shorten drug discovery timelines, enable more targeted cancer therapies, and bring treatments for rare diseases closer to viability. This is not a single miracle cure. It is the removal of a fundamental constraint. And when constraints disappear, progress compounds.

The savings embodied in the new efficiency and speed of small labs does something else, something earthshaking. For decades, large pharmaceutical companies have minimized risk by outsourcing early-stage failure. Public grants, universities, and small labs absorb the losses; that means that, largely, the taxpayer absorbs them. When a discovery succeeds, major firms acquire it and complete development.

It is efficient for the corporation, if not for the general public. It distorts how risk is distributed and allows large corporations to hoover up all the profits.

However, as early insight becomes cheaper and faster, small labs gain leverage. They can push discoveries further before selling, retain ownership longer, and pursue conditions that large firms ignore as uneconomical.

This opens the door to boutique medicine — smaller, more focused efforts that keep more of the value chain intact.

Once again, power shifts outward and downward, away from those who have centralized it and into the general public.

3. Early Detection Turns Time into the Miracle

The most powerful medical innovation is not a dramatic cure. It is time.

AI-assisted diagnostics, improved imaging, and better biomarkers are making it possible to detect disease far earlier than ever before. Wearable technology makes it convenient for ordinary people to monitor their own health on a near-constant basis, giving doctors even more diagnostic data. Cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disorders all follow the same rule: earlier detection radically improves outcomes.

Advertisement

As these tools become cheaper and more accessible, insight moves away from centralized hospital systems toward smaller clinics and individuals themselves. Medicine becomes less desperate, less reactive, and more humane.

Most people will never notice this change directly. They will notice it when a diagnosis comes early, or when a disease never fully develops.

That is how real miracles usually arrive.

4. Space Becomes Infrastructure

For most of the Space Age, spaceflight was symbolic and spectacular. Rockets were used once and discarded. Access to orbit was the domain of governments.

That era is ending. Reusable launch systems pioneered by Elon Musk have driven costs down dramatically. Space is no longer treated as an exotic frontier. It is becoming infrastructure.

In practical terms, this means better global internet, improved weather prediction, more accurate disaster response, and new opportunities for research and manufacturing. Most people will never watch a launch. They will simply notice that systems work better.

Space will change daily life, not because it is dramatic, but because it becomes boring. Just infrastructure.

5. Agriculture Decentralizes and Solves Problems We Thought Were Intractable

For most of the twentieth century, agricultural innovation rewarded scale. Bigger farms could absorb losses, deploy expensive machinery, and rely on uniformity. Chemical inputs were applied broadly, timing was approximate, and efficiency meant volume rather than precision.

That model produced abundance. It also produced unintended consequences.

Advertisement

Precision agriculture changes the equation.

Modern sensors, AI-assisted analysis, and variable-rate equipment allow farmers to respond to land at the level of individual fields, plots, and soil layers. Inputs can be applied where they are needed, when they are needed, and withheld where they are not. Farmers can improve soil health year over year instead of mining it for short-term yield.

This shift disproportionately benefits small and mid-sized farmers. Precision rewards attention, care, and local knowledge more than sheer acreage. Regenerative practices, paired with modern tools, reduce long-term costs and increase resilience. These gains compound locally.

The implications extend far beyond the farm.

One of the most persistent environmental problems in North America is the massive hypoxic dead zone in the Gulf of America, driven largely by excess nitrogen and phosphorus washing downstream from farms across the Mississippi River Basin. Fertilizer applied uniformly, regardless of soil saturation or timing, washes downstream to feed algae blooms that strip oxygen from coastal waters, damaging fishing and shrimping areas and forcing fishermen to go further offshore for their catches.

Precision agriculture attacks this problem at its source.

By measuring soil nutrients before application, adjusting fertilizer rates field by field, and timing application to avoid runoff, farmers can dramatically reduce nutrient loss without sacrificing yields. Even small improvements have outsized downstream effects.

Advertisement

The crucial point is this: precision makes waste economically irrational.

Farmers save money. Waterways recover. Fisheries benefit, and robust catches make seafood prices go down. The same tools that improve farm profitability reduce environmental damage as a byproduct.

Large agribusiness will remain important in commodity markets. But once again, scale will no longer be a decisive advantage. Skill, stewardship, and local knowledge begin to matter more.

This is not a return to the past. It is a more intelligent future, one in which farming quietly solves problems we once assumed required endless regulation or sacrifice.

6. The Quiet Shift That Makes the Miracles Matter

All of these advances increase human capability. None of them guarantees wisdom. The final shift, the one that determines whether these miracles improve our lives, happens inside people.

For years, we have been trained to treat every development as a threat. That reflex has costs. It leaves us anxious, reactive, and blind to genuine progress.

What is required now is not naïve optimism, but adult confidence. A quiet cultural countercurrent is emerging: less outrage, more craft; less dependence on centralized authority, more responsibility; less performative despair, more building.

Powerful tools amplify whatever mindset governs them. In the hands of the resentful, they fuel paranoia. In the hands of the grounded, they enable stewardship.

The competence renaissance is not about brilliance or dominance. It is about using what we have without demanding perfection, about recognizing gifts without denying limits. We can acknowledge corruption without surrendering to despair. We can see danger without denying progress.

Advertisement

That rebalancing of human priorities and capabilities is the rarest miracle of all, the one that will determine whether this age becomes one of renewal, or merely another chapter of squandered abundance.

Editor’s Note: Happy New Year from all of us at PJ Media! You can support our work with a special holiday discount this year.

Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership.