Wisconsin DPI Didn’t Disclose 200+ Educator Sex Misconduct Cases

The Wisconsin governor and Department of Public Instruction (DPI) are facing charges of not adequately addressing or disclosing more than 200 cases of educator sexual misconduct and grooming in the state.

Advertisement

When an entire nation's education system becomes essentially a grooming system, with a huge number of teachers and administrators obsessed with sexual perversion and childhood sexualization, it is inevitable that there will be a great deal of misconduct among the educators. And that is exactly what appears to have happened in Wisconsin, where authorities are accused of not disclosing hundreds of cases of grooming and sexual misconduct, spurring demands for accountability from congressmen.

Almost the entire Wisconsin Republican House delegation — namely, Reps. Tom Tiffany (07), Bryan Steil (01), Scott Fitzgerald (05), Glenn Grothman (06), and Tony Wied (08) — sent a letter to their state’s Democrat governor, Tony Evers, about DPI’s completely unacceptable behavior, essentially shielding pedophiles from full accountability and exposure. The Democrat congressmen are apparently unconcerned.

Tiffany, citing a Capitol Times report, wrote in a press release that then-DPI Superintendent, now-Gov. Tony Evers and current Superintendent Jill Underly mishandled over 200 cases related to sexual misconduct and grooming of children in Wisconsin schools between 2018 and 2023.

Advertisement

Read Also: DOJ Reaches Agreement With University of Virginia on Discriminatory Practices

Rep. Tiffany shared just three creepy stories of Wisconsin educator misconduct that Evers and Underly did not properly address:

• A fellow educator saw a Racine teacher kissing a high school student. District administrators let the teacher resign and provided him with a neutral letter of reference. • Stevens Point administrators directed a teacher to stop being alone with students after they found he violated the district’s sexual harassment policy. Administrators let him keep teaching, though. • Colleagues saw a Sheboygan special education aide kiss a fifth grader on the lips. However, school investigators determined the conduct was "motherly."

One of the key issues here is that if these teachers, aides, and administrators were allowed to move on without their records disclosed or public punishment, they could potentially relocate to a different state or school district and get new jobs working with children.

Advertisement

Read Also: Deadly Illegal Alien Truck Driver Failed CDL Test 10 Times

The Wisconsin Republican coalition stated, “Rather than covering up these allegations, each incident should be thoroughly investigated and, if verified, the public and the student’s parents should be informed. We echo many of the same questions that members of Wisconsin State Legislature have asked in a recent letter to Superintendent Jill Underly and request that you and the Superintendent hastily answer the letter in its entirety. Our kids deserve safety. Our parents deserve transparency. Wisconsinites deserve answers.”

That is for certain: The parents, students, and voters of Wisconsin deserve answers on this sinister scandal.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on wokeness in education and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.