Deadly Illegal Alien Truck Driver Failed CDL Test 10 Times

The illegal alien truck driver responsible for a fatal crash earlier this year in Florida failed his commercial drivers’ license (CDL) test in Washington a staggering 10 times within a two-month window.

Between March and May 2023, Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India, tested 10 times to try to obtain a CDL license to drive trucks in the state of Washington. He failed every single time, according to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin and the Florida attorney general’s office.

Yet, insanely, not only did the state of Washington eventually give Singh a CDL license anyway, but the state of California also gave him one. And therefore Singh was driving a truck in Florida and made an illegal U-turn in August, causing a deadly crash that claimed three lives.

BREAKING: A senior official in the FL AG's office tells me initial results of their investigation into Harjinder Singh, the Indian illegal alien truck driver charged w/ killing 3 people in a crash in FL in August, reveal Singh failed his CDL test 10 times in a 2-month window… pic.twitter.com/pqM3n5QYZz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

Melugin added additional details on just how utterly irresponsible were the Washington and California authorities who gave Singh the CDL license: “Additionally, I'm told Singh also failed his air breaks knowledge test twice, and that the Washington company that provided Singh's behind the wheel CDL training attested he could speak English proficiently, when he couldn't.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is continuing to investigate Singh, who pleaded not guilty last month to the three counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations. “The FL AG’s office also sued California and Washington via SCOTUS last week, asking SCOTUS to prevent both states from issuing CDLs to illegal immigrants, and accusing both states of not complying with federal safety and immigration status requirements when issuing CDLs,” Melugin added.

In fact, California’s insistence on issuing licenses to illegal aliens in spite of the illegality and new Trump administration rules about English proficiency has claimed at least six lives within the last couple of months. Jashanpreet Singh, yet another illegal alien from India, was driving under the influence in a semi-truck this week in California when he caused a fiery crash that also killed three people. Both Singhs should never have been allowed to be licensed truck drivers in the United States, but the Biden administration and California Democrats ensured they could.

BREAKING: In statement to @FoxNews, California Governor @GavinNewsom office acknowledges that Indian illegal alien truck driver Jashanpreet Singh, charged w/ killing 3 in a DUI crash in Ontario on Tuesday, has a California CDL, but points the finger at the Feds for giving him a… pic.twitter.com/TBg0dsDweD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

California Democrats are an absolute menace to our country. They are pouring all of their effort and resources into protecting and rewarding lawbreaking foreigners in a manner that not only endangers American lives, but actually costs lives.

