Outrageous: Boasberg Demands Trump Return 130+ Terrorist Illegals to U.S.

The ever insidious, anti-law, and pro-crime Judge James Boasberg has issued another preposterous ruling on behalf of criminal foreigners rightly deported from the United States earlier this year due to affiliations with a terrorist organization.

To begin with, let us address the elephant in the room. Illegal aliens do not have constitutional rights. These rights are reserved to U.S. citizens (no matter how many times activist judges issue rulings to the contrary). Therefore, Boasberg’s whole argument is based on a false premise. Legally speaking, because these aliens are absolutely not allowed to be in the United States, they can be removed at any time and, of course, without trial or so-called “due process.” With that in mind, let’s dive a little deeper into the insanity.

Susie Moore at RedState broke down the new case and the ruling, which demands that 137 Tren de Aragua gang members flown to El Salvador in March be returned to the United States because they were not allowed “due process” to contest their deportation. Yes, you read that correctly. These illegal aliens not only entered our country in defiance of the law, but they were identified as members of a cartel that the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization. But an American judge is going all-out to ship them back here to America. When is Congress going to impeach this judicial menace?

From Boasberg’s ruling via Moore:

Even if the [Alien Enemies Act] was properly invoked as a general matter, it is beyond cavil that designated “alien enemies” under that act must be afforded some process to contest their designation. Here, Plaintiffs received none. They were not told of their designation or informed that they could challenge it before being loaded onto planes and shipped out of the United States mere hours after Proclamation 10903 was made public. The Supreme Court has unequivocally affirmed that in circumstances like these, “notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster.” Other courts have consistently required that detainees receive an opportunity spanning days — not hours — to file a habeas petition challenging their designation before deportation. By any measure, the detainees surely fell victim to constitutionally inadequate process.

Again, these foreign terrorists do not have constitutional rights. Furthermore, 8 U.S. Code § 1227 states that any alien present in the United States in violation of the law is deportable.

The reality is that Boasberg is wrong and that he does not have the authority to order the Trump administration to bring back terrorist foreigners who should never have been in the United States to begin with. At a certain point, the Trump administration is simply going to have to ignore illicit and illegal court rulings.

Our Republic functions as such only if we follow our own laws and can vote for our government officials. If America becomes a country where it is simply rule by a thousand gavels, where any and every judge can order around the federal government regardless of what the law says, then we might as well say farewell to the Constitution.

