Illegal Alien Killer Released on Bail

An illegal alien truck driver who caused a deadly crash in Washington state is already out of jail after paying bond. And he even received the bond money back.

Advertisement

Kamalpreet Singh is the third illegal alien semi-truck driver from India to cause a deadly crash in the last few months. And just like with other illegal alien killers in sanctuary states, woke authorities could not wait to give him the opportunity to be back on the streets, despite a federal detainer request for his custody.

🚨: #BREAKING -Kamalpreet Singh, an illegal truck driver who reportedly caused a deadly crash in WA, was released on $100K bond and then got the money back after prosecutors failed to follow up.



This is the system failing victims.



Credit: @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8HfnFmIm6j — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) December 22, 2025

Singh caused a chain reaction crash that killed Robert Pearson, a 29-year-old whose car caught fire after the semi-truck driver plowed into him. Fox & Friends confirmed that Singh had been released after only a single day in jail because he posted $100,000 for his bond. It seems he should not even have been eligible for bond because he killed someone — but then again, I’ve never understood how laws in Democrat states work.

Here’s the kicker from Fox: “But when police didn’t follow up with the case for prosecutors to present in court, that bond was returned.” So it appears that Singh not only got out of jail, but received his money or someone else’s money back.

Advertisement

And of course, Washington authorities should have honored the detainer request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for Singh. But there is nothing that leftist authorities love so much as protecting illegal alien criminals from the consequences of their despicable crimes.

Related: ICE Seeks Custody of Illegal Alien Killers in Sanctuary Districts

ICE originally lodged the detainer request after the Dec. 11 crash Singh caused when he did not decelerate on a freeway. As mentioned above, he killed one American citizen and also destroyed multiple cars in the pileup. Singh was charged with vehicular homicide, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), but by December 16, Washington state authorities were already refusing to hand over the deadly criminal.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed Democrat policies: "Robert Pearson would still be alive today if the Biden administration hadn’t released this illegal alien into our country. How many more Americans have to be killed before Democrat politicians start to put the public’s safety ahead of politics?”

ICE continues to battle with state and local authorities for custody of murderous illegal aliens across the nation. In Virginia, in sanctuary Fairfax County, authorities released El Salvadoran illegal Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez a day before he murdered a Reston man. In New York, a Guatemalan illegal, Santos Vasquez Ramirez, began this month by strangling a cab driver to death after arguing with him over the fare. Ramirez then confessed to the crime and seemed to be smiling smugly after his arrest.

Advertisement

In October, Jashanpreet Singh caused a deadly crash that killed at least three people in Ontario, California, while he was driving a semi-truck under the influence. Earlier this year, another illegal Indian, Harjinder Singh, claimed three victims after he made an illegal U-turn in his semi-truck in Florida. California Democrats issued licenses to both of them.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news this holiday season with our special Christmas sale. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.