Illegal Alien Released Under Biden Caused Deadly Crash

A drunk or high illegal alien whom the Biden administration released into our country and California Democrats allowed to drive semi-trucks reportedly caused a deadly crash in California this week.

Despite the Trump administration implementing new rules requiring truck drivers to test for English language proficiency, California Democrats have stubbornly refused because they always prioritize law-breaking foreigners over American citizens. Unfortunately, that allowed one law-breaking foreigner to kill three Americans in a deadly DUI crash.

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/ewxt7ZGfJs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

So this tragedy was entirely preventable if only Democrats had enforced the law, first, by not allowing Singh into the country, and second, by not allowing him to be a truck driver.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin added more details. Singh has not been officially charged but is in custody with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), "causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.”

Singh sped into slow-moving traffic without ever using his brakes in his semi-truck and set off a fiery and deadly chain reaction that left three people dead.

If you can stand it, below is the dashcam video from Singh’s truck during the crash he caused:

BREAKING: The truck driver who kiIIed three people in a suspected DUI crash in California is an Indian illegal alien named Jashanpreet Singh



He was released in our country by the Biden admin in 2022 per @BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/5CANFwUGVZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 23, 2025

Again, this should never have happened, not only because Singh should have made better choices, but because he should never have been in the United States to make any choices.

No matter how many illegal aliens assault, rap, or kill Americans, however, Democrats double down on blaming those who would enforce the law, and their brainwashed base across the country not only protests violently in support of open borders but also actively interferes with arrests of dangerous criminals who entered our country illegally.

Of course, even when violent foreigners made a pretense at coming in legally, the Biden administration did not do vetting properly. Authorities recently found and arrested one of the Gaza jihadis who participated in the October 7 massacre in Israel, living in Louisiana with a visa. He had not, of course, disclosed his ties to a paramilitary terror group, but then again, the Biden administration also didn’t uncover that fact.

Democrats are responsible for every crime committed by an illegal alien in this country because their words, actions, and policies defend and shield the criminals.

