Cops Avert the ‘Deadliest Terrorist Attack in UK History’ — Guess Who the Target Was

Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein had big plans — so big that children in the United Kingdom would have read about them in their history books and memorized their names, whether they would have been lionized as heroes or excoriated as villains. To their everlasting disappointment, however, their rendezvous with destiny never happened. Their big plans ended up being disrupted before they had a chance to carry out what has been called “the deadliest terrorist attack in UK history.”

Sky News reported Tuesday that Saadaoui, 38, and Hussein, 52, have just been found guilty of plotting a jihad massacre with the Jews of Manchester, England as its target. The plot had gone well beyond the talking stage: “They had bought assault rifles, handguns and ammunition for the suicide attack they planned on Jewish targets. They saw any Christian victims ‘as a bonus.’” The pair was hoping that victim count would be high: Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said that if Saadaoui and Hussein had succeeded in carrying out their jihad massacre plans unhindered, they would have pulled off "the deadliest terrorist attack in UK history,” with “catastrophic” consequences.

Remember, Islamic jihadis murdered 52 people and injured another 770 in the notorious Islamic jihad attack of July 7, 2005, so clearly the pair had very big plans. Their hero was a man who had killed well over twice that number: Saadaoui, “the former owner of an Italian restaurant in a Norfolk seaside town, ‘hero-worshipped’ Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the mastermind of the Paris attacks of 2015, and wanted to replicate the attacks in which 130 people were killed.”

Islamist terrorists Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein have been found guilty of planning what could have been ‘the deadliest terror attack in UK history’.



A man such as Abdelhamid Abaaoud could only be a hero in the context of the Qur’an’s promise of a place in paradise to those who “kill and are killed” for Allah (9:111). As Saadaoui and Hussein were planning a suicide attack, they clearly hoped to claim this promise for themselves as well, so as to enjoy for all eternity the favors of the “large-breasted women of equal age” the Qur’an (78:32-3) promises to the blessed. These are the famous virgins of paradise: “Indeed, we have created them a special creation and made them virgins, lovers, friends” (Qur’an 56:35-7).

In pursuit of this lofty goal, Saadaoui sold his house and used part of the money he received for it “as an initial payment for four AK-47 assault rifles, two handguns and 1,200 rounds of ammunition as he planned a marauding gun attack in revenge for Israeli attacks on Gaza.” He planned to strike in “the same area of Manchester where terrorist Jihad al Shamie later stabbed a worshipper to death outside a synagogue on 2 October.”

Having nothing but contempt for the legal system of the people whom the Qur’an describes as “the most vile of created beings” (98:6), Hussein disdained even to show up for most of the court proceedings against him. This is not surprising, when he was arrested, he told police “I’m proud, be terrorist here, I’m proud. It's not from us, God sent to us. We are army from God.”

How could this fellow think he was part of an army from God? Easily. The Qur'an tells Muslims that they are the instruments of Allah's wrath, through whom he punishes the unbelievers: “Fight them, and Allah will punish them by your hands, and he will lay them low and give you victory over them, and he will heal the hearts of people who are believers. And he will remove the anger of their hearts.” (Qur’an 9:14-5) That ensures that there will be much, much more of this.

This wasn’t a one-off. Saadaoui and Hussein got caught, but others will not be. And as Saadaoui himself said: “If we were to carry out this operation, we target the Jews. We start with the Jews and if there any Christians caught in the act, that is a bonus, but we start with the Jews.”

As the old jihadi axiom goes, “First the Saturday people, then the Sunday people.” The people of Britain, and of all the countries of the West, will see many more plots targeting Christians as well as Jews. Meanwhile, all objections to continued mass Muslim migration into Britain, and the West in general, will continue to be silenced as “Islamophobia.”

