Canada’s Security Chief Met with Muslim Leader to Fight ‘Islamophobia.’ Then This Happened.

Dan Rogers, the head of Canada’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, had a friendly meeting recently with the CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, Stephen Brown. They got together to discuss ways that the Canadian government could combat “Islamophobia,” but for Rogers, the timing of this meeting was not just bad; it was catastrophic.

Advertisement

Three days after the meeting, a father-and-son team of Muslims in Australia provided an unforgettable demonstration of why so many people fear and dislike Islam when they murdered fifteen Jews and injured forty others on Sydney’s Bondi Beach. But that was in Australia. Surely that sort of thing would never happen in Canada, would it? After all, in lovely Canuckistan, the government has an “Islamophobia czar,” and clamps down hard on anyone who doesn’t think that Islam is the warmest and cuddliest of the world’s religions.

And yet as unbelievable as it was, Canada’s National Post reported Friday that “a 26-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with ISIS-linked terrorism offences and two other men are charged for alleged hate-motivated extremism targeting women and members of the Jewish community.” But, but, Canada has an “Islamophobia czar”!

It all started when police started to investigate “violent incidents of armed men trying to abduct women from the street” back in May and June. It ended up with a Toronto resident named Waleed Khan getting slapped with “various terrorism charges including participating in the activities of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, terrorist financing and conspiracy to commit murder in association with a terrorist group.” That terrorist group was the Islamic State, or ISIS.

Advertisement

Khan, along with two accomplices, Osman Azizov and Fahad Sadaat, both of whom are teenagers, also got charged with “kidnapping, attempted kidnapping with firearms, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and hostage taking classed as hate-motivated extremism.” It seems that this armed trio was “hunting women for capture and abuse, or worse.” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said: “We have arrested three individuals for offences targeting women and members of the Jewish community.”

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah added: “What began as armed, coordinated attempts to kidnap women led to significant arrests and charges, stopping a dangerous escalation of hate-motivated crimes and terrorism across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.”

Let’s see. Targeting women and Jews. Where did they get the idea to do that? Back in 2011, an Egyptian sheikh, Abu-Ishaq al-Huwayni, offered an Islamic justification for the sexual enslavement of infidel women. He said that when Muslims are waging jihad against non-Muslims (as the Islamic State believes itself to be doing today), it could seize infidel women as the spoils of war (cf. Qur’an 33:50). He explained that they would then be sold as slaves:

When a slave market is erected, which is a market in which are sold slaves and sex-slaves, which are called in the Qur’an by the name milk al-yamin, “that which your right hands possess” [Qur’an 4:24]. This is a verse from the Qur’an which is still in force, and has not been abrogated. The milk al-yamin are the sex-slaves. You go to the market, look at the sex-slave, and buy her. She becomes like your wife, (but) she doesn’t need a (marriage) contract or a divorce like a free woman, nor does she need a wali [guardian or protector]. All scholars agree on this point — there is no disagreement from any of them.

Advertisement

Al-Huwayni continued: “When I want a sex slave, I just go to the market and choose the woman I like and purchase her.”

Related: These People Don’t Think the Muslim Hero of Bondi Beach Is a Hero at All

Another voice justifying the seizure and enslavement of infidel women was a female Kuwaiti politician, Salwa al-Mutairi, who around the same time unhesitatingly recommended the practice. She said that she asked a mufti about Islamic law regarding sex slaves, and he answered: “With the law of sex slaves, there must be a Muslim nation at war with a Christian nation, or a nation which is not of the religion, not of the religion of Islam. And there must be prisoners of war…. Sex slaves are not forbidden by Islam. On the contrary, sex slaves are under a different law than the free woman. The free woman must be completely covered except for her face and hands. But the sex slave can be naked from the waist up. She differs a lot from the free woman. While the free woman requires a marriage contract, the sex slave does not—she only needs to be purchased by her husband, and that’s it. Therefore the sex slave is different than the free woman.”

Animated by this kind of theology, Khan and his friends went hunting for women in Toronto. As the situation developed, they also decided to hunt for the people whom the Qur’an (5:82) designates as the worst enemies of the Muslims: the Jews.

Advertisement

When Dan Rogers works on his plan to combat “Islamophobia,” will he deal with these issues? Of course not. He doesn’t even believe that Islam teaches such things, and thinks that to believe it does would be “Islamophobic.” And so his colleagues will have many more jihad plotters to track down in the future.

The establishment media tells you that "Islamophobia" is a real problem. At PJ Media, we know the problem is jihad. Become a VIP member today — get all our good things and none of our ad things. Use code MERRY74 for 74% off.