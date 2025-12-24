The Morning Briefing: Trump's Economy Delivers Some Early Christmas Joy

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Christmas Eve, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is suggesting remedies for an eggnog surplus to homebound Charo impersonators.

There was a lot of uproar last April when President Trump announced the tariffs that he had campaigned on. Some of the noisy skepticism was coming from people who voted for him. I couldn't figure out where that was coming from, given that he'd laid out the plan in detail during the campaign.

My feeling at the time was that I wasn't going to second guess a guy who had made a heck of a lot more money than I ever had, and done it several times over, when it came to economic issues. Actually, that's my feeling at this time as well. I hold no special knowledge in my comedian brain about how to get and keep the economy of the United States humming.

I did know enough, however, to not be impatient and expect immediate results, especially after the unmitigated disaster that Joe Biden and his commie cabal left behind.

Whatever Trump and the 47 team are doing is been yielding some positive results. We got a good report about inflation last week, much to the chagrin of the Democrats. They're pulling for the economy to be even worse than it was under Biden, just because ORANGE MAN BAD.

More good news arrived yesterday, just in time for Christmas. This is from Matt:

Democrats just watched economic reality obliterate their favorite doomsday talking point. The U.S. economy grew at an amazing 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter of 2025, blowing past expectations and handing the Trump administration a massive win heading into 2026. “The U.S. economy grew at a much greater-than-expected pace in the third quarter, boosted by strong consumer spending, a delayed report released Tuesday showed,” CNBC reported Tuesday morning. “U.S. gross domestic product, a sum of all goods and services produced in the sprawling U.S. economy, expanded by 4.3% in the July-September period, the Commerce Department said in its initial reading of third-quarter growth. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a gain of 3.2%.”

To the surprise of absolutely no one who has paid attention to the irresponsible, hostile hacks in the media, the word "unexpected" was used a lot in the reporting of this news. It's the same old thing: good economic news under a Republican president is unexpected, as is bad economic news when a Democrat is in the White House. They don't even bother to avail themselves of a free online thesaurus to find a synonym. Thanks to the trademark lack of self-awareness on the left, the idiots don't know that "unexpected" is a running joke.

Reiterating: nobody on the left is happy about this good news. I will never understand the cult of perpetual misery they've got going on over there. I really don't want them to ever have enough power again to force the misery on us the way they did for the four years that preceded President Trump's return to the Oval Office.

For now, I'm just going to kick back and spend the next few years expecting the unexpected.

Everything Isn't Awful

POTUS Press Today

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg, Washington Post

Radio: FOX

EST :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in NORAD Santa Calls

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Service Member Calls

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg, Washington Post

Radio: AP

EST :

8:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled

