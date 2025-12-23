'Tis the Season to Prevent Heart Attacks

If you are like me, you may have noticed over the years how many people die just before Christmas or between Christmas and New Year's. I got a call that a buddy of mine had died after a long, full life. A great guy. We had lunch every day for about 15 years, and every day he’d have from one to three potato chips. When I asked him why, he’d say it was healthy to get potassium. Classic.

I’m sure it did him no harm, given how thin he was and how long he lived. His mother was from Germany and his father from Ireland. His mother was actually turned back at Ellis Island. It seems she had a hip problem, and they had questioned her about possible red connections. At age 12 or 13, a neighbor had asked her to carry a flag in a parade. Some parade.

The guards put her in a holding cell with the other women being shipped back. When a rat ran through the room, the women began screaming. My friend’s mom picked up a broom and killed it. When the guard saw it, he said, "America needs women like you." In a flash, she was put back in the entry processing line. Welcome to America.

Bad health isn't destiny, even at Ellis Island. The anecdotal evidence for seasonal health incidents is backed up by medical statistics. Analysis of about 600,000 cases in the United States, Sweden, and Finland backs up the spike in heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension in the 12 days of Christmas. In case you want to mark your calendar or prepare your will, December 24, 25, and 26, and January 1 are the dates with the highest number of incidents. Maybe that little drummer boy is keeping people from proper sleep.

Dr. Barney Google, M.D., gave me his thoughts on some triggers for this trouble:

Emotional stress – Family tensions, grief, loneliness, or financial strain.

Physical exertion – Shoveling snow, overeating, or dancing/exercising after sedentary periods.

Dietary changes – Heavy meals, high salt, high fat, and sugar intake.

Alcohol consumption – Increased drinking during celebrations.

Sleep disruption – Late nights, travel, and irregular schedules.

Delayed care – People delay seeking medical help for chest pain or other symptoms during holidays.

Cold weather – Vasoconstriction and increased blood pressure in winter (though the holiday spike persists even after adjusting for temperature).

As someone familiar with employee health plans, let me put it in plain English.

You are not as young as you used to be. Yes, I’m looking at you. You are not a kid anymore. (How many times do men have to be told something before they actually hear it? Too many?) If you think you can just step out and play hoops in the backyard with the younguns, think again. They have a boot with your name on it at the ER. At least do some stretching exercises before _______ (fill in the blank). Drinking and driving? That’s why God invented taxis. Do a little weight lifting. Get up from the table when you’ve had enough. Or, as in our family, take a short hike or walk before coming in for the kill on desserts and breaking out the board games or watching sports. And speaking of board games—no Donnybrokes, Points of Honor, duels, Double Dare Ya’s, or whatever excuse your family tradition uses for making a fool of yourself. Just skip it. Don’t waste your Christmas money on black eyes and bail. As for booze, that’s where many bad decisions that seemed like good ideas begin. No need to go full stumbling Santa con. Moderation in all things. The golden mean. The Greeks preached this 3,500 years ago. Rarely tried, it still works.

The bottom line: at least try (emphasis on try) to set a good example. And while you are at it, after the new year, get that physical you’ve been putting off since last Christmas. An ounce of fruitcake is worth a pound of. ... There are twelve days of Christmas. Why not try to stick around to enjoy them all.

