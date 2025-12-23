Leftist Propaganda Taps Christmas to Try to Snow You Into Resurrecting USAID

The Christmas season is the busiest and most profitable time for retailers, but it’s also the most important time of the year for charities that rely on the generosity of donors. No doubt your mailbox has been full lately with requests for donations.

Advertisement

A major reason for this is because at Christmas people are in more of a giving mood. They feel charitable.Some feel grateful, and some feel guilty for all that they have while knowing others are in need. Still others feel more charitable because they feel closer to their faith at this time, and they feel it’s just the right thing to do—to think of others.

Because these feelings are shared by the majority of America’s 330 million people, any number of scammers and con artists are already amped up and working to take advantage. You can add leftist propagandists and so-called journalists to this group.

It’s no accident that you’re seeing more news articles these days about USAID that are trying to appeal to that same part of you that wants to donate to Make-A-Wish or St. Jude. The “journalists” behind the propaganda want to try to pull at your heart strings for their own reasons, and it’s not charity.

They want to use this time to seek the resurrection of USAID, one of the most unwieldy and questionable NGOs the country has ever seen. The acronym USAID doesn’t even stand for what you think it does. Before Secretary of State Marco Rubio shut it down earlier this year, it was the U.S. Agency for International Development. Actual “aid” appears to have been only a small part of what it did.

Still, that hasn’t stopped a slew of news outlets from waging a collective propaganda campaign to bring USAID back from the dead. They are doing so with headlines like these:

Advertisement

The timing of all of this couldn’t be more suspect. It’s obvious that the left wants to tap the country’s collective sentimental mood, while also setting itself up with a tried-and-true political tool going into the midterm elections in 2026.

Even though the left knows that it’s unlikely that USAID will be reconstituted under the Trump administration, the cuts to the NGO can still be used as a cudgel with which to attack Trump and try to weaken him on humanitarian grounds.

To achieve this, the left will need to get Americans to overlook how USAID was used to exert American influence and power around the world. Aid was used as a carrot and a stick to incentivize corrupt governments and corrupt government leaders. It was used to pressure those same governments, and to try to put them inside the American sphere of influence. This is how the superpowers play their geopolitical game of chess. Countries have to choose sides. Russia, China, the U.S.? Independence is not an option.

Advertisement

🚨WOW… Mike Benz just dropped a wild bombshell on Joe Rogan’s podcast.



During the Obama years, USAID pushed $1.2 BILLION through Cayman Island accounts, pretending it was “aid for Pakistan”…



…but the cash actually funded ZunZuneo — a Cuban Twitter-clone built to spark… pic.twitter.com/u72dygC1Oz — Charlie’s Voice Rising (@CharlieK_news) November 15, 2025

Depending on which countries serve a superpower’s strategic interests, superpowers will try to incentivize smaller countries to join their sphere of influence.

The Trump administration recognized that USAID had grown too large, too bureaucratic, and too disconnected from measurable U.S. strategic outcomes. That’s putting it nicely. Some have alleged that billions of dollars flowed through the NGO, funneling money to political organizations, individuals, and candidates, and that it placed too much power in the hands of a few—particularly on the Democratic side of the aisle.

So, the Trump administration froze funding, terminated contracts, and canceled thousands of programs.

When you weave humanitarian aid into an influence-peddling operation, things are bound to get complicated, and that’s what happened with USAID. The consequences of the cuts have been immediate and uneven. In some regions, USAID-funded clinics, food programs, and water projects shut down abruptly, leaving local populations without services they had come to rely on. Health initiatives targeting HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis were disrupted.

Advertisement

Humanitarianism was a noble cloak that NGOs like USAID sometimes hid under, while at the same time providing a certain amount of insurance that no White House would dare risk the negative publicity of cutting humanitarian aid to Africa. Trump defied this, and now the left is trying to use the "humanitarian aid cut" lever against him.

Don’t expect the negative press about the USAID cuts to stop now. Throughout 2026, the left will try to use the cuts at the district level in individual congressional and Senate races against Republican candidates who the Democrats see as vulnerable on this issue.

And so it begins. Welcome to a midterm election year.

Christmas is almost here, and we’ve got just the idea to round out your list for that special person in your life. There’s no better way to tell someone what they mean to you than giving them the gift of common sense thinking and a break from the legacy media! PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 74% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 74% off a VIP membership!