In Response to Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Province Bans Something Completely Irrelevant

Chris Minns is the premier of New South Wales (NSW), where a father-son team of Islamic jihadis murdered fifteen Jews and injured 40 others on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Dec. 16. In response to this atrocity, Minns is taking swift and decisive action, banning the Nazi ideology. I could write this in practically every article these days, but here it applies even more than it usually does: This is not a parody. This actually happened.

What does the Nazi ideology have to do with the Bondi Beach jihad massacre? Precisely nothing. Banning it does, however, allow Minns to appear to be doing something to protect Australians, while simultaneously obfuscating the actual motivating ideology behind the Bondi Beach attack and avoiding doing what Minns wants to avoid doing at all costs: losing Muslim votes.

Mark Latham, a member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, asked on X Saturday: “Why has the Minns Labor Government got a bill before NSW Parliament banning neo-Nazi ideology but nothing tomorrow, in the special pre-Christmas sitting, banning: 1. Radical Islamic Extremism promoting terrorism 2. Islamic hate preachers indoctrinating young people to become Jihadis 3. Practices that pervert the nature of Islam to turn it into a dogma of hate, violence and martyrdom. Forget all the pious words of sympathy about Bondi by Labor. They are not fair dinkum in standing up to Radical Islamic Terrorism.”

In another post, Latham added: “Incredibly, there’s nothing in the Minns Government’s Terrorism Bill before State Parliament tomorrow that’s directly relevant to the way in which the two Akram ISIS jihadis shot up Bondi. It takes a special kind of political cynicism to exploit the Bondi tragedy by using it was a mechanism for legislating a wish list of unrelated draconian measures.”

Indeed. “Fair dinkum” is Australian slang meaning “true” or “genuine,” and it’s clear that Minns’ bill is anything but fair dinkum regarding what really happened on Bondi Beach. As Latham notes, “radical Islamic extremism,” or anything related to the actual motivations of the Bondi beach mass murderers, Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, is not mentioned at all. Instead, Minns bans what is essentially a dead ideology aside from a handful of groypers and attention-seekers. As those grow in number, the threat from them should not be discounted, but that still doesn’t mean that they had anything to do with the murders on Bondi Beach.

Also, in light of the fact that leftists love to call patriots “fascists” and “Nazis,” it is likely that Minns intends to use the Bondi Beach attack as a pretext to mop up the remnants of resistance to total leftist hegemony in Australia, and ensure that no patriotic movement can ever arise there. That certainly seems to be the objective of the Australian federal government, which is exploiting the Bondi Beach massacre in its own way, using it as an excuse to introduce a new raft of draconian bills limiting the freedom of speech. Will those who speak honestly about what motivated Sajid and Naveed Akram soon be liable for criminal penalties? Count on it.

To be sure, Minns also banned the public screaming of chants such as “globalise the intifada,” which is a call for the mass murder of Jewish civilians. Still, as Latham, who was himself once a leader of Australia’s Labor party, points out, he is treating a symptom, not the cause. Latham declared: “Instead of jailing and deporting Islamic hate preachers who radicalise young Muslims like Naveed Akram, we have focused on: banning hate speech, banning protests, banning social media, banning Nazi symbols, and banning free speech in the name of multiculturalism.”

In his own defense, Minns just dug the hole he was already in even deeper, saying: "We don't have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the U.S., and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community."

There you have it. The choice that Australia faces, and that all the countries of what was once known as the free world will ultimately face, is between the freedom of speech and multiculturalism. Politicians’ never-ending quest for votes, and the enticing unanimity of the Muslim voting bloc, will mean that the freedom of speech, which Islam decisively rejects, will be increasingly under threat in the West in the coming years. If it is to survive, and if the free societies it makes possible are to survive, we will need politicians who are considerably stronger than Chris Minns.

