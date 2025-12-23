2025's Top 3 Mama-Approved YouTube Channels

I'm one of those parents who genuinely doesn't mind if my kids watch television, but I do care quite deeply about what they watch. Earlier this year, we cancelled Netflix after swaths of DEI propaganda showed up in shows like Strawberry Shortcake and Transformers. I prowl Disney+ like a hungry wolf because I know there are woke landmines hidden among trusted characters, like Mickey Mouse and Snow White.

There are, however, three YouTube channels that have not given me a reason to question their motives. Both my son and daughter enjoy the content, and I have witnessed their integration of the content into their play. Because I have seen value added to my kids' imagination and intellect, it's only right that I share these three channels with you.

The Outdoor Boys

I adore The Outdoor Boys because the videos primarily focus on a father and his three boys having wonderfully masculine adventures. They camp, fish, forge tools, and wage epic Nerf battles. Because of The Outdoor Boys, my daughter is no longer afraid of being pegged by styrofoam darts, and my picky-eater son has expressed interest in trying new food. I have it on good authority that Santa is bringing both kids fishing poles because of their newly-discovered enthusiasm for the sport.

Luke Nichols, the father, is a Mormon who does not flaunt his faith but is not afraid to film in the car to and from church. Seeing the children dressed up in collars and ties inspires my own kids to try a little harder when dressing for Mass. They do not drink or cuss, and any squabbles between children are handled with calm diplomacy. Of course, the Nichols undoubtedly have their own struggles off-camera, but what they put forward is authentic and wholesome.

Even my wanderlust has been encouraged by this channel. One of my favorite videos captures the family flying to Lisbon, Portugal, and trying egg tarts, exploring downtown on a tuk-tuk, then driving into Spain and boarding a ferry to Morocco. When I told my kids I'd been to Spain and Morocco, that I had eaten a picnic at "that very park" and enjoyed espresso at "that same cafe," I can tell you I've never felt cooler as a mom — they were amazed!

After more than a decade, Luke decided he and his family had had enough of the channel and stepped away from creating content. In a message that now has over 21 million views, Luke explains his choice of faith and family over fame. Now, he is mentoring his son Tommy as the boy sets out to make his own product in the same outdoor adventure arena.

Dude Perfect

Imagine five college dudes bonding over their love of trick shots and starting a YouTube channel to prove they are really doing what they say they are doing. In their first video, they compiled three minutes of ridiculous basketball shots made in their backyard. Over the head, hooks, behind the back, and behind the backboard, there was no denying how much fun these guys were having.

Fast forward 16 years, and these friends have built an empire. Today, they have an enormous warehouse in Frisco, Texas, as their office, household-name brand sponsors like Monster and SoFi, and a nationwide tour. Video shooting and editing have improved over that time, but their energy and positive attitudes have not.

I love Dude Perfect because my kids see what vision, hard work, and friends can produce. No dream is too big now. Do you want to set a World Record for the longest remote control car jump? They did, so you can. Want to go dunk a basketball while skydiving? Go for it. Think you can build a robot that can win a demolition derby? Let's find out! Now my children challenge each other to build the highest ramp, throw a ball the farthest, and perfectly flip a red plastic cup.

What I love about this competition, both on-screen and in my family, is how positive the competition is. They celebrate each other's wins and pick each other up when they fail. Where the "toxic masculinity" we hear so much about is really humor instead of anger, my son is learning how to lose, and my daughter is learning how men should behave. It doesn't hurt one bit that the Dudes love Jesus and are not ashamed of it. They don't preach, but it's evident in their actions, which is the example I want my children to see.

Nick Pro

Nick Provost is a Canadian stuntman who brings parkour to the masses. What is parkour? It's using your body to overcome physical obstacles. Flips, vaults, jumps, somersaults, and climbing only scratch the surface. This extreme athleticism requires creativity, discipline, and a level of toughness that would make Travis Kelce blush.

It's not that I want my children to angel dive off a second story or think just anyone can replicate the computer-generated stunts seen in video games. At its core, the Nick Pro channel inspires my kids to get up and move. They want to line the floors with pillows and go to trampoline parks to simply discover their own physical limits.

Nick shows his bloopers and modestly celebrates his successes. He uses characters kids love, such as Spider-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Captain America — characters children want to imitate. Yes, they can (and most certainly will) get hurt, but I'd rather bandage knees and elbows than watch them sit on the couch all day.

I only have a few precious years to shape my children and, let's be honest, I'm not the one to model harvesting walrus tusks, shooting precision with air-soft guns, or defying gravity. Whether it's lack of knowledge, inexperience, or plain lack of interest, my limitations should not limit my children. Thankfully, these three channels meet us where we are and introduce my kids to new things that are important to me as their mom.

If you want your kids to see what is possible, what their peers are doing, or what the rest of the world looks like, I encourage you to check out these channels. These shows are real, and Nick Pro goes so far as to compare actual versus artificial, something kids growing up in the A.I. world desperately need to appreciate.

