Belmont Club: The Face Beneath the Mask

One of the reasons the Quentin Derananque murder is so sensitive in France is that the U.S. ambassador was actually summoned to the foreign office for commenting on it because it potentially exposes the semi-official status of political street gangs in a country that likes to think of itself as tolerant. After Deranque, a conservative activist (always referred to as extreme right-wing by the media), was killed in Lyon in what was apparently an organized attack, his death became a kind of litmus test for French political commentary. You can’t mention it without taking a position.

As for the dead man himself, Le Monde’s portrait of the victim does not evoke a particularly fearsome physical picture.

According to those close to him, Deranque, a data science student at Lyon-II University, was, above all, a parishioner with a passion for philosophy and ethics and the conviction of a missionary. He was a regular at the Saint-Georges church, a traditionalist congregation in Lyon's medieval district, where Mass is celebrated in Latin. He converted "a few years ago," according to his friend Vincent, who praised "his moral and spiritual virtues" on the far-right Radio Courtoisie station. "He read a lot of Saint Thomas Aquinas, Saint Augustine," Vincent added, depicting Deranque as a bookworm rather than a "black rat," the nickname given to violent activists of the far-right student group GUD.

But according to the BBC, Deranque was sufficiently triggering as to be kicked and punched by "at least six" individuals while escorting a “right wing” feminist rally. The autopsy showed fatal damage to his skull and brain. There was no doubt in media reports as to who probably did it.

Ministers from President Macron's centre-right government blamed "far-left" militants for the killing. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said: "Manifestly it was the far-left that was at work … This was a mob-killing, with blows that the perpetrators probably did not intend to be fatal." According to Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, "it is the far-left that killed him. Of that there is no question." In a tense political atmosphere ahead of important municipal elections next month, all eyes on Monday were on the radical left party France Unbowed (LFI) and a banned security outfit La Jeune Garde (Young Guard) that in the past helped provide protection at its rallies.

But in the city of Lyon, just mentioning Deranque’s death was considered an incitement to public violence. Grégory Doucet, the Green (EELV) mayor, while condemning the actual murder, called for the memorial march for Deranque to be banned, citing fears that far-right militants from France and abroad would be inflamed by it. He rejected requests to display Deranque's portrait on City Hall, calling it inappropriate timing and "indecent," citing Lyon's history as the "capital of the Resistance." Most tellingly, the city of Lyon announced plans to file a complaint with media regulator ARCOM over alleged "fake news" on CNews linking the municipal "Jeune Garde" to the incident. ARCOM is short for Autorité de régulation de la communication audiovisuelle et numérique, the French telecommunications regulator.

The pressure was on to put a lid on it.

Why was denying this link so important to Doucet and the Lyon bureaucracy? Because it potentially tied the accused killers directly to the organs of the French government. Jeune Garde is somewhat comparable to Antifa. It is “an outlawed French far-left militant antifascist collective founded in 2018. … dissolved by the French government in June 2025 following accusations of inciting violence.” Yet in 2022, before it was dissolved, Lyon Deputy Mayor for Security Mohamed Chihi reportedly worked with Jeune Garde as part of the city's "antifascist strategy." The Jeune Garde may have had access to city video surveillance to monitor right-wing groups as part of its cozy relationship with city hall. To make matters even more suspicious, the murder suspects themselves were insiders. Two were the equivalent of Congressional aides for hard-left party France Unbowed (LFI) politician Raphaël Arnault.

To use a movie trope, the call was coming from inside the house.

Mohamed Chihi, the 7th deputy mayor (adjoint au maire) of Lyon, in charge of sûreté, sécurité, and tranquillité publique (public safety, security, and public tranquility) in this progressive city, is a curious sort of figure who has so far failed to solve the notorious murder of Ashur Sanaya in September of 2025. The victim was an Iraqi Christian knifed in his wheelchair by an as-yet-suspected Islamist figure. Though no wrongdoing by Chihi has been alleged, in September 2025, Mayor Grégory Doucet announced he would not renominate Chihi in his role as deputy mayor for security. Chihi was one of at least three adjoints (along with Céline de Laurens for Health and Chloë Vidal for Local Democracy) informed that they would not be part of the team for a potential second mandate.

Even prior to the Deranque murder, suggestions of the existence of an underground left-wing enforcement infrastructure were already a political hot potato in France. So when Ambassador Charles Kushner shared a State Department X post saying: “Reports, corroborated by the French Minister of the Interior, that Quentin Deranque was killed by left-wing militants, should concern us all. Violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque’s death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety. We will continue to monitor the situation and expect to see the perpetrators of violence brought to justice,” the s**t hit the fan. Not because it was controversial. But because it wasn’t. The carefully curated portrait of a civilized country had been kicked in.

