Is Netflix Grooming Children? Absolutely.

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, has been accused of grooming children. In case you're unsure of what "grooming" means, it's the intentional and systematic preparation of a child for sexual abuse or exploitation. First, the abuser builds trust with the family by filling a need and appearing to be helpful. Then, the abuser works to isolate the child and subjects him or her to inappropriate sexual behavior; repeated exposure is intended to normalize this behavior in the child's mind. Once this trap of a mind game has been set, the abuser routinely engages in the illicit behavior and maintains control over the victim through gaslighting, violence, fear, or bribes.

Advertisement

Parents caught wind of the Netflix scandal on social media this week and are wreaking havoc on the company through subscription cancellations, offloading stock shares, and spreading the word to other families. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Knoxville, Tenn., has indicated he wants Netflix leadership to testify before Congress regarding these allegations.

BREAKING: Rep. Tim Burchett announces he is preparing to drag in top Netflix Executives to testify before Congress for sexualizing children in their programming.



"Let's get on it. I'm going to follow up with my folks. They need to be brought in and we need to find out what their… pic.twitter.com/qNcyVnsOlP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2025

One of the platform's features is the "kid profile," which limits content to ratings deemed appropriate for children. Parents can control the settings and filter out shows by platform-designated ratings that range from TV-Y (designed to be appropriate for children of all ages) to TV-PG (parental guidance suggested). Profiles for teenagers are guided by TV-14 and PG-13 ratings. Even if these standards have slipped in the last two decades, this system is still the benchmark used by American consumers. By all appearances, Netflix seems to be complying with the norms — but a closer look reveals an alarming reality.

Advertisement

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City is an animated spin-off of the 1970s fruit-inspired characters and carries a TV-Y rating. As this show has been deemed appropriate for all children, parents are easily disarmed and led to believe it's great for their kindergartener. Season 1, episode 1 begins with Strawberry getting established in the big city with her own food truck; it's cute, colorful, and full of friend vibes. Based on this episode alone, I would allow my 5-year-old girl to watch this program. In season 2, however, we have a man parading in a princess gown.

OMG. Children's @Netflix show "Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City" is promoting transgender drag queens to CHILDREN.



Netflix is grooming kids.



CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/zePicP8Fi8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025

It's worth noting that this particular "trans-berry" episode is no longer on Netflix… because it's on Paramount+, along with an entirely new third season.

Cocomelon has become a go-to for preschoolers. Its catchy songs, colors, and soothing animation style captivate kids for hours, thanks to Netflix's automatically playing episode after episode. This year, a Cocomelon spin-off called Cocomelon Lane debuted and drew attention in Season 1, episodes 6 and 7, with a character named Nico; he definitely has a father he calls "Papa," but there's another man involved in their lives. Episode 8 crosses the line between suspicion and obvious: Nico has two dads, who celebrate the boy twirling in a tutu and princess crown.

Advertisement

If you notice the problematic episodes being buried in the middle of the season, remember the groomer's intent to build trust with the child's family.

In the TV-Y7 category (suitable for ages 7 and up) is Winx: The Magic is Back, an animated series about fairies who hone their magic in a high school up in the clouds. The problem I have with this show is the over-sexualization of children. These characters are in high school, that is, 14 to 18, and they all dress like strippers.

Anime aside, our children should not think it's okay for young girls to wear thigh-high stockings, mesh shirts, and skirts short enough the see butt cheeks. Moreover, girls in the tween and teen years already feel self-conscious about their bodies; this depiction of tiny waists, big breasts, and flaunting bums is destructive for both girls and boys. It really makes you wonder what kind of pervs imagine these costumes and those who green-light the production.

"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" is TV-PG, mostly because of themes of fear, violence, and cartoon girls kissing, apparently.

Unbelievable.



Netflix is using a children’s cartoon, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, to push same-sex sexual relationships and the LGBTQ agenda.



This is the blatant sexual indoctrination of innocent children.



Boycott Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pe30azv6Qm — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 2, 2025

Advertisement

"Transformers: Earthspark" (TV-Y7) spotlights a "non-binary" character and they/them pronouns.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Texas A&M: Gender Ideology Should Be in Children's Literature

Not even "The Baby-Sitters Club" is safe. In a single episode of this TV-G live-action series, homosexuality wrecks a marriage, a mother is affirming her son's desire to be a girl, there's a simplification of transgenderism ("You've always known you are right-handed but what if people wanted you to do everything with your left hand?"), and witchcraft. Is this suitable for all audiences? I don't recall any of these things in the books.

HOLY SHIT. Show on @Netflix “The Baby-Sitters Club" pushes TRANSGENDERISM on KIDS, shames characters for "misgendering" and demands hospital staff refer to and treat a boy as a girl.



INSANITY



This show is rated for CHILDREN



CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/wEculUEgkM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

Netflix has followed the steps: it established trust with early episodes of titles parents are familiar with, offered an affordable and easy-to-use entertainment option, and subtly exposed children to inappropriate sexualized behavior in its programming. This is the textbook definition of grooming.

Are you cancelling your Netflix account? Should Netflix executives be called to testify before Congress (assuming they get back to work)? Tell me your thoughts in the comments.

Advertisement

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.