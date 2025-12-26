It’s Been a Quiet Week in Lake al-Wobegon

It’s an old Minnesota greeting: “As-salaamu aleikum.” That’s what proud Minnesotans say when they mean “Peace be upon you.”) Peggy Flanagan (ah, the sweet sound of an old Somali name) is now lieutenant governor of Northwest Somalia, that is, Minnesota, and she just made a video praising the Somalis of Minnesota for all they have done for the state. It’s a brief video, to be sure, and it starts with that greeting.

Flanagan, who would no doubt be pleased as (non-alcoholic) punch if you referred to her as Umm Siobhan, that is, Mother of Siobhan, in accord with the long traditional practice of the Somali people, donned a hijab and took her place between two Somalis for the video. The contrast is striking. The leftist American woman is grinning, ingratiating, hoping to win your favor, while the Somalis on either side of her are grim, haughty, and unsmiling. As Flanagan refers to the woman to her left as her dear friend of two decades, the Somali woman manages a brief, tight smile, but even then, the contrast between Flanagan’s obsequiousness and the Somalis’ arrogance couldn’t be starker.

BREAKING: MN Lt. Governor Flanagan puts on hijab, declares Somalis built Minnesota pic.twitter.com/acCUZoRHXN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2025

Flanagan echoes Ilhan Omar in claiming that the Somalis are the very “fabric of Minnesota,” but even if every last far-left Democrat in Minnesota affirms this, it still won’t be true. Minnesota became a state in 1858. No Somalis — not a single one — were present. In Feb. 1861, the Minnesota legislature passed a resolution declaring that the state would support the preservation of the Union “with men and money.” In the present burgeoning civil war, however, Minnesota money is going more for disunion: it is flowing out of Minnesota at a rapid clip, thanks to the welfare fraud scheme that Somali migrants perpetrated.

In downtown Minneapolis, there stands a statue of Mary Tyler Moore, throwing her cap in the air as she did at the beginning of her famous 1970s TV series that was set in the city. There were no Somalis in the city even then, but in light of the fact that the Somalis are now the fabric of Minnesota, this statue is going to have to be replaced. For one thing, Ms. Moore’s hair is uncovered. For another, she is not Somali, and hence represents white supremacy and the erasure of the indigenous communities. This must be rectified at once.

What downtown Minneapolis needs is a statue of a Somali woman. Maybe she could be throwing her hijab in the air in jubilation, a la Mary Tyler Moore, so as to bridge the old Minneapolis and the new. For added verisimilitude, a statue of a Somali man could be placed behind her with a hand upraised, ready to strike her for daring to take off her hijab. Lt. Gov. Flanagan (duly veiled once again, of course) and Gov. Walz could be present at the unveiling, ready to celebrate the Somali community once again.

The reality is, however, that the Somali community in Minnesota has not accomplished anything worth celebrating, or much of anything at all, other than reliably voting Democrat, and that’s the beginning and the end of why Flanagan and Walz treat them with such obsequiousness. The Somali community in Minnesota is of recent vintage, and has distinguished itself only for going on welfare and committing welfare fraud. There is only a Somali community in Minnesota at all because Lutheran Social Services brought large numbers of Somalis into a state that was home to a large number of Lutherans.

The worst part of Flanagan’s cringeworthy video is that it will not call forth a reciprocal gesture of goodwill. The Somalis in Minnesota will continue to be entitled and arrogant, because they adhere to an ideology that teaches them that they are “the best of people” (Qur’an 3:110), while non-Muslims are “the most vile of created beings” (Qur’an 98:6).

The embarrassing efforts of local politicians to ingratiate themselves with the Somalis in Minnesota will only feed into the arrogance of the Somali community. They will see their kindness as weakness, which is exactly what it is, and react accordingly. The likelihood that many Minnesota Somalis are about to get away with a billion-dollar fraud scheme will only reinforce that perception of weakness. Peggy Flanagan’s successors will find that they’re going to need to do more than publish an embarrassing video to curry favor with the people who hold power now in Minnesota.