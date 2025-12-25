Muslims in Indonesia Show Christians What They Think of Them

Indonesia has a reputation for being a “moderate” Muslim nation, but the wind in the Islamic world as a whole is blowing in the opposite direction, as a group of Christians has just discovered.

Morning Star News, which tracks the persecution of Christians worldwide, reported Tuesday that “as police looked on, Muslims in West Java Province, Indonesia on Dec. 14 formed a human wall to block Christians from attending a Christmas service, according to local media.”

Notice that it has now been nearly a quarter-century since 9/11, and while we have seen heroic individual Muslims such as Ahmed al-Ahmed, who tackled one of the Bondi Beach jihadis, we have never seen any large-scale Muslim action against terrorism. We have never seen Muslims form a human wall to block an Islamic jihad attack, or to stop a woman from being abused in accord with the direction to “beat” disobedient women in the Qur’an (4:34). But forming a human wall to prevent Christians from celebrating Christmas? No problem.

Morning Star News noted that Muslims “from outside Jayasampurna village, Serang Baru Sub-District, Bekasi Regency near Jakarta blocked the congregation of the Huria Kristen Batak Protestant Church (Huria Kristen Batak Protestant, HKBP) from celebrating Christmas at a prayer post near the Green Cikarang housing complex.”

Local cops and a goggle-eyed crowd watched as “dozens of Muslim men and women holding hands to form the human chain, making anti-Christian comments and shouting the jihadist slogan ‘Allahu Akbar [God is Greatest).’” One of the most mistranslated phrases in the entire world, “Allahu akbar” does not actually mean “God is greatest,” or the difficult-to-contest alternative “God is great,” which is the establishment media’s favorite way of misrepresenting what is actually being said.

“Allahu akbar” really means “Allah is greater,” that is, the deity of Islam is superior to, and has won a victory over, whatever God the infidels may be worshiping at any particular time or place. In Jayasampurna village, the Muslims were proclaiming that Allah had defeated Christianity, and thus they were in the right to prevent the Christians from engaging in their false worship.

The Qur’an tells Muslims that they are the instruments of Allah’s wrath, through whom he punishes the unbelievers: “Fight them, and Allah will punish them by your hands, and he will lay them low and give you victory over them, and he will heal the hearts of people who are believers. And he will remove the anger of their hearts.” (Qur’an 9:14-5)

Consequently, the Muslims who were blocking the door to the church likely thought of themselves as committing a righteous act, allowing Allah to use them to punish the wayward Christians. And punish they did: “The Muslims held back and pushed members of the church as they struggled to make their way to prayer post for Christmas services.”

For their part, however, the Christians reiterated that they meant no one any harm: “We only want to worship peacefully – we have no intention of disturbing anyone.” This is unlikely to impress any of the local authorities, for among those who blocked the Christians from holding their Christmas celebration was one person who was holding a sign that read: “We, the Muslim residents of Jayasempurna village, firmly reject the construction of illegal houses in our neighborhood forever.”

Illegal houses? Yes. Islamic law forbids Christians in Muslim lands from constructing new churches, so even the existence of the church was an insult in itself. That may be why “Muslims from outside the area also blocked the Christians from worship on the two prior Sundays, Dec. 7 and Nov. 30.” The church has been in its present location for seven years, but that doesn’t mean that the area Muslims have accepted it.

This incident unfolded in far-off Indonesia, but Christians in the West would be kidding themselves if they assume that this sort of thing can’t happen here. It can happen here, and it will, if Muslim migration into the West continues, for among those migrants will inevitably be some Muslims who believe that they must express Islam’s violent, aggressive, supremacist, expansionist character in their new land.

There will also be some Muslims here who believe, in accord with the Qur’an, that those who affirm the divinity of Christ are unbelievers (5:17, 5:72), and that those who say that Jesus is the Son of God are under Allah’s curse (9:30). They will administer Allah’s wrath accordingly. Christians in Indonesia will not be the only ones who will have to endure that wrath.

