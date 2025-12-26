Part 3 of 4: Far Left's 'Orange Man Bad' Applies to All of Us

The Center for Science in the Public Interest's "2025 Progress Report" is the gift that keeps giving. By now, you're familiar with CSPI, a nonprofit that touts itself as our "food and health watchdog." CSPI advocates for a cleaner American food supply, so it should be overjoyed to have a presidential cabinet official who wants the very same thing. But it isn't. Because ORANGE MAN BAD!

Advertisement

Trump Derangement Syndrome, the far-left's automatic disdain and rejection of all things President Donald J. Trump, shows that segment of our population is not interested in critical thinking, compromise, or forward progress. If there was a hope for CSPI being open to teamwork, its annual appeal for year-end donations letter proves it's now gone (but that assumes it was there in the first place).

Let us embark on part three of this series together but under one caveat: It is crucial we understand the loathing and contempt that leftists hold for President Trump applies to each one of us, not because we have done anything, but because we merely allow the man's existence.

Part Three: If You Are Not Deep Blue, You Are Orange

In an effort to make good on its legal obligation to refrain from partisan campaigns, CSPI states:

And for all of the tremendous damage HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. is inflicting on public health, he has at least given rhetorical support to one of our major food safety goals, removing all artificial dyes from food products. He hasn't backed it up with the tough regulation needed, but our researchers and communication/information staff are raising awareness and building support for real action.

Is it just me, or does that sound like Secretary Kennedy said something in passing about artificial dyes but hasn't done anything?

Advertisement

Remember that idiom, "If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?" The far-left version of this is, "If things change without mountains of regulation, does it really happen?" Because CSPI doesn't see a seven-foot stack of paper creating at least three new government agencies, clearly, nothing has taken place. Voluntary compliance does not require regulation, unless you're orange. Because you did what a Trump associate wanted you to do, that makes you orange, and orange people cannot be trusted. Even if you voted for Kamala. Make it make sense.

What's even more confusing is that on the very next page, CSPI laments that the only reason that USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins is auditing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) "is to create bureaucratic red tape that will reduce [SNAP] enrollment by 5 million people." CSPI believes federal bureaucracy is a pillar of public health in America, so shouldn't they at least offer a fist-pump for more regulation?

Oh, I get it! Regulation, bureaucracy, and red tape are only good if it's their regulation, bureaucracy, and red tape. Brooke Rollins, as lovely as her porcelain skin is, is Oompa Loompa Orange, and anything she does is literally the worst. I'm trying to keep up; how are y'all doing?

Before anyone thinks their ire is limited solely to the Trump cabinet, CSPI takes a swipe at the "many MAGA Republicans in Congress convinced that this year's massive cuts in food programs don't go far enough." It's referring to the One Big Beautiful Bill that cuts $186 billion from SNAP's budget. CSPI has dubbed every single Republican, with the exception of two, MAGA. Can you imagine how Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) feels about being called MAGA? Hopefully, he got a good laugh.

Advertisement

What they don't tell you, dear reader, because they're too busy manipulating heartstrings, is that it's a 20% annual budget cut spread out over 10 years. Reducing the budget by 20% is, in CSPI's words, "among [the bill's] many cruelties".

🚨SNAP BENEFIT CORRUPTION EXPOSED



USDA secretary @SecRollins calls to overhaul the EBT program as massive fraud and corruption is exposed:



- SNAP increased 40% under Biden admin

- 21 blue states REFUSED to hand over data to DOGE to ensure illegals aren’t getting benefits

-… pic.twitter.com/fc9kWx5XvF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 2, 2025

I'd say it's in the public interest that government assistance is not going to people who are dead, unqualified, and registered in multiple states. CSPI (and the far left in general) refuse to see the welfare pie for what it is: a single circular dish that, when cut for everyone, neglects those it's intended to help. If we cut 5 million people from the table because they don't need a seat, we can put more food in the bellies of hungry Americans.

Too bad! The question why do I care what you use your EBT card for , is because the American taxpayer is funding it and I’m sick of paying for stuff that you shouldn’t be using like junk food and vacations! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uja1g3JvFI — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) August 29, 2025

Heaven forbid we ask able-bodied Americans to work to feed themselves.

Oh, my orange-hued friends, we are the villains in this story. I'm sorry. I know it's unwarranted. Little did we know that common sense would be the evil throne we sit upon, and accountability our weapon of choice.

Advertisement

Funny story, I actually applied to work in CSPI's fundraising department. Anyone who has spent an hour with me knows how passionate I am about feeding people, educating them on making wise food choices, and demanding higher-quality products. Seriously, why do we need sawdust (sorry, cellulose) in shredded cheese? Because it prevents caking, duh. What about in breakfast cereals? It's a cheap filler branded as "fiber" that makes foods appear healthier than they are. I will not apologize for my righteous indignation.

Anyway, I wanted to take my time and talent to CSPI and help it reach across the aisle. It's like it says in the close of its newsletter, CSPI "follow[s] the science, free of political or industry influence, and promote science-based policies and practices to improve the nation's food system, nutrition, and health." Yes, I would love to be a part of that mission, but I worked for Ted Cruz's 2012 campaign and Ken Paxton's in 2014. One look at my resumé shows I am an orange-dyed-in-the-wool conservative: pro-guns, small government, and fiscal responsibility.

I never stood a chance. In fact, I'd like to think they have my application hung up on a common area bulletin board where they all congregate to laugh at my attempt. Never mind the millions of dollars conservatives give to nonprofits every year, or the grants awarded to truly nonpartisan work. There is a litmus test, and I failed. We will all fail if we don't openly and immediately work against President Trump, Republicans, and bipartisanship. And, yes, we must disavow all we have accomplished prior to President Trump's arrival on the political stage.

Advertisement

Please excuse me while I locate a spray tan establishment that specializes in orange hues. If I get a referral code, I'll let you know because we will not kowtow to this foolishness, will we?

All good things must come to an end, including this 74% off an annual VIP membership! That's right, you can get unfiltered, uninterrupted access to PJ Media and our whole family of sites for less than a trip to Starbucks. Probably. CLICK THIS LINK AND SIGN UP TODAY and use promo code MERRY74.