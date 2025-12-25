Part 2 of 4: CPSI's Trump Derangement Syndrome and Vaccines

In part one of this four-article series, I dissected the asinine progressive belief that bureaucracy is the cornerstone of American public health. Let's be real: that is pretty on the mark for both the left and the federal government at large. Bloated and inefficient systems that we as taxpayers are forced to fund are precisely what conservatives work so hard to overcome, reimagine, and elect.

This iteration of examining foolishness, I'll give you a gander at the Center for Science in the Public Interest's tone-deaf position on vaccines in America. Preventing disease is clearly science in the public interest and I will not shame an organization dedicated to such work, but "science" is the operative word.

Without further delay, let's dive into the hilarious position CSPI holds on jabs!

Part Two: Trump Derangement Syndrome and Vaccines

The truth, of course, is that vaccines have saved untold millions of lives. Like any medical intervention, there is always a potential for adverse effects; but that is why the CDC and the FDA have built such a rigorous safety review, approval, and recommendation protocol built on sound science.

I apologize if you were eating or drinking while reading that direct quote from CSPI's 2025 Progress Report as whatever was in your mouth is now likely plastered on your screen. Go ahead and take a moment to catch your breath and clean up the coffee. Goodness knows I needed a good ten minutes to unwind myself from that statement.

CSPI then goes on to blame Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for the assault on vaccines. They blame Secretary Kennedy for recommending specific vitamins and foods that can help protect Americans. Obviously, in their minds, he should have only pushed the vaccine. Isn't there more than one way to keep our bodies healthy? Of course, but they are so indoctrinated that a "yes/and" situation can never exist — it must be an "either/or" setup. For intelligent people, they sure are dense.

Remember the pool noodle social distancing hats? pic.twitter.com/vQlHQxt6U0 — suzy (@Suzy_1776) October 16, 2023

Because Secretary Kennedy tried and failed to find common ground with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) head honcho Dr. Susan Monarez, she was terminated. Only two things were asked of her

Approve recommendations from the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices

"Dismiss career professionals responsible for vaccine policy, without cause"

Dr. Monarez stated in a health committee hearing that the secretary called the folks in need of terminating "horrible people" and the CDC "corrupt." She was also informed that if she could not do both of these things that she should resign. She did not. How can anyone make forward progress when they have direct and uncompromising opposition? Of course he fired her.

Reasonable people would understand that committee recommendations are presented, debated, and either sent back for refining or accepted. I find it very hard to believe that the Trump Administration would want anyone to be a rubber stamp bureaucrat instead of a free-thinking, courageous, and innovative professional. Secretary Kennedy asked her to step outside of the lock-step progressive march and she refused. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, lady.

CSPI's panties are in a bunch because the Trump Administration is now demanding answers about immunizations and autism, the efficacy and safety of the flu shot, and the processes associated with mRNA vaccine development. In an era of rapidly advancing technology (like A.I.), why would we not want to make sure our trusted medicines are the safest and most effective they can be? But let's look at the evidence with the understanding that I am not anti-vaxx but I do make certain I am comfortable with the substances that enter my children's bodies, and that includes when they were in mine.

As a reminder, even Tylenol says its products are not safe for women to take during pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/xeWE7OxTPJ — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 27, 2025

Most obstetricians and the colleagues tell pregnant women in their first prenatal appointment to take Tylenol for pain or discomfort. What do you think pregnancy is like? It is full of pain and discomfort. Women, trusting their providers, consume Tylenol freely. Since the medicine was introduced in 1955, autism rates have skyrocketed to rates up to 28 times what they were pre-1955. We have substantial reason to ask questions about this correlation.

The CDC recommends babies between birth and 12 months of age should receive TWENTY-EIGHT — 28 — injections. In a world where parents are shamed for taking their infants to the grocery store because of potential germ exposure, they are also expected, pressured, shamed, and guilted into pumping "trust the science" fluids into their babies' bodies. That's a big ask for a lot of parents, especially first-time parents who don't know what they don't know.

While the liquids injected may be safe, many shots are mixed by technicians before being loaded into the syringes. A 2018 case out of Somoa revealed a child died because the materials mixed were incorrect. In that case, it was not a medical engineering error but a human one. People make mistakes all the time, so why would we assume the cocktail being prepared is correct all the time, every time? Children die because certain antitoxins have been contaminated with tetanus. Bacteria associated with staph infections have been responsible for vaccine deaths. Live tuberculosis instead of inactive specimens, swine flu, monkeypox, animal viruses — the list goes on.

Practitioners tell parents to give babies Tylenol before and after the injections to help with pain, fever, rash, and any other adverse effects. The only time parents should really be worried, they say, is if there is a life-threatening reaction, such as seizure or anaphylaxis. Fever, rash, and lethargy can also be signs of a negative reaction, but give enough Tylenol and they assure us everything will be fine. Unfortunately, Tylenol is not Holy Water and should be used in extreme moderation, if at all.

So… Tylenol? We wrote about this years ago in The Tenpenny Report — warning that acetaminophen depletes glutathione, disrupts detox, and magnifies vaccine injury risk.



Now, in a stunning turn, both President Trump and RFK Jr. just announced new warnings: the government will… — Dr Sherri Tenpenny (@BusyDrT) September 22, 2025

Again, I am not anti-vaccine but I cautiously consent. Many medical advances are modern day miracles. I believe in science. I trust but verify. I lean on my maternal instincts. A lot of parents are like me. The stakes are too high to blindly trust people we don't know with chemicals we can't pronounce.

The sad part about CSPI's argument for vaccines is they're using COVID-19 as the gold standard of vaccine effectiveness. I can't even...as I'm sure you can't, either.

Progressives are bent out of shape that we have revoked $500 million for mRNA vaccine development. Is tapping the brakes on this project that surprising? After all, Stanford Medicine just released a report about why the mRNA COVID-19 immunization can cause myocarditis. The statement below specifically refers to the mRNA COVID-19 vaxx; the emphasis is mine.

Vaccine-associated myocarditis occurs in about one in every 140,000 vaccinees after a first dose and rises to one in 32,000 after a second dose. For reasons that aren’t clear, incidence peaks among male vaccinees age 30 or below, at one in 16,750 vaccinees.

Active duty military (a population largely made of men below the age of 30) were fired for refusing the two-dose inoculation. They were willing to take a bullet for their country, but their country was not willing to trust their very personal decision to refuse the untested, unproven jabs.

From Pfizer itself:

Several important studies have reported on the potential outcomes of myocarditis following COVID-19 infection and vaccination. A systematic review and meta-analysis found that the risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection is approximately 42 times higher than the risk after COVID-19 vaccination.

Please, CSPI, please tell us more about how "the CDC and the FDA have built such a rigorous safety review, approval, and recommendation protocol built on sound science." CSPI can't even accept that sound science has proven there are only two genders.

The organization's 2025 Progress Report mailed to donors in an attempt to generate more money before the year's end opened the COMBATTING VACCINE MISINFORMATION section with this sentence: Putting a notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services has had a predictably disastrous impact on public health. I have a hard time buying that a man who encourages a healthy lifestyle in addition to medical interventions is having a more detrimental effect on public health than the wackos who rushed the Rona Jab and completely ruptured public trust in the medical industry.

But this is where the far-left lives, in Orange Man Bad Land. There is nothing he can do or say that will ever be right, good, or fair. They wrap up their appeal to donors by stating "we're witnessing a sweeping assault on science and longstanding safeguards to protect the public's health unlike anything we have ever seen in our history." The only "sweeping assault on science" I've seen was led by Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, two individuals CSPI worships.

I am always in want of disciplined and productive conversations with people with whom I disagree, but I'm learning (thanks to CSPI) that there is no way that could ever happen with them. They have consumed so much Kool-Aid that they are now larger-than-life pitchers of the stuff that crashes through walls and ignores common decency.

So where do we go from here? If we cannot work with them, what are our options? Tell me in the comments what ideas you have and we'll come up with a plan together.

