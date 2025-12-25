The Morning Briefing: It's the Feast of Stephen and I'm Full

(KRUISER NOTE: I will continue to do a "Best Of" rerun of a classic Morning Briefing post on holidays and the day after holidays, but with a twist. I'll be recording video greetings for each one. These won't be behind the paywall. Still, I would encourage everyone to join us over there. This doesn't apply to those Monday Post Office holidays that I barely know are happening.)

Advertisement





Bonus Christmas Music





MB Classic 09/25/2024. Original Headline: Israel Continues to Alter Terms of Hezbollah Leaders' Retirement Packages

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Pudzwolkin forever cherished his magical summer as a Junior Fellow at the Chef Boyardee Institute.

We are fast approaching the tragic anniversary of the savage Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians that not only started a war but also revealed a lot of antisemitic ugliness all over the world. Israel, the actual victim, has been forced to defend itself for, you know, defending itself.

Until Joe Biden and his band of his radical progressive puppet masters began occupying the Oval Office, the United States of America was Israel's staunchest ally. During Israel's wholly justified war against Hamas, its government and its people have had to deal with mixed messaging and, on occasion, diplomatic threats from the superpower they could once count on.

The Biden administration has been leaning on Israel to enter into a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that would serve to do nothing more than give the terrorist group time to rebuild and get back to the business of slaughtering Israelis.

The Israeli government has been willing to consider the possibility, almost certainly because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Company know that Hamas isn't likely to agree to anything. Meanwhile, the Israelis have proceeded apace with their mission to rid the planet of the terrorist organization that has continually vowed to destroy it.

Advertisement

Israel doesn't have the luxury of being lax about security, which means it hasn't been buffeted about by the whims of the "Free Palestine" campus lunatics who have been driving Biden administration policy in the region. Its leaders know what they have to do and have the will to do it.

Hamas, of course, is not the only Islamic terrorist organization bent on the destruction of Israel. Hezbollah has been working on that for a very long time as well. Its leaders have gotten to hang out in the background since last October, letting Hamas take the heat. Well, staying out of sight of everyone but Mossad.

After the Great Pager Attack of 2024 last week, the Israelis have continued to ignore Hezbollah's threats of retribution and keep up rather impressive pressure.

This is from Rick:

Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, commander of Hezbollah’s missiles and rockets force, along with other Hezbollah commanders, were killed in a Beirut airstrike on Tuesday. The strike was one of 500 sorties Israeli warplanes flew to weaken Hezbollah's command and control structure and sow confusion in advance of what is widely expected to be an Israeli invasion. "As Prime Minister Netanyahu said this week, Israel is 'not waiting for the threat; [it is] preempting it,'" Jacob Olidort, senior policy adviser at America First Policy Institute told Fox News. "Towards that end, Israel is not only removing munitions in southern Lebanon but is also targeting Hezbollah's command and control structure and its fighting force, as evidenced in recent days. The elimination of Ibrahim Qubaisi is part of this approach." Last Friday, another Beirut attack killed Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah's operations commander and commander of its elite Radwan Force.

Advertisement

The leftists in the American mainstream media have, of course, been engaged in their usual song and dance that faults Israel for being provocateurs. If only those touchy Israelis would stop getting upset by incessant threats of jihadi-induced genocide.

The Democrats spent about 15 minutes after the attacks on 9/11 pretending that they condemned Islamic terrorism. Since then, they've been quick to scream "Islamophobia!" whenever someone points out the inconvenient truth that it's Islamic terrorists who keep blowing people up.

The Israelis have decided to get out in front of that whenever possible now, and it's working. Not only are the ranks of Hezbollah's leadership being rapidly depleted, but the Iranians are now spooked by what Mossad and the Israeli military might be up to. This is from something that Catherine wrote yesterday:

Here’s some explosive news: the terrorist-funding Iranian regime is so freaked out about Israel’s brilliant exploding pagers strike on Hezbollah that it reportedly banned communication devices for its jihadi Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) until they could all be inspected.

Israel is serving notice to its enemies, and they're getting skittish. As Catherine said in her post, Israel is doing "the work of both itself and the United States in taking out terrorists and terrifying the world’s worst actors."

The bad actors have been having a field day while Joe Biden has been in office. He's addled and weak, and the people running his brain are terrorist sympathizers.

In both the short and long runs, the world will be a better and safer place because Bibi Netanyahu doesn't give a tinker's damn about what President LOLEightyonemillion and his commie cabal think.

Advertisement

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

pic.twitter.com/Q0Ih1lTKeN — Why you should love animals (@animals_twts) September 24, 2024

PJ Media

Me. Zombie Journalism

VodkaPundit. Some Disassembly Required: High-Tech Goes to War Against 7th-Century Savages

Democrats Fear That Once Again, Pollsters Are Seriously Underestimating Trump's Support

What a Blast: Iran Bans Comms Devices After Hezbollah Pagers Strike

California Boy, Abducted From a Park at Age Six, Found After More Than 70 Years

Uh Oh. Guess What Ryan Routh's Son Was Just Arrested For?

Who's the Threat to 'Democracy'?

Trump’s Act of Kindness at Grocery Store Sends Liberals Into a Frenzy

Congressional Staffers Using Offical Emails for Adult Websites and Dating Sites

Irony? State Department Bigots Issue ‘Do Not Travel’ Haiti Advisory

Cartoonist Dares to Mock Rashida Tlaib, Gets the Predictable Response

Blue Light... OUT. Attention, Kmart Shoppers: You're About to Become a Thing of the Past

Is MAGA a Political Movement or Is It a Revolution? Here’s Your Sneak Peak Into America’s Future.

Tim Goeglein Answers the Question of How America Got This Way

Basket of Deplorables: Thieves Steal Kid's Entire Lemonade Stand

The Greatest College Republican Club in History: ‘We Are the Dukes of James Madison University!'

Oh. Haitian Immigrant Advocacy Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Trump, Vance

Boom. Literally. Top Hezbollah Missile Commander Killed in Another Targeted Israeli Strike

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

Fingers crossed... Ex-MSNBC Analyst: Harris Is Staring at Electoral Disaster

Even Al Gore is Roasting Kamala Harris

House Republicans Are Investigating Zelensky's Visit to Pennsylvania

Ways and Means Moves to Revoke Tax Exempt Status for Pro-Terrorism Groups

Harris Says She'd Nuke the Filibuster for Abortion. What About for Her Gun Ban?

Cam&Co. New Training Mandates Suspended by Massachusetts Lawmakers

New York's Restrictive Laws Aren't Stopping Kids From Bringing Guns to School

Sure, pal. Zuckerberg: I'm Done With Politics

Gallup: Political Terrain Heavily Favors Republicans

You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy

Even CNN Shreds Kamala's Upcoming Border Visit—'It Isn't Consistent' With Who She Is

Totally weird. What an Amazing Coincidence! Paul Pelosi Unloads $500k in Visa Stock Prior to Antitrust Lawsuit

Javier Milei Scrapped Argentina's Rent Controls - Now the Rental Housing Market Is Booming

This Man Hosting Tim Walz Would End The Harris Campaign If America Were Still Sane

Calm Down: Aliens Are Already Issued 'Serial Numbers'

Funny With a Side of Fries: Trump Takes Shot at Kamala Harris' Non-Job at McDonald's

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

UK May Close Bars Early in the Interests of 'Public Health'

Raw Food Diet: Crazy or Inspired? Part I

Traffickers Pose as Parents, Drug and Smuggle Children as Young as 8

Don’t Look at Early Voting Data As Proof Trump Is Ahead

Is Kamala Harris Blowing It With Independents?

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

Dude was awesome. ‘America’s Got Talent’ Crowns Season 19 Winner On NBC

Radiation should be able to deflect asteroids as large as 4 km across

How Schmaltzy Hallmark Christmas Movies Came to Rule the Holiday Season

Bee Me

'共产主义是最好的! 好好好!' Says Tim Walz In Eloquent Rebuttal Of Alleged Ties To China https://t.co/wNZ6C5cbk2 pic.twitter.com/283XbI8SpQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 24, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Man Holding a Sheep, Flutist, and Heads, 1967 pic.twitter.com/ZfOP979LPo — Pablo Picasso (@pablocubist) September 24, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

‘Tis the Season to Fight Back

Mainstream media won’t take a holiday—but neither will we.

Use promo code MERRY74 during our Christmas sale and get 74% off a PJ Media VIP membership.

Full access. Zero filter. All the snark and sanity you’ve come to expect.