It’s a family affair. The son of radical Ryan Routh, who recently tried to assassinate Donald Trump, was just arrested on federal child pornography charges.

When authorities searched the home of Oran Alexander Routh, son of the leftist wacko who set up to shoot Donald Trump at his golf course earlier this month, they apparently got more than they bargained for. Oran’s devices reportedly contained a massive amount of child exploitation material, leading to Oran’s arrest.

The authorities were reportedly not originally looking for the pornography but rather were at Oran’s home as part of the investigation into Ryan W. Routh. Both father and son are apparently criminals, however.

Fox News reported the news on Sept. 24:

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from 35-year-old Oran Alexander Routh's home in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday that investigators say contained "hundreds" of files with child exploitation material. The illicit material was discovered during a search conducted "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation," according to a criminal complaint… The child porn was discovered during a search of Routh's home in connection to the investigation of his father, Ryan Routh, 58, who was arrested on Sept. 15 after authorities spotted a gun poking out of the shrubbery on the golf course where former President Trump was playing that afternoon. Routh allegedly camped outside the golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours, records revealed.

The specific charges against Routh Jr. were receipt and possession of child pornography.

Ryan Routh, the father and attempted assassin, repeated Democrat talking points online and expressed support for leftist politicians, including Joe Biden. Routh expressed virulent animus against Trump. He also offered to recruit Afghan soldiers for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

In one particularly revealing tweet from April, Routh babbled, “@POTUS [Biden] Your campaign should be called something like KADAF. Keep America democratic and free. Trumps [sic] should be MASA …make Americans slaves again master. DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose. We cannot afford to fail. The world is counting on us to show the way.” Apparently, he took that so seriously that he aimed to kill Trump.

Indeed, Routh’s social media posts display signs of mental instability, a problem his son evidently shares. The elder Routh replied to X and SpaceX owner Elon Musk in April:

@elonmusk I would like to buy a rocket from you. I wish to load it with a warhead for Putins Black sea mansion bunker to end him. Can you give me a price please. It can be old and used as not returning.

Routh ended with a telephone number.

