Whistleblower Claims Five Assassin Teams Hunting Trump

A new federal whistleblower has reportedly accused the government of knowing about five assassination teams out to get Donald Trump, even before the second assassination attempt took place.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon that he was approached not long before Sunday’s assassination attempt on Trump by a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official. This official was a whistleblower, Gaetz said, who claimed U.S. officials (including the Secret Service) know about no fewer than five different “assassination teams” that want to kill GOP nominee Trump. This is a major threat not just to Trump, but to the future of our country.

Gaetz made the shocking claim on the “Human Events Daily” TV show. He also added the whistleblower's information that three of the “assassination teams” after Trump are believed to be foreign “inspired” while two of them are domestic. And the question, of course, is whether or not we can trust DHS or anyone else in the government to protect Trump. Unfortunately, after two assassination attempts — including one in July that actually injured Trump and killed an audience member — and considering the whistleblower felt compelled to come forward and warn about the danger to Trump, the answer seems to be no.

BOMBSHELL.🚨



Whistleblower reveals to @MattGaetz that 5 ASSASSINAT*ON TEAMS were targeting Trump, but DHS still denied the former president assets before second attempt on his lifepic.twitter.com/NzOqOrRIUk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 19, 2024

Speaking to Solomon, Gaetz explained, “I had a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security in my office before the second assassination attempt, saying that what he has assessed is that there are five known assassination teams in the United States, three inspired by other governments, two that are here, that are known domestic assassination teams.”

The congressman noted why the whistleblower came forward, “And with that, this individual was coming to me, concerned that the force protection around President Trump, even prior to that second assassination attempt, was not sufficient for what it needed to be, and the coordination at that level, at the dignitary protection level is like the bare minimum that we have to do to keep our presidents, our presidential candidates, safe while they're on the trail.” How many more crazies will take potshots at Trump? What if one finally succeeds?

“Five teams that we know are targeting Trump,” Gaetz emphasized to Solomon. “And so that raises real questions about why certain teams were being pulled off of the Trump deal detail and put on, for example, the Jill Biden detail.” It does indeed.

Gaetz continued, “Now, we don't want anything bad to happen to Jill Biden, but at the same time, the threat envelope for her was substantially different than the threat envelope around President Trump, and it would not have necessitated pulling assets away from the Trump detail for the Joe Biden detail or the John Bolton detail or any other details that were beefed up at the same time the requests from the Trump detail and from the Trump campaign for more security, were going unanswered, frankly.”

Radical leftist Ryan Wesley Routh was the most recent would-be Trump assassin, but he was stopped before he could injure Trump, who was at his West Palm Beach golf course. It is unclear if Routh was one of the assassins identified by the Feds.