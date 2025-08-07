WATCH: Something Is REALLY Wrong With Nancy Pelosi

Joe Biden’s presidency—and the constitutional crisis unleashed by a party willing to prop up a leader clearly suffering cognitive decline—will haunt this country for years to come. But we must never lose sight of another problem: longtime members of Congress who cling to power well past their prime, refusing to step aside. It’s time both parties face this truth. Take Mitch McConnell, for example—a Republican who didn’t get a free pass from his own party and is thankfully retiring. Now ask yourself: What about Nancy Pelosi? We’ve been hearing about her troubling episodes for years, yet Democrats refuse to call on her to step down. That kind of double standard isn’t just damaging—it’s dangerous for our republic.

On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi gave a troubling interview outside a VA hospital in San Francisco, where she appeared visibly disoriented and struggled to string together coherent thoughts while defending the practice of “transing” children.

When asked about her office’s response to interruptions in so-called “gender-affirming care” in California, Pelosi immediately stumbled. “Well, that is something that I’m working for at—at—at the national level,” she stammered. She then tried, and failed, to articulate her hope for continued access to these controversial procedures for gender-confused kids: “Are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care, uh, for—for our trans kids, and that’s… It—it’s, it’s a sad thing for us.” She never finished the thought.

Something is wrong with Nancy. pic.twitter.com/8nmo0i7GNd — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) August 7, 2025

Now, I can’t mention this subject without pointing out that the “care” Pelosi champions is nothing more than a dangerous, irreversible process of mutilation and hormone treatments that stunt natural development and risk lifelong harm. Despite years of leftist insistence that it’s “medically necessary,” the evidence keeps piling up against it. Studies show no lasting medical benefit for children—and as many as 90% of gender-confused minors grow out of it if left alone.

Even progressive Europe is backing away. The UK shut down its only youth gender clinic in 2022 over reckless treatment concerns. Sweden, Finland, France, and Norway have since abandoned these procedures for minors in favor of psychological support. A major NHS report last year confirmed what many suspected: this movement is driven more by ideology than science.

But I digress. Over the years, we’ve watched Pelosi slip from coherent leader to a rambling mess—and it’s telling that no one in her party seems to care or even notice. Why would they? This has become routine for them. Take the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein as another glaring example. In 2023, she suffered a serious fall at her San Francisco home that sent her to the hospital. This came shortly after reports surfaced that Feinstein’s daughter had been granted power of attorney. She spent months away from the Senate, officially recovering from shingles—but later it became clear she was battling severe neurological complications. Anyone watching her public appearances could see how frail she’d become, practically voting under the direction of her aides. Yet she stubbornly refused to resign. Why? Because stepping down would have stalled crucial judicial nominations in the Senate. In other words, power and politics trumped responsibility once again. She then died in office.

Rumors about Pelosi’s declining health—and even talks of retirement—have been floating around for years. How many more times must she stumble through incoherent interviews before her own party finally admits it’s time to put her out to pasture?

