The Morning Briefing: 2025 Was a Trumptastic Rollercoaster Ride of a Year

Happy New Year's Eve, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Telkengraidth felt that his "Spam Krispies Treats" would be a hit at the semi-annual Dick Van Patten Trivia Throwdown.

We will once again be on a modified holiday schedule here at the Briefing. There will be a couple of "Best Of" reruns, complete with fresh video greetings from me. Thank you all for indulging me this, I promise it will pay dividends as we get deeper into the new year.

What a year this one has been, though. At the end of April I wrote that it felt like President Trump had put 100 months' worth of work into his first 100 days. It was quite the contrast to the "call a lid by 9 AM" schedule that Joe Biden had favored for the previous four years. Fueled by Big Macs and Diet Cokes, Trump kept up that relentless work pace all year long.

There were some truly awful things that happened in 2025, like the frightening fires that ravaged Southern California at the beginning of the year. That was all made more tragic than it needed to be because of the incompetence of the Democrats who are aggressively ruining the Golden State.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk was beyond jarring. The horror of that was compounded by the soulless reaction of so many on the left, which really made it feel like the deep political divide in this country was only going to get worse.

There was a lot more, but we don't need to dwell on the negatives today.

Unfortunately, the country had gotten used to lows and misfortune when the desiccated husk of Joe Biden and his commie cabal were running the country. With Trump back in the office, however, there are some highs to go along with the lows. A lot of that has to do with the aforementioned work ethic of his. He handles whatever is thrown his way, all the while staying relentlessly focused in implementing his original agenda.

One big high has been recent economic news. Just this month, we've heard good things about both inflation and the U.S. economy's growth rate, which we discussed on Christmas Eve. It's a great way to head into a midterm election year. Consistent positive economic news is also something that was a huge departure from the Biden years. Truthful economic news, that is. The Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media straight-up lied about Biden's economy for four years.

Another thing I've greatly enjoyed this year is the ease and humor with which the Trump 47 team pushes back on the adversarial jerks in the mainstream media. After a political lifetime of watching Republican politicians roll over for the media like sad dogs, seeing Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeatedly verbally gut-punch MSM hacks is high entertainment indeed.

The highlight of highlights for the year for me is the tourniquet that President Trump swiftly applied to Biden's porous border. In my latest column I named the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency my "Person of the Year." This kind of border security is something that sane people in border states have wanted for decades. Yes, I'm annoyed that the Democrats are so on the wrong side of everything that I am now counted among the "sane" people.

It's a blessing to have a real president again, one who truly loves the Republic and doesn't want to see it transformed. Let me know in the comments what some of your Trump-induced high points of 2025 were. Now let's rush headlong into this new year and see what kind of fun we can kick up on the other side.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I don't think we did a Paul Lynde Hollywood Squares montage this year, so let's finish up with one.

Advertisement





