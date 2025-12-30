Trump Admin Slashes Funding for Jihad-Hiring UN

The jihadi-employing, tyranny-loving United Nations should really lose all funding, but the Trump administration is making a good start by cutting “humanitarian aid” funding.

Advertisement

For years, the UN has survived off American taxpayer money while simultaneously pandering to and promoting America’s worst enemies, including literal terror entities. Why should we help the UN employ Hamas terrorists, spread Chinese Communism, or play-act at saving lives with the worst dictators on the planet?

CBS News reported that the new U.S. commitment for foreign UN humanitarian aid is $2 billion, a significant cut from previous years.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the official announcement, though without a dollar amount. “The United States remains the most generous nation in the world for lifesaving humanitarian assistance—but under @POTUS’s leadership taxpayer dollars will never fund waste, anti-Americanism, or inefficiency,” Rubio promised.

For Our VIPs: Chinese Government Threatens America as Its Navy Surrounds Taiwan

Therefore, he continued, “Today, the @StateDept and United Nations signed an agreement that radically reforms the way the U.S. programs, funds, and oversees UN-administered humanitarian work, ensuring that more lives will be saved for fewer U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

Advertisement

The UN has to reform because it won’t have endless American money anymore. “This new model will better share the burden of UN humanitarian work with other developed countries and will require the UN to cut bloat, remove duplication, and commit to powerful new impact, accountability and oversight mechanisms,” Rubio concluded.

UN agency UNRWA has become internationally infamous because it was “infested” with Palestinian terrorists, including at least a dozen of the Oct. 7 jihadis. A major underground Hamas data center was found under UNRWA headquarters in Gaza. As recently as this November, UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls Reem Alsalem brazenly denied that Hamas rape — documented by Hamas itself — did not occur on Oct. 7.

The UN hosted its Data Forum in China in 2023 as the Chinese Communist Party committed the Uyghur genocide. The previous year, the UN faced accusations of deliberately delaying the Uyghur human rights report until after the Olympics hosted by China.

Then there’s this insanity:

No Joke: Somalia to become President of U.N. Security Council on January 1st.



Credentials: Ranked #1 Worst Country in the World on failed state index last year; Al Aqeda militia controls large parts of the country; 95% of girls aged 4 to 11 in Somalia face genital mutilation. pic.twitter.com/ZbHaxA7wZQ — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2025

Advertisement

Regarding the U.S. cutback, CBS whined:

The $2 billion is only a sliver of traditional U.S. humanitarian funding for U.N.-backed programs, which has run as high as $17 billion annually in recent years, according to U.N. data. U.S. officials say only $8-$10 billion of that has been in voluntary contributions. The United States also pays billions in annual dues related to its U.N. membership.

The UN and CBS want us to believe that countless people will starve or lose their homes without the UN. But the reality is that the UN never solves crises; it either prolongs them or creates new ones.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of federal reforms and other key news this holiday season with our special Christmas sale. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.