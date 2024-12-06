Lawyer Gives Damning List of UNRWA Hamas Jihadis

After terrorist-infested UNRWA whined that its work was being misrepresented and maligned due to its Hamas ties, a human rights lawyer posted a shocking list of numerous UNRWA employees who are also guilty of terrorism.

Hillel Neuer posted sarcastically on X on Dec. 5, “UNRWA's Defense: ‘It was only 19 of our aid workers who committed mass murder.’” That, of course, is quite enough to condemn the United Nations agency, which actively fuels the hatred of so-called Palestinians for Israel in particular and Jews and Christians in general. But, of course, there are many more UNRWA employees with Hamas ties than those who participated in the heinous slaughter and kidnapping of Oct. 7.

It’s no wonder the neo-Nazi UN outrageously demanded that Israel surrender yet more land than it has already given the Muslim Arabs, that it surrender the land the Jews owned a millennium before Islam was invented, and which was promised to them by God in perpetuity (Gen.17:8), to the overwhelmingly pro-jihad Gazans. The UNRWA agency is swarming with terrorists.

Neuer posted:

Also: “It was only 1 of our UNRWA Gaza Headquarters that powered the Hamas terror tunnel computer server.” “It was only 1 of our ex-officials who fundraised for UNRWA by writing: ‘America is subjugated by the Jewish Lobby.’” “It was only 1 of our Commissioner-Generals who met with Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror chiefs and told them ‘We are united, no one can separate.’” “It was only 2 of our UNRWA Teachers Union Chairs who were Hamas terror chiefs in Gaza and Lebanon.”

Just think about that for a minute. Two UNRWA teachers were literally Hamas terror chiefs! It’s no wonder Palestinian children are brainwashed from the earliest age to glorify jihad! How disgusting is that? The United States and every other Western country should stop all funding to the United Nations until and unless UNRWA is completely shut down.

UNRWA 🇺🇳 students:



“Stabbing Jews brings dignity to the Palestinians. We have to stab the Jews. They teach us that Jews are terrorists. I am ready to stab a jew and drive a car over them. I am ready to join ISIS” pic.twitter.com/Ew8FWqDqjY — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) October 28, 2024

But the exposé did not stop there. Neuer continued with the sobering allegations:

“It was only 47 times that we failed to answer UN Watch letters, warnings, and requests to meet about UNRWA staff complicity with terrorism.” “It was only 100 of our UNRWA employees on the list of Hamas terrorists sent to us in July, including Mohammad Abu Itiwi who took part in the October 7th massacre, about all of whom we did nothing, because we don't have the capacity to verify.” “It was only 2,000 of our UNRWA teachers in Lebanon who rallied for a Hamas terror chief.” “It was only 3,000 of our UNRWA staffers who celebrated the massacre on the Telegram chat group.” “It was only 8,000 of our UNRWA teachers in Gaza who rallied for Hamas terror chief and UNRWA official Suhail al-Hindi.” “It was only 13,000 of our humanitarian aid workers in Gaza who failed to lift a finger to save the Israeli hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7th and still being tortured in Gaza.”

And that last point is incredibly important. Every UNRWA employee is complicit in terrorism either by commission or omission — either by actively participating in the jihad or by refusing to address it. This is the agency the U.S. and other supposedly democratic nations funded for years with hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s time to defund the terror-promoting United Nations.