Trump Picks His Dawg in Georgia’s GOP Governor Fight

In the Morning Briefing on Monday, I wrote a blurb about the GOP primary for governor of Georgia, which pits Lt. Gov. Burt Jones against state Attorney General Chris Carr. I remarked that I was undecided because I believe both men will be effective conservative leaders for the Peach State.

Advertisement

Carr has been on the leading edge in fights like the efforts to end domestic terrorism surrounding the construction of a training center for first responders in DeKalb County, east of Atlanta. Antifa-aligned terrorists violently protested against the construction under the pretense of environmental concern. Carr nailed dozens of them with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges.

Jones probably has more name ID thanks to his more prominent role as lieutenant governor and his football career at the University of Georgia. He has led key initiatives in this year’s successful General Assembly session as well.

Related: The Morning Briefing: Disney Folds Again

But Jones may have locked in a massive advantage with an endorsement. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday:

Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, is running to be the next Governor of the Great State of Georgia, a very special place to me in that we had a BIG Presidential Election Win just eight short months ago, November 5, 2024.

Trump continued:

As the first member of the Georgia State Assembly to Endorse “DONALD J. TRUMP” for President, Burt was strongly committed to my Campaign in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and worked tirelessly to help us WIN. He has been with us from the very beginning. I know his family well, and have seen Burt tested at the most difficult levels and times — He is a WARRIOR, a successful Businessman, former SEC Championship winning Georgia Bulldogs football player (Known for his toughness!), and now, as Lieutenant Governor, Burt has proven he has the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of his wonderful State and Nation.

Advertisement

He added:

As your next Governor, Burt Jones will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Continue to Secure our now Secure Southern Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

Finally, the president concluded:

Burt Jones for Governor has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Jones was naturally ecstatic:

President Trump has endorsed my campaign for Governor of Georgia! 🇺🇸



Georgia First. Georgia Strong. Let’s win this together.



>> https://t.co/EA9u00sGWQ pic.twitter.com/VQDHYo1ehj — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) August 12, 2025

President @realDonaldTrump just endorsed our campaign for Governor of Georgia! 🇺🇸



We’re fighting for election integrity, lower taxes, and to secure Georgia values — and with Trump’s support, we’re just getting started.



Join us ➡️ https://t.co/aOdLAdyGOC pic.twitter.com/IK7PBFBG2W — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) August 11, 2025

I’ll say again that I haven’t picked a dog (or Dawg) in this fight yet, but it’s tough to deny that Trump’s endorsement won’t give Jones a boost. It’ll be interesting to see the direction the primary takes from here. Stay tuned.

Advertisement

Georgia’s 2026 Election Season Is Already Heating Up — And I’ll Be On It From Day One

From the gold dome in Atlanta to the smallest county courthouses, the battles for Georgia’s political future are shaping up to be some of the most important in the nation. The GOP primary for governor is just the beginning — and I’ll bring you the inside stories, sharp analysis, and unapologetically conservative coverage you won’t find in the mainstream press.

With PJ Media VIP, you’ll get my full, unfiltered reporting and commentary on the races that matter, plus exclusive podcasts, live chats, and analysis from our entire team.

The fight for Georgia’s future starts now — don’t just watch it happen. Be in the fight.

Get 60% off today with the promo code FIGHT and join me as we cover Georgia’s road to 2026.



