The Morning Briefing: Disney Folds Again

This weekend was rather quiet in terms of news, so I thought I’d take a look at some smaller stories from the past week, along with one that has personal significance.

Sydney Sweeney has dominated the cultural news cycle lately, and rightly so. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, and she’s unapologetic about who she is. But another woman who fits that description had some big news of her own this week.

Disney and Lucasfilm fired Gina Carano from her role on “The Mandalorian” in 2021 after she revealed that she wasn’t on board with the woke pronoun madness. Her political positions were beyond the pale for the studios, even though her costars’ left-wing statements didn’t ruffle studio feathers. So she sued, and this week, the parties settled.

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force.



I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met,… https://t.co/qiAX7W1vgf — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025

“I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome,” she wrote below the fold on her X post. “I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud.”

Disney and Lucasfilm released a statement indicating that they’d like to work with Carano again sometime:

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.

We’ll see if they do work together again, but Carano gained some crucial perspective from it all:

… and the truth shall set you free. 😊🫶 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025

Amen, Gina. Best of luck to you.

Peach State Power Play

Here in Georgia, we’ve been blessed with eight years of relative calm in the governor’s office. Gov. Brian Kemp handily fended off his primary challengers in 2022 and made easy work of Stacey Abrams.

Term limits mean that we have a new fight for Georgia’s next governor. On the GOP side, the two main candidates for the primary are Attorney General Chris Carr and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. And it just might get nasty between them. WSB Radio reported on Thursday:

Attorney General Chris Carr’s campaign has announced a federal lawsuit against Lt. Governor Burt Jones over his use of a leadership committee that they say is a “blatant attempt to circumvent campaign finance laws.” This latest escalation comes after the Carr campaign filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission that was later rejected. The lawsuit points to a 2022 federal court ruling that leadership committees cannot be used during primary elections when one candidate has access and the other does not. [...] In response, the Jones campaign is accusing Carr of hypocrisy because he defended the law in 2022 in his official capacity.

I haven’t chosen a dog in this fight yet. I like both of them and trust their conservative leadership. (I’m still a little miffed at Jones’ staffers who were rude to me when I tried to set up an interview with him last year, but that’s not his fault.)

Jones played football at UGA, which endears me to him, and I’m friends with Carr on social media. Either one will be a formidable GOP nominee, and hopefully, I can decide at the right time.

RIP, Jim Lovell

Here's a snippet from my tribute to the late Jim Lovell:

Jim Lovell, the commander of Apollo 13, has passed away at the age of 97. Lovell commanded the doomed mission in April 1970. His crew’s cool courage under pressure, along with the intrepid work of NASA mission control in Houston, saved the lives of the three men whose lunar mission was cut short by an oxygen tank explosion in Apollo 13’s service module. […] I only have a few earthly heroes, but two of them are astronauts. The first one is Jim Irwin, who walked on the moon on Apollo 15 and was a friend of my grandfather. I met him when I was young; I don’t remember meeting him, but I have an autographed picture of him standing on the lunar surface. My other astronaut hero? Jim Lovell.

Everything Isn't Awful

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

For the First Time in Years, You Can Walk Among Wild Chestnut Trees

Why Do We Still See Fallout Shelter Signs?

18 Fast-Food Landmarks Worth the Pilgrimage

The Guest-Curated Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Robie House (1910). Considered maybe the finest expression of Wright’s Prairie design, the house is one of 8 Wright buildings designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. pic.twitter.com/qhOoai3AVx — Max Chavez (@maxeschavez) April 5, 2024

Kabana Comedy

Kabana Tunes

The songwriter and the artist who made the song a hit!

Buffett Bonus

All right, y'all, let's get out there and make it a good day.

Advertisement

