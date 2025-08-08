West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Trump's LA Moves Cause Olympic-Size Meltdown

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week we find out Washington State has at least 700,000 voters who, to put it nicely, "are not compliant with federal law." We take incoming in the mailbag, an L.A. rioter is unmasked, a pastor calls for families to take their kids out of the biggest state on the coast, a "Fremont Man" is accused of stealing artifacts for China, and President Donald Trump takes a bigger role in the Los Angeles Olympics because he knows Mayor Karen Bass is a loser.

Whoa. That's a lot.

Let's get going!

Olympic-sized meltdown

President Donald Trump's Executive Order taking a larger hand in providing security and help for the 2028 Olympic Games has been met with cries of racism from Mayor Karen Bass. An L.A. Times columnist has called for the city to drop out of the games because... because... Trump!

Indeed, Fireman Karen claims that Trump's intention to make the games a success despite her ineptitude is meant to scare Angelenos because he may use the National Guard or military to keep them safe. She told a reporter that Trump's involvement is intended to "divide" the city.

Despite the Trump Administration trying to divide our city, we will be ready for the World Cup next year and the Olympics and Paralympics in 2028. We will not let them divide us.



LA stands strong. pic.twitter.com/eIrk1MJYA6 — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) August 2, 2025

What a tool.

Meanwhile, her efforts to clean up graffiti in time for next year's World Cup fútbol event are going... slowly.

Karen Bass spotted downtown scrubbing graffiti.



At the rate she’s moving, it will take a lifetime to remove just one letter but honestly this is probably the best use of her time. pic.twitter.com/En0juIpKc0 — Storm (@stormrobinson) June 12, 2025

Trump's EO announcement alongside the person in charge of the LA28 Committee, Casey Wasserman, caused a doom spiral by a columnist at the Los Angeles Times.

When asked by a reporter if he would deploy the military to L.A. the way he did this summer, Trump responded, “We’ll do anything necessary to keep the Olympics safe, including using our National Guard or military, OK?” With the Games happening in a presidential election year, Trump would love nothing more than to traipse around an L.A. radically transformed by his deportation blitzkrieg to proclaim his mission accomplished and broadcast his conquest to the world. That’s why L.A. needs to withdraw from hosting the Olympics — the sooner the better.

Someone should tell this brainiac that Trump's not on the ballot in '28. However, Trump did name Vice President JD Vance as the co-chair of the White House Task Force on the 2028 Olympics.

Who's voting in Washington State?

In March, President Trump signed an Executive Order requiring states to clean their voter rolls of illegal aliens and other illegal voters and requiring identification to vote. As a result, both Oregon and Washington filed lawsuits declaring the obviously logical request to be an assault on democracy. They also claimed that cleaning up the voter rolls would make it hard for people to vote, "erode public confidence in our elections, and make elections more expensive for states to administer." Moreover, they declared that “President Trump’s executive order is nothing more than a blatant attempt to rig the system and suppress votes."

Well, we guess they'd know plenty about rigging elections.

All three West Coast, Messed Coast™ states have been out of compliance with this EO, but the indefatigable Glen Morgan of the group We The Governed has pointed to his recent review of 29 out of Washington's 39 counties showing that 14% or more voters "are not compliant with federal law." This equates to "709,000+ voters, and it could be far worse."

"Missing BOTH SS numbers AND Driver's License info (25,000+/- voters) means there is zero verification they exist at all," he concluded in his video on the subject, which I encourage you to watch.

In the video, Morgan calmly takes viewers through the recent history of Washington State's shadily kept voter rolls and how the state has hidden information from voters.

For example, when concerned citizens began cross-referencing jury excuse notes that stated the person couldn't serve because they weren't citizens, though they were registered to vote, the Democrat-run state put those records off limits. Another example was former Gov. Jay Inslee's 2018 firing of the head of the Department of Licensing, which has a hand in verifying voters, for working with the feds, which was another tell in the state's effort to keep the voter rolls dirty.

Primary timing is not prime

Washington state's primary in August is a real head-shaker. But now we know why: it's planned that way.

"Turnout was terrible."

I want to repeat this to all the people who say, "We need to stop the cheat". There is no cheating. Seattle and King County are quadrupling down on "corporate fascism" and "No Kings". What we really need to do is vote. Turnout was terrible.

https://t.co/oTFipkh9r7 — Sheriff Keith Swank (@Swank4America) August 8, 2025

Tom Homan, Portland will see you now

The Portland, Ore., ICE office has been under siege by Antifa for months. Several people have been arrested, but, as usual, efforts by reporters to get a bird's-eye view of the endless attacks have been met with violence and trips to the hospital.

One such citizen journalist known online as "HunnyBadgerMom," was beaten by a trantifa activist and an Antifa woman who, when she's not firebombing ICE headquarters and beating reporters, works for a semiconductor company. Good grief. Would you buy chips from this woman?

According to a source with knowledge, the masked militant who allegedly beat videographer @hunnybadgermom outside the ICE facility on Aug. 3 is Portland trans nonbinary Antifa member Nicole "Nikki" Renee Middleton. The woman escaped in a getaway car that is owned by violent… https://t.co/2pal4VlVIp pic.twitter.com/qYmfNytrku — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan vows to come to Portland.

I asked @RealTomHoman if federal action is being considered in Portland. ANTIFA besieged a federal building there for over a month and are attacking journalists on the ground.



"We'll see about that. I am going to Portland." pic.twitter.com/M2uruTx4w1 — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) August 6, 2025

Tom Homan, Portland will see you now.

Unmasked

The feds have identified and indicted one of the dirtbags who attacked Border Patrol officers by throwing cinderblock chunks and rocks in Paramount, Calif., during a protest that quickly turned into a riot on June 7.

LA man who threw rocks at @ICEgov possibly ID’d as user of @tiktok_us account “the80sagain,” now private. 1st person of his interaction with local LA officials outside Home Depot in Paramount, CA https://t.co/7ltZn6vpRT pic.twitter.com/2hPJw0UEvI — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) June 8, 2025

This is from the emailed press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Central California:

[Jacob Daniel] Terrazas – who wore a dark beanie and black mask covering the lower half of his face – and other individuals threw rocks at Border Patrol agents for approximately three hours. Law enforcement used less-lethal force pepper bells against Terrazas and other rock throwers. Eventually, law enforcement detained, identified, and arrested Terrazas.

He could get 20 years in federal prison. He goes to trial in September.

Leave the state

Earlier this week, I told you about the warning from California Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, who warned parents with underage children at home to leave the state if AB 495 passes.

Read the whole story and see his warning from the pulpit in Pastor Warns Parents: If Democrats Pass AB 495, 'This Is It. Pack Up, Grab Your Kids, Leave California.' But here's an excerpt:

With this bill, California Democrats are going all-in on the destroy-the-village-to-save-it rationale for "saving" children illegally in the country, while endangering every other child as well. Indeed, all children legally or illegally in this country could be kidnapped or trafficked under this bill. We don't understand why it's acceptable to allow children illegally in the U.S. to be trafficked, but these Democrats are evil. They don't care about kids or their parents.

'Fremont Man,' Chi-coms, and rare Chinese books

Somebody told the Chi-coms that an L.A. area university museum possessed multiple rare Chinese manuscripts. So the way it looks is they hired somebody to steal them.

"Jeffrey Ying, 38, a.k.a. 'Jason Wang,' 'Alan Fujimori,' and 'Austin Chen,”'of Fremont, is charged with theft of major artwork, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli charged this week in a multiple-indictment case.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, from December 2024 to July 2025, Ying stole the rare manuscripts from the university’s library. Ying rented the manuscripts, brought them home for days at a time, then returned a dummy manuscript instead of the authentic one. He typically then traveled to and from China within several days of the thefts.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not name the university library from which the antiquities were stolen.

🎶 Letters! We get letters…and comments! 🎶

A comment from last week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report from Just Some Dude:

I really enjoy your articles Victoria and especially West Coast, Messed Coast.

Keep up the good work you do!!

Thank you, Dude.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Stellar's Jays are like a beautiful woman who can turn ugly fast when she opens her mouth.





Couldn't resist.

