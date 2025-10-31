WARNING: The Tucker Carlson-Nick Fuentes Bigots Are Targeting JD Vance

For ten straight years, they called him “literally Hitler.” Every clumsy hand gesture was a secret “Nazi salute”; every speech was a “racist dog whistle.” From the moment he descended Trump Tower’s golden escalator on June 16, 2015, the radical left and the mainstream media have tried everything possible to discredit, defeat, and destroy Donald Trump and the MAGA movement — but have you ever considered why they kept relying on the ridiculous Nazi/Hitler/Axis trope?

No, it’s not because “Democrats always do this.” They don’t: This manic, hysterical state of Trump Derangement Syndrome differs from their earlier opposition to George H. W. Bush, Bob Dole, George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney. Sure, the Dems tried to tar-and-feather them all as racists (and sexists, homophobes, xenophobes, yada yada), but there wasn’t an organized campaign to “Nazify” the entire GOP.

We’ve reached the point where 87% of Democrats actually believe that Donald Trump is a fascist! That’s not normal, folks.

But it was very deliberate: Democrats understood that if the Nazi-Hitler-Axis trope stuck, the MAGA movement was dead in the water. We’re Americans — and Americans hate Nazis!

It was their most emotionally powerful line of attack.

And they failed for one big reason: Trump isn’t a Nazi, nor is he a racist. And the longer the American people saw him on the campaign trail — flipping burgers at McDonald’s, driving a garbage truck, dancing to the Village People, and hugging his (Jewish) daughter and grandchildren — those “Hitler” allegations seemed stupider and stupider.

As a result, it did more to discredit the left than the right.

Which is why the dumbest, stupidest, most irresponsible PR move IMAGINABLE would be to turn around and make the Democrats’ allegations true!

Yet that’s where we are today in the MAGA movement, after Tucker Carlson’s recent lovefest with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who’s called for a “holy war” against Jews. Suddenly, a Hitler-praising, Stalin-loving bigot was elevated to our movement’s A-List: After appearing with Tucker, I’ll betcha a copy of Mein Kampf that Fuentes’ social media engagements, views, and influence within MAGA have never been higher.

And liberals couldn’t be happier!

For the exact same reason that many Republican strategists are not-so-secretly hoping that Zohran Mamdani wins in New York City — he’d be a splendid “foil” for GOP candidates to campaign and/or fundraise against nationally (but especially in 2026 swing districts) — liberals are ECSTATIC that Nick Fuentes is being positioned as a MAGA thought-leader: He’ll help ‘em raise money, rally voters, divide the GOP, and rebrand MAGA as a movement filled with Nazis.

(“See? We told you so!”)

Not only does Fuentes have a similar physique to Dylan Mulvaney, but if he becomes one of our movement’s leading voices, he’ll damage the MAGA brand as badly as Mulvaney damaged Bud Light: Brand ambassadors matter! That’s why companies pay a premium for ‘em!

It’s remarkable: If you hired ALL the top left-wing political strategists, locked them in a room, and asked them to develop a comprehensive PR plan to destroy the MAGA movement once and for all, I doubt they’d come up with anything better than:

Step One: Divide the MAGA movement over a minor issue, like, perhaps, I dunno… Israel.

Step Two: Use legitimate criticism of Israeli foreign policy as a fig-leaf to “mainstream” obvious antisemitism — little by little, drip by drip — escalating as you go. Maybe at first you’d exaggerate the “control” Israel has over America; then you’d start promoting a revisionist view of World War II, where that Hitler-guy really wasn’t so bad. Eventually, you’ll directly accuse Israel of genocide.

Step Three: Declare war on Jewish conservatives — insinuating they’re not really “loyal” to our movement or our country. “Out” them by name.

Step Four: Gradually remove the stigma of associating with Nazis, racists, bigots, and white nationalists, warmly embracing ‘em on social media platforms, treating ‘em like wise, legitimate MAGA thought-leaders.

Step Five (victory!): Directly associate the MAGA brand with the most visible white nationalists and/or Nazis in the entire country — proving that the Democrats were right all along!

As far as PR plans go, that one isn’t just effective; it’s also cost-efficient: With the “useful idiots” on the right (cough, Marjorie Taylor Greene, cough) and the anti-Trump media on the left, all you’d need is a small number of (bribable) MAGA influencers, and you’d be off and running.

I’ll betcha you could bankroll the entire campaign for less than $2 million.

However, the consequences wouldn’t end with Israel or the Jews. Even if Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson’s side achieves total victory — and the GOP joins the Democrats in abandoning Israel, and all Jewish “neocons” are booted from the MAGA movement — there simply aren’t enough Jewish Republicans to move the needle.

I mean, if you cripple the career of all the top Jewish Republicans… who does that exclude, exactly?

Think about the Trump White House: There’s only one Jew in the cabinet, Lee Zeldin, head of the Environmental Protection Agency. And other than Stephen Miller (whose MAGA credentials seem pretty strong), there really aren’t many other high-profile Jews in Trump’s White House.

(Nor were there an unusually large number of “Jewish neocons” behind the Iraq War, by the way, because almost ALL Republicans supported the Iraq War: In 2003, Republican support for the War in Iraq was a sky-high 90% — and the invasion was primarily promoted and executed by Christians like George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, and Tommy Franks. I bring this up because, when Nick Fuentes blamed the “neocon Jewish types” for the Iraq War, Tucker Carlson nodded like a bobblehead in agreement.)

So even if we removed ALL the Jews from the GOP, it would still be business-as-usual!

Nothing would change… until 2028.

And that’s when the Nick Fuentes-Tucker Carlson white nationalist movement would destroy the presidential candidacy of Vice President JD Vance.

If you haven’t noticed, JD’s wife is Indian. Her faith is Hindu. Their children are, quite obviously, a combination of both parents’ DNA.

If you wanna know what Nick Fuentes thinks about this, wonder no further:

Some predictably nasty stuff popping up about Vance's wife. https://t.co/quJDAwX9rm — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) July 16, 2024

Nick Fuentes talks about JD Vance marrying an Indian Wife because he hates his own race.



He's gonna defend White Identity? He couldn't even do that in his own home.



"It doesn't matter what he says, it matters who he is & he's NOT one of us." pic.twitter.com/ctuzB7xOwo — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) August 6, 2025

There’s no room in Tucker Carlson-Nick Fuentes’ Republican Party for a “race traitor” like Vance and their “mixed” children. They can’t be trusted.

Just like those disloyal Jews.

It’s simple arithmetic: If you support Vance, you can’t support Nick Fuentes. A vote for one is a vote against the other. Tucker Carlson is certainly smart enough to put two-and-two together, which is why it’s so telling that — in his two-hour and 18-minute lovefest with Nick Fuentes — Carlson didn’t mention Fuentes’ racist opposition to JD Vance’s wife and children even once!

Isn’t that weird? The V.P. is the #2 guy in the entire country, widely considered the heir apparent of the MAGA movement. Arguably, no man matters more to the future of the GOP. And even though Carlson had plenty of time to ask Fuentes question after question about (Jewish) Ben Shapiro, (Jewish) Mark Levin, and (Jewish) Dennis Prager, Fuentes’ racist attacks against Vance never came up.

Not even a single time.

What an odd thing to overlook!

By the way, Vance has already made his thoughts on Nick Fuentes perfectly clear.

Per The Hill:

When asked on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” about [Fuentes’] comments, Vance said they “don’t have any room in the MAGA movement.” “And of course — and of course Donald Trump has criticized this person. Look, I think the guy’s a total loser. Certainly, I disavow him. But if you ask me what I care more about, is it a person attacking me personally, or is it government policy that discriminates based on race? That’s what I really worry about,” Vance continued, “is bad government policy that harms people based on their immutable characteristics. Look, a lot of losers are going to attack me and attack my family.” “I think the proper response to them is to ignore them. Don’t feed the trolls, and they largely go away,” he added.

Yeah. If you don’t feed the trolls, they go away. And when you feed them, the opposite happens.

Which is why it’s worth asking: Why is Tucker Carlson going out of his way to feed them?

And is it REALLY all about “the Jews” — or is it actually about someone else?

