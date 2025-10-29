The PR Fallout of the Tucker Carlson — Nick Fuentes Lovefest: Mainstreaming Antisemitism in the GOP

On his self-titled podcast, there are two versions of Tucker Carlson: “Kiss-Arse Tucker” and “Angry Tucker.” Let’s begin with the latter.

If he doesn’t like you, Carlson attacks with gotcha questions, using his “baffled sheepdog expression” and/or high-pitched giggle to punctuate his cognitive dissonance. It’s how Carlson signals to his audience that a guest is a dirty, filthy, no-good liar — and unworthy of their respect.

This was the Tucker Carlson who sandbagged Ted Cruz. (Which showcased Carlson’s impressive debating chops: Sandbagged or not, Cruz is a skilled, experienced debater, and Carlson ran roughshod over him.)

The second version — “Kiss-Arse Tucker” — sets aside all the sarcasm, antagonism, and gotcha questions. Instead of undermining, Carlson cooperates with his guest, treating him like he’s the salt of the Earth, enthusiastically assisting with the storytelling. If there’s any criticism at all, it’s gentle and reserved.

Even when a guest says something COMPLETELY bat-[feces] crazy, Carlson will breeze past it.

Unlike “Angry Tucker,” this version signals something entirely different to the podcast audience: This guest is an ally — he’s one of us — and his ideas are worthy of our thoughtful consideration.

Including ideas of white nationalism, antisemitism, bigotry, and incel-inspired nonsense — the same exact ideas that the radical left and mainstream media would LOVE to use to destroy the MAGA movement’s reputation!

Such was the case when Tucker Carlson interviewed Nick Fuentes this week:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Guess which version of Tucker Carlson appeared?

I’ll give you a hint: Whenever Fuentes said something bat-[feces] crazy, Carlson breezed right over it. Here’s one of the more amusing examples:

Nick Fuentes: "It was December 18...That's Joseph Stalin's birthday. I'm a fan."



Tucker Carlson: "You're a fan of Stalin?"



Nick Fuentes: "Always an admirer."



Tucker Carlson: "Well that's uh...Okay. We'll circle back to that."



Spoiler: Tucker never circles back. pic.twitter.com/ZRBIVjFb7a — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 28, 2025

In Fuentes’ retelling of his riveting origin story, he was a naïve, doe-eyed white Christian who was radicalized by (Jewish) Mark Levin and (Jewish) Dennis Prager, mercilessly bullied online by (Jewish) Ben Shapiro, blackballed by (Jewish) Daily Wire employees, and then excommunicated from the GOP by other (Jewish) neocons, who hated him for exposing their pro-Israel sympathies.

Carlson eagerly nodded, smiled approvingly, and clearly communicated his support to his audience. (Indeed, Tucker Carlson uploaded an abbreviated version of their conversation to YouTube, entitling it: “Nick Fuentes Destroys Ben Shapiro.”)

With hindsight being 20/20, we should probably congratulate Shapiro and company for being so prescient: They recognized that Nick Fuentes is a PR nightmare, because he validates the worst allegations of the anti-Trump left.

Because he really is a racist, bigoted, antisemitic white nationalist!

Among Fuentes’ pearls of wisdom:

“Jews are running society, women need to shut the f*** up, blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part, and we would live in paradise.”

“All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory.”

“We’re in a holy war [against the Jews] and I will tell you this. Because we’re willing to die in the holy war, we will make them die in the holy war. And they will go down. We have God on our side. They will go down with their Satanic master. They have no future in America. The enemies of Christ have no future in this world.”

Plus, I’d imagine most swing voters wouldn’t find Fuentes’ positive thoughts on Hitler and/or pedophilia particularly appealing (NFSW):

Nick Fuentes is not even bothering to hide his adoration of Hitler these days: "'Hitler was a pedophile and kind of a pagan.' It's like, well, he was also really fucking cool. ... This guy's awesome, this guy's cool." pic.twitter.com/B6NFCF2eML — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 17, 2023

No matter. After appearing on Carlson’s podcast — and receiving the implied endorsement of Tucker Carlson himself — Nick Fuentes is in unchartered territory: I’d imagine his social media engagements and public profile have never been higher.

He’s a star on the rise.

Within the first 48-hours, the Fuentes-Carlson interview was viewed 3.2 million times on YouTube alone — with millions of additional views on Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and more. If Fuentes’ goal was to grow (and monetize) his popularity amongst more-traditional MAGA voters, his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s podcast was a grand slam home run: He accomplished everything he wanted!

He bashed his (Jewish) enemies, and he did so while Carlson was smiling and nodding in approval.

But that’s what Nick Fuentes wanted — and with all due respect to the effete neo-Nazi, I’ve already written about him enough. The more important question is, why did Tucker Carlson do it?

After all, Carlson is still one of the most influential conservatives in media. Unlike Fuentes, he’s not a star on the rise; he’s an established star-maker.

So why did he choose to make a star out of Nick Fuentes?

Last week, we directly accused Tucker Carlson of mainstreaming antisemitism in the conservative movement:

He’s done more to mainstream antisemitism in the Republican Party than anyone alive. Carlson operates under the façade of “just asking questions,” which sounds innocuous enough: How could you possibly fault a guy for being so gosh-darn intellectually curious, hmm? Unless… (gasp) you’re HIDING something dastardly! But it’s NOT intellectual curiosity. He’s NOT an investigative reporter, doggedly following the facts wherever they lead him, damning the consequences along the way. He’s a professional propagandist who profits from peddling lies, conspiracies, and bigotry. He’s not “just asking questions” because he’s curious; he’s doing it because it’s profitable. This is how he makes money. I also don’t think it’s coincidental that Carlson’s antisemitic, anti-Israel “political conversion” came at the same time Qatar and Saudi Arabia launched a multibillion-dollar PR campaign to influence American opinion. Seems a bit too on-the-nose for that.

So why did Tucker Carlson give Nick Fuentes the white-glove treatment?

The most reasonable explanation is threefold: Carlson is sympathetic to Fuentes’ core beliefs; they share the same (Jewish) enemies; and it was profitable to do so.

And I’m also guessing the profitability was less about YouTube views and more about something else. (After all, an episode where Carlson attacked Fuentes — a knockdown, back-and-forth, no-holds-barred debate — would’ve gotten MORE views than their lovefest!)

Which means, this was mostly about Tucker Carlson using Fuentes’ appearance to further ingratiate himself with certain financial backers.

(Who may or may not be from Qatar or Saudi Arabia. I don’t know for sure; I’m “just asking questions.”)

