Mike Cernovich Provides a Reminder of the Carnage Big Tech Exacted on Conservatives

If you don’t follow Mike Cernovich on the X platform, you should (@Cernovich). The conservative author, influencer, and pundit is an essential follow if you take your conservatism, and your country, seriously.

Sometimes, Cernovich takes full advantage of the extended space that X offers those with the blue checks and pens something that’s the equivalent of a deep dive or analysis piece in a major publication, but he does it in one post.

The post that caught my eye today was very timely, lest we forget what those Big Tech and venture capital (VC) bros are capable of in ruining the lives of conservatives.

We despise the Tech and VC guys not because they use to be Democrats, that's life, people don't always agree. They collaborated with Marxists who tried ruining our lives. I and everyone else in my world sees these guys as enemies. Some have asked me to explain this animosity.… — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 29, 2025

It wasn’t that long ago that the tech cabal tried to wipe the internet clean of any conservative presence.

The belief by Tech and VC's was the Trump was done, MAGA people are untouchable, and a whole class of people were totally un-personed. I woke up every day wondering if I'd be banned from social media,” Cernovich said. Medium banned me, and Evan Williams, Medium's founder, posted an article saying that anyone who voted from Trump should be completely destroyed (Not sure if his Tweet is still up, but he said this explicitly. That he and everyone else had a moral duty to bankrupt anyone who voted for Trump.) YouTube buried my channel. You couldn't even find it by searching my name. Instead you saw every hate video on me when you tried finding my channel. Facebook demonized me. Twitter had me walking on eggshells. How do you run online businesses these days when you're banned from channels of commerce?”

While this may resonate with hundreds of thousands of conservatives who may have their own smaller presence online, and who still turn to the larger accounts for insights and information, it’s amazing to me how quickly people forget.

Remember the argument “Privately owned platforms aren’t subject to the First Amendment. Those platform owners can do what they want"?

Little did we know at that time that the Biden administration was actively pushing those private platforms to censor conservatives online. Not that it had to twist many arms.

The Biden administration communicated with social media companies to flag and moderate misinformation, particularly on COVID-19, vaccines, and elections. Critics allege this suppressed conservative voices, leading to lawsuits like Murthy v. Missouri. A 2023 injunction limited… — Grok (@grok) December 23, 2025

Still, while it is true that no one has a constitutional right to a presence on the tech platforms, Cernovich counters with a very valid question: “If Luigi or AOC comes for you, why should I care? I mean that sincerely. Why should I care?”

Luigi Mangione is the man who allegedly assassinated the CEO of United Healthcare on video. When the left raises what we might even think of as reasonable concerns, after all Big Tech has done to us, why should we care?

Then there were the de-banking and financial services issues. Do remember how conservatives had their bank accounts closed because of their political views?

One afternoon I saw my movie, which had become the top streaming film on Amazon across all categories, had been banned from Amazon,” Cernovich said. “How can I engage in the business of making films when I can't guarantee to investors that I'll even be allowed to have my films on the duopoly of Amazon and Apple? Raising money for films is hard enough. That comes with the territory. Yet I wouldn't even be allowed to compete with everyone else in a free market due to censorship.”

He reminded his followers on X that conservative stalwart outlet The Federalist felt the same pain too. It was banned from platforms like Google Advertising and Facebook Ads. Just about all the major conservative media organizations were impacted negatively by the aggressive bias against them on the part of Big Tech and their puppeteers.

The Daily Wire often had to push out multiple versions of the same podcast because mentioning certain topics was sure to be flagged and punished in the form of demonetization, bans, or censorship (or all three) by the likes of YouTube, Facebook and others. Say the wrong thing about the COVID vaccine? Ban. Say the wrong thing about the 2020 election rigging? Ban. Say the wrong thing about Ivermectin? Ban.

What prompted Cernovich’s refreshing rant, apparently, was the latest pushback from Silicon Valley on a possible wealth tax in California.

The proposed tax is targeted directly at billionaires in a state that has more than its share. Backers of the proposed tax want California residents who are worth more than $1 billion to pay a one-time tax equivalent to 5% of their assets, which can be paid over five years. (There is no such thing as a “one-time tax” in government. Remember that.)

As a result, the New York Times reported that venture capitalist Peter Thiel and Google cofounder Larry Page may leave California if the tax is signed into law.

Garry Tan, the CEO of tech startup accelerator Y Combinator, commented to the New York Post that the wealth tax would push wealth and massive amounts of investment monies out of California, having a serious impact on innovation and even weakening support for healthcare in the state.

“This measure would cause a stampede of unicorns out of California to other states, which would reap the benefits of entrepreneurs, technology and jobs that California enjoys now,” he added.

“When I see guys like Garry Tan crying about a wealth tax, not only do I not care, I find it funny,” Cernovich said. “You can call this spiteful. You can say it's malice. None of that moralizing and woke scolding works on me.…Those who collaborated with Marxists did. And of course no one owes anyone anything. That goes two ways. Don't cry about Luigi or Liz Warren or wealth taxes to us. You probably wouldn't like our (sic) candid answers.”

Garry Tan has donated to every Democratic party in every state every year. He has donated money to Ro Khanna. He has donated money to Dems in Minnesota.



If you were a Democrat. Garry Tan helped get you in office to destroy our country.



Now he wants to primary them😂 https://t.co/G97BsFysUg pic.twitter.com/UNH08ir0rT — bone (@boneGPT) December 28, 2025

As he brought his post to an end, Cernovich provided an important reminder that, not only did Big Tech do a huge amount of damage to basic sense of trust in society, but they still have yet to take corrective action and fix what they broke.

“If these guys are concerned with wealth taxes and how the political winds are shifting, they should probably find a way to undo the great damage they did. Both reputationally (how we all see them, which generally is that they are worms or as CS Lewis, ‘men without chests’) and pragmatically.”

