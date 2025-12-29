The Morning Briefing: Bells Are Jingling All the Wrong Way for Tim Walz

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Herdlvescq kept an oversized jerkin on his pontoon boat for times that he felt lacked whimsy.

Advertisement

I hope that everyone had a wonderful Christmas Day and a weekend full of leftovers. This year has been a wild one, hasn't it? We're going to have some fun this week getting ready for 2026.

Not everybody is finishing the year on a strong note, however. Minnesota Gov. Tim "¿Quién Es Más Macho?" Walz is having a bit of a bumpy ride lately. The road doesn't appear to be getting any smoother for him either.

This is from Matt:

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is already under fire for billions of dollars of fraud that have occurred on his watch, and if you thought things couldn’t get worse for him, you were wrong. A viral video showing a Minneapolis daycare that received millions in public funding has reignited questions about oversight failures during his tenure. The Quality Learning Center, licensed to care for up to 99 children, appears completely empty in footage that independent videographer Nick Shirley recorded. But that emptiness isn't even the most embarrassing part. The facility can't spell "learning" correctly on its own sign.

One of the things I find most odd about Walz is that he constantly seeks the spotlight, even though that spotlight hasn't been very friendly to him. Walz is one of those politicians who definitely doesn't grow on the public when they get to know him more. The public outside of his home state, that is. I don't know what's in the water in Minnesota that makes him so popular there.

It's indicative of how thin the Democratic bench is that they thought that Walz was a viable national candidate in 2024. I'm still convinced that the reason Kamala Harris chose him as a running mate was that he was the only option whom she could feel smarter than. She said that she just hit it off with him better than his rivals, probably because he seems dumb as a box of rocks.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the month, I wrote that Walz is one of the worst people I've seen rise to prominence in the Democratic Party in over four decades of activism. He's utterly clueless and continues to act as if he isn't mired in an ever-worsening scandal. Even more laughable is that Walz is under the impression that he should make a run for the Democratic nomination in 2028.

I want some of whatever he's on.

My new-ish colleague and longtime friend Jennifer Rust wrote a post about the young journalist Nick Shirley, who is now applying pressure to Walz. His reach is staggering:

The New York Times, the "paper of record," has reported on Minnesota's social services fraud, as has the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. However, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune has a digital weekday circulation of approximately 102,000, with print circulation of about 71,000. Per their third quarter earnings release, the New York Times reaches 11.76 million digital subscribers and about 570,000 print subscribers. The difference between the mainstream outlets' reach and Shirley's is phenomenal. Shirley's Dec. 26 post video has been seen on X over 92 million times as of this writing, with nearly a million more views on YouTube.

Welcome to the New World Media Order. This is the kind of thing that has the faux journos in dinosaur media covered in flop sweat. The mainstream media's stranglehold on information control and narrative creation has been obliterated. Fifteen or twenty years ago, we might not have heard about this mess in Minnesota at all.

Again, Walz is near the top of the list of obnoxious Democrats I would like to see run out of office in disgrace. I am quite jaded when it comes to the lack of accountability in politics, but things aren't going well for Walz right now. Maybe those walls will finally close all the way in.

Advertisement

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will begin with this from Gail in California:

I hope all’s well during this holiday time with your Mom!

My Daily “Hope For Today” on Dec 28th from David Jeremiah references George Washington’s inaugural address: “…the favorable smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained.’ Live by God’s words and you will live long. Ignore God’s words and you will not.”

PS: So I read that “Die Hard” is not a Christmas movie. Next they will try to claim that “Terminator I” isn’t a love story!

Cheers!

Thank you, Gail. I hope your holidays are going well too. I stayed in Tucson for Christmas and am heading to see my mom this week. My daughter will be flying in from New York to join us.

George Washington's presidential speeches should get more attention than they do. They should be required reading in schools.

Fun fact: I've never seen Die Hard. At this point, it's just stubbornness on my part. I did rewatch Training Day on Christmas Eve. Maybe that'll be a new tradition!

Paul in Indiana writes:

Loved your article today!

The Left seems to believe there's "dirt" in the Epstein Files on President Trump. I realize it's their constant "Get Trump" campaign, however with Biden's handlers having complete and total access to all the files in 2024 any unlawful information on Trump would've been published before the election to upend his campaign. Their candidate, Kalamity Harris, was so bad the democrats would've stopped at nothing to get her elected.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, the Clinton's? Totally Teflon coated from head to toe.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

I'm glad you enjoyed it! I'm honestly stunned that this drama still has legs. Other than the entertainment value of the "Epstein didn't kill himself" memes, I'm pretty bored by the whole thing. People all over the political spectrum think that someone they don't like is going to be ruined by the files. As scandals go, it's been a tantalizing nothingburger so far (I don't care about the British royals).

Doug the Edward Hopper fan wrote:

I see what you did with the Morning Briefing on 12/23 what a great Christmas present.

As I told Doug last week, I love it when people comment on the art and/or clips that I post at the end. If anyone else has a favorite artist, just email me and I'll keep an eye out for content!

We will finish with this from Pamela in Florida:

Kruiser,

Don’t sell yourself short. Your comedian brain is perfect for understanding and overseeing the US economy. You da man!!

Cheers!

Why, thank you, Pamela. I appreciate the good vibes to start off the last week of the year. If I were in charge of the economy I'd spend my days doing all that I could to gut the federal bureaucracy; making what DOGE has done look like child's play. I'd begin by shuttering the Department of Education.

I know it's a busy time of year for everyone, so I really appreciate those who wrote in last week!

Everything Isn't Awful

This is the cutest thing I've seen today!! pic.twitter.com/lLRxDsCNHS — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 28, 2025

PJ Media

Bessent: Americans Should Get ‘Gigantic’ Tax Refunds in 2026

She’d Never Seen That Much Food Before: A Hard Reality From a Farmers Market

Be Like Nick: Shirley's Minneapolis Daycare Video Heralds a New Generation of Muckrakers

Advertisement

Islamic Republic of Iran Says It’s In a ‘Total War’ Not Just with Israel Alone

John Adams and Benjamin Rush Knew How to Talk with the America of Christians

California Mandates Additive Many Can’t Process, RFK Cries ‘Insanity’

FAFO: Trump-Kennedy Center Sues Musician Who Bailed on Christmas Eve Concert for $1M

The Obama Center Explains Why It’s So Ugly

5 Reasons This IHOP Ad Belongs in the Commercial Hall of Fame

Service, Scripture, and Sweet Moments: The Royal Kids Are Alright

Accountability Knocking on the Left’s Door

Three Issues Where Trump Owned the Left in 2025

Um...Tucker Carlson Doesn’t Know Anyone Who’s Been ‘Killed by Radical Islam’

Europe’s Amnesia Meets a Reality Check

Ilhan Omar’s Husband's Venture Capital Firm Removes Names From Website Under Scrutiny

Did the U.S. Military Just Strike Venezuelan Land?

Part 1 of 4: Pillars of Public Health According to Liberal Activists

Part 2 of 4: CPSI's Trump Derangement Syndrome and Vaccines

Part 3 of 4: Far Left's 'Orange Man Bad' Applies to All of Us

Part 4 of 4: The Far-Left's Talking Out of Both Sides of Its Mouth Again

Kelly Turnbull is The Action Hero We Conservative Women Always Wanted

‘Charities’ in Italy Sent $8 Million to Hamas

Pelosi’s Finger Wag Meets a Long Memory

When You Can't Bring Your Bible Over the Border

Townhall Mothership

Here's What Happened at Trump's Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Presser

#RIP. Iconic French Actress and Activist Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91

What the Hell Happened to This Show?

This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas

Why the World Needs Heroes

CLOWN ALERT!. Manhattan D.A. Claims Lawful Carry is 'Dangerous' and 'Disruptive' Conduct

The Trace Finds 'Hope' in Doctor's Idea to Cripple Gun Industry

Advertisement

Progressives to Newsom: Tax the Rich or Else

Honor Thy Father: Sunday Reflection

Sunday Smiles

Trump Crushes Arizona Border Chaos: 92% Drop in Illegal Entries

'Blooper for the Books': Check Out Who This Illegal Alien Accidentally Hit With Her Car

Buckle Up, Tim Walz: FBI Director Kash Patel Teases Major Fraud Action in Minnesota

Elizabeth Warren Got Caught in Some Censorship Hypocrisy and Could NOT Get Away Fast Enough

Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Melts Down Over Empty Fraud Daycares: 'Think of the Non-Existent Children'

WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report to Downplay Mistakes

VIP

Arson at Lourdes Shrine and the Self-Destruction of the West

King Charles Says ‘Different Faiths’ Have ‘So Much in Common’ — But Really, Do They?

How William Pitt Taught America Confidence

Archaeology of a Hit Single: 'Heart of Glass'

$19.5 Billion: The Price of EV Climate Alarmism

How a Wombat Pushed a Square ‘Peg’ From Its Round Hole

Her Parents Wanted to Kill Her for Leaving Islam. Now Sabatina James Has a Warning for the Vatican.

Have a Holly, Jolly Space Candy

St. Stephen, King Wenceslaus, and Boxing Day Traditions

Toxic Empathy

Around the Interwebz

David Spade On Making Eddie Murphy “Hate Me Overnight” After ‘SNL’ Joke: “He Was A Hero”

Great Job, Internet!: Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are adorable in the Criterion Closet

5 Famously Tragic Photos Whose Subjects Actually Ended Up Okay

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, DECEMBER 29 - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Secondary Print: Reuters, New York Times

Radio: AP

EST :

11:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement





TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Secondary Print: Reuters, New York Times

Radio: AP

EST :

7:45 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.