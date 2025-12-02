The Morning Briefing: Dems Really Should Break Their Addiction to Voting for Scumbags

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sheyrdebrüundt was determined to make a go of snapping Polaroids of any corduroy he encountered in the wild.

Advertisement

In my over four decades of political activism I've obviously been around for the careers of a lot of unsavory Democrats. Teddy Kennedy comes to mind right away. I also lived in California for almost 25 years, and that was an endless parade of lefties who made me feel like I needed a Silkwood shower and the triumphant return of Quaaludes.

Never in all of that time, however, has there been a concentration of thoroughly awful people in Dem Land like there is here in the Year of Our Lord 2025. Concentration. Passel. Horde.

A whole bunch.

It's becoming quite apparent lately that one of the most execrable of the present-day Democrats is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. I've only been to Minnesota once, so I'm not sure how the state's journey to the lunatic fringe of leftism happened. Maybe it's the stink from Canada. It's a disturbing cautionary tale, though.

This is from a post Catherine wrote about the Walz scandal:

The Trump White House pithily stated the disquieting and disgraceful facts of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) money-laundering scandal. Calling Walz “deeply disturbed,” the White House described the massive fraud scandal involving mostly Somali migrants that cost Minnesota taxpayers a billion dollars — and funded a terror group. Democrats are as corrupt as Hades, and failed vice presidential candidate Walz is one of the slimiest. During the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates, there was plenty of corruption and fraud involving taxpayer money. But the Somali-Walz scandal takes the cake, as the White House detailed

Advertisement

Gosh, it's been a whole day since I wrote about Democrats and COVID fraud.

Matt has more details here, and, as he writes, this scandal could bring everything crashing down on Walz. It certainly doesn't look great for him at the moment. This is from my Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt:

The House Oversight Committee and the U.S. Treasury have both launched investigations into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's involvement in a massive fraud scheme where Somali Immigrants stole more than $1 billion from state taxpayers and funneled it to Al-Shabaab terrorists.

We know that consequences for politicians aren't what they used to be, but President Trump has been doing his best to bring them back into fashion. Here's the thing, though — unless Walz ends up in a federal penitentiary, his political career isn't going to take a hit. The Dems in Minnesota have been electing this corrupt moron to office for 20 years now. Because Democrats love entrenched corruptocrats, Walz is running for his third term as governor.

Blue state Democrats have a penchant for voting for the worst that their party has to offer. At this point, there probably isn't a best, or even better, option. Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are far more representative of the 2025 Democrats than any members of the Blue Dog Coalition who may still be hanging around.

Now that I think about it, incarceration might not be enough to keep Democrats from voting for these miscreants.

Advertisement

It would be nice to see Tim Walz take some kind of hit for this. He is one of the most obnoxious politicians to emerge from an especially obnoxious political class. Each prominent Dem has one or two extremely unlikeable qualities, but Walz manages to throw together an entire suite of dreadful personality traits. He's even less authentic than Gavin Newsom. That's takes real effort.

That isn't a crime, but perhaps it should be.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Oops, Russia Has a Teensy Little Rocket Problem — and So Do We

Belmont Club: The Hollow Man

Oregon Governor Tries 'Seditious Six' Attack on Trump Border Cops and It Goes Hilariously Wrong

KA-CHING. Trump Bump: Black Friday Spending Breaks Records, Democrats Most Hurt

Appeals Court Rules Trump’s U.S. Attorney Alina Habba Disqualified

'Honor Killing': Girl Drowned by Family for Embracing Western Values

White House Spox Flambés NYT Over Trump Health Hit Piece by Showing Biden Clips and Asking 'This You?'

Even When They Cheat They Lose: Another Country Rejects Communism

Advertisement

White House Sums Up Walz’s ‘Shocking Fraud Scandal’ That Benefited Jihadists

Tedious nits. Presidents Pick, Courts Stall: The Habba Lesson

He Says No Threat Exists, Then Tries to Block the Sun

In Eight Words, Trump Destroys the Left's Entire Case Against Him

New Scapegoat, Same as the Old Scapegoat: The Age-Old Jewish Problem

Kim Kardashian Wants a Smart Brain? Her Scan Says No

The Self-Hate Crisis: How Our Culture Turned Against Its Own History

The History of Jihad and Crusade With Victor Davis Hanson

The Attack on National Guard Troops Shows Just How Problematic Biden’s Policies Were

Why Trump’s Next PR Pivot Must Be Total, Absolute Political WARFARE on Socialism

Townhall Mothership

Karoline Leavitt Put on a Clinic Regarding Defending Our National Borders and Interests

Tim Walz Could Face Possible Criminal Charges Over Somali Fraud Scheme in Minnesota

Trump Doubles Down on His Asylum Pause From Third World Countries

Airport Checkpoints Are About to Get a Lot More Complicated Because of This Program

Cancel the UK. British Man Arrested for Picture of Him Shooting Shotgun

Firefighters Held at Gunpoint on Thanksgiving Day in Anti-Gun Chicago

Anti-Gun Attorney Who Lost Big at SCOTUS Still Blaming Gun Makers for Cartel Violence

Another Son of 'El Chapo' Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking

Social Security Has Less Than 8 Years Left

Doctors Saved a Trans Woman's Life But the Hospital is Being Sued Anyway

Advertisement

👏👏👏James Comey and Letitia James' Victory Laps Might Come to a Screeching Halt by Week’s End

Never happened. Chuck Schumer Claims ‘MAGA’ Sent Bomb Threats to His NY Offices

White House Roasts Jill Biden’s Clown Show Christmas After Melania Classes Up the Decorations

In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism

Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States

Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza

VIP

As 'President,' Gavin Newsom Would Let Your House Burn Down Too

You Can't Get to Where You're Going Without Understanding Where You've Been

The Great Replacement Chronicles: ‘You Have Lost’

Legal Immigrants Condemn Biden-Era Policies After D.C. Shooting

Rosie O'Donnell's Brainwashing of 12-Year-Old Son Is Symptom of Much Larger Problem

The Democrats Have Nothing on Trump, and They’re Getting Desperate

Around the Interwebz

Um...New York Casino Next To Citi Field Approved After Years Of Wrangling; Mets Owner Steve Cohen To Run It

Space CEO explains why he believes private space stations are a viable business

The Nostalgic Snack Shop Hidden in the Trees

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12/01/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2025

Advertisement

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Hearst Newspaper

New Media: NOTUS

Secondary Print: Financial Times

Radio: CBS

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT hosts a Cabinet Meeting

Cabinet Room

White House Press Pool

2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement

Roosevelt Room

White House Press Pool

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.