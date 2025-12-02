The Morning Briefing: Dems Really Should Break Their Addiction to Voting for Scumbags

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sheyrdebrüundt was determined to make a go of snapping Polaroids of any corduroy he encountered in the wild.
In my over four decades of political activism I've obviously been around for the careers of a lot of unsavory Democrats. Teddy Kennedy comes to mind right away. I also lived in California for almost 25 years, and that was an endless parade of lefties who made me feel like I needed a Silkwood shower and the triumphant return of Quaaludes.
Never in all of that time, however, has there been a concentration of thoroughly awful people in Dem Land like there is here in the Year of Our Lord 2025. Concentration. Passel. Horde.
A whole bunch.
It's becoming quite apparent lately that one of the most execrable of the present-day Democrats is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. I've only been to Minnesota once, so I'm not sure how the state's journey to the lunatic fringe of leftism happened. Maybe it's the stink from Canada. It's a disturbing cautionary tale, though.
This is from a post Catherine wrote about the Walz scandal:
The Trump White House pithily stated the disquieting and disgraceful facts of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) money-laundering scandal.
Calling Walz “deeply disturbed,” the White House described the massive fraud scandal involving mostly Somali migrants that cost Minnesota taxpayers a billion dollars — and funded a terror group. Democrats are as corrupt as Hades, and failed vice presidential candidate Walz is one of the slimiest.
During the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates, there was plenty of corruption and fraud involving taxpayer money. But the Somali-Walz scandal takes the cake, as the White House detailed
Gosh, it's been a whole day since I wrote about Democrats and COVID fraud.
Matt has more details here, and, as he writes, this scandal could bring everything crashing down on Walz. It certainly doesn't look great for him at the moment. This is from my Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt:
The House Oversight Committee and the U.S. Treasury have both launched investigations into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's involvement in a massive fraud scheme where Somali Immigrants stole more than $1 billion from state taxpayers and funneled it to Al-Shabaab terrorists.
We know that consequences for politicians aren't what they used to be, but President Trump has been doing his best to bring them back into fashion. Here's the thing, though — unless Walz ends up in a federal penitentiary, his political career isn't going to take a hit. The Dems in Minnesota have been electing this corrupt moron to office for 20 years now. Because Democrats love entrenched corruptocrats, Walz is running for his third term as governor.
Blue state Democrats have a penchant for voting for the worst that their party has to offer. At this point, there probably isn't a best, or even better, option. Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are far more representative of the 2025 Democrats than any members of the Blue Dog Coalition who may still be hanging around.
Now that I think about it, incarceration might not be enough to keep Democrats from voting for these miscreants.
It would be nice to see Tim Walz take some kind of hit for this. He is one of the most obnoxious politicians to emerge from an especially obnoxious political class. Each prominent Dem has one or two extremely unlikeable qualities, but Walz manages to throw together an entire suite of dreadful personality traits. He's even less authentic than Gavin Newsom. That's takes real effort.
That isn't a crime, but perhaps it should be.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
Baby hippo meets giraffe.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/r9sOhIYIhp— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 1, 2025
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. Oops, Russia Has a Teensy Little Rocket Problem — and So Do We
Oregon Governor Tries 'Seditious Six' Attack on Trump Border Cops and It Goes Hilariously Wrong
KA-CHING. Trump Bump: Black Friday Spending Breaks Records, Democrats Most Hurt
Appeals Court Rules Trump’s U.S. Attorney Alina Habba Disqualified
'Honor Killing': Girl Drowned by Family for Embracing Western Values
White House Spox Flambés NYT Over Trump Health Hit Piece by Showing Biden Clips and Asking 'This You?'
Even When They Cheat They Lose: Another Country Rejects Communism
White House Sums Up Walz’s ‘Shocking Fraud Scandal’ That Benefited Jihadists
Tedious nits. Presidents Pick, Courts Stall: The Habba Lesson
He Says No Threat Exists, Then Tries to Block the Sun
In Eight Words, Trump Destroys the Left's Entire Case Against Him
New Scapegoat, Same as the Old Scapegoat: The Age-Old Jewish Problem
Kim Kardashian Wants a Smart Brain? Her Scan Says No
The Self-Hate Crisis: How Our Culture Turned Against Its Own History
The History of Jihad and Crusade With Victor Davis Hanson
The Attack on National Guard Troops Shows Just How Problematic Biden’s Policies Were
Why Trump’s Next PR Pivot Must Be Total, Absolute Political WARFARE on Socialism
Townhall Mothership
Karoline Leavitt Put on a Clinic Regarding Defending Our National Borders and Interests
Tim Walz Could Face Possible Criminal Charges Over Somali Fraud Scheme in Minnesota
Trump Doubles Down on His Asylum Pause From Third World Countries
Airport Checkpoints Are About to Get a Lot More Complicated Because of This Program
Cancel the UK. British Man Arrested for Picture of Him Shooting Shotgun
Firefighters Held at Gunpoint on Thanksgiving Day in Anti-Gun Chicago
Anti-Gun Attorney Who Lost Big at SCOTUS Still Blaming Gun Makers for Cartel Violence
Another Son of 'El Chapo' Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking
Social Security Has Less Than 8 Years Left
Doctors Saved a Trans Woman's Life But the Hospital is Being Sued Anyway
👏👏👏James Comey and Letitia James' Victory Laps Might Come to a Screeching Halt by Week’s End
Never happened. Chuck Schumer Claims ‘MAGA’ Sent Bomb Threats to His NY Offices
White House Roasts Jill Biden’s Clown Show Christmas After Melania Classes Up the Decorations
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism
Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
VIP
As 'President,' Gavin Newsom Would Let Your House Burn Down Too
You Can't Get to Where You're Going Without Understanding Where You've Been
The Great Replacement Chronicles: ‘You Have Lost’
Legal Immigrants Condemn Biden-Era Policies After D.C. Shooting
Rosie O'Donnell's Brainwashing of 12-Year-Old Son Is Symptom of Much Larger Problem
The Democrats Have Nothing on Trump, and They’re Getting Desperate
Around the Interwebz
Um...New York Casino Next To Citi Field Approved After Years Of Wrangling; Mets Owner Steve Cohen To Run It
Space CEO explains why he believes private space stations are a viable business
The Nostalgic Snack Shop Hidden in the Trees
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Inland Water, Bermuda #artbots #homer pic.twitter.com/5N2cNXVEyd— Winslow Homer (@artisthomer) December 1, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member