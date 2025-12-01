Trump Bump: Black Friday Spending Breaks Records, Democrats Most Hurt

Democrats have spent months trying to convince Americans the economy is in shambles under President Trump's second term, but Black Friday just delivered a reality check they can't spin away. Americans opened their wallets to spend at record levels, both online and in stores, making it clear the left's doom-and-gloom narrative is bogus.

U.S. shoppers dropped $11.8 billion online on Black Friday alone, marking a 9.1% jump from last year, according to Adobe Analytics. The shopping frenzy hit its peak between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, when consumers were burning through an average of $12.5 million every single minute.

And that was just Friday.

Thanksgiving Day saw Americans spend a record $6.4 billion online, up from $6.1 billion in 2024. Trump wasted no time celebrating the results, taking to Truth Social to share an article from Just the News headlined "Trump Bump: Black Friday spending soars as 2025 poised to be first quarter trillion dollar season.”

And what a Trump Bump it was.

Meanwhile, software company Salesforce — which tracks digital spending from a range of retailers, including grocers — estimated that Black Friday online sales totaled $18 billion in the U.S. and $79 billion globally. And e-commerce platform Shopify said its merchants raked in a record $6.2 billion in sales worldwide on Black Friday. At its peak, sales reached $5.1 million per minute — with top categories including cosmetics and clothing, according to the Canadian company. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks in-person and online spending, reported that overall Black Friday sales excluding automotive rose 4.1% from a year ago. The retail sales indicator, which is not adjusted for inflation, showed online sales jumped by double digits (10.4%), while in-store purchases inched up 1.7%. Michelle Meyer, chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, said consumers are “navigating an uncertain environment” this holiday season “by shopping early, leveraging promotions, and investing in wish-list items.”

The surge in spending came with a notable shift in how Americans shopped. Video game consoles, electronics, home appliances, cosmetics, and clothing led the charge in online growth categories. Artificial intelligence-driven shopping tools and social media advertising played a major role in shaping what people bought, with Salesforce reporting that AI influenced $22 billion in global sales between Thanksgiving and Black Friday. E-commerce giant Shopify recorded its own milestone with $6.2 billion in global Black Friday sales, peaking at $5.1 million per minute. Salesforce projected total U.S. online Black Friday sales would hit $18 billion, with a staggering $79 billion worldwide.

I gave up going to brick-and-mortar stores years ago because I can’t stand the hassle. I’ve maybe waited in line to get something on sale once or twice. But I’m an online shopper. I suspect most people have. But some people still love the rush and thrill of the hunt. In any case, in-person retail stores proved they're far from dead.

The spending boom came despite widespread Democratic hand-wringing about the economy. To hear them say it, tariffs have shot up prices, making everything too expensive. We’ve been hearing that for months now, and we’re still waiting for proof of this. I’m sure Democrats were hoping for Black Friday to be a bust, but that didn’t happen.

“It clearly shows that the consumer has the ability to spend,” Michelle Meyer told Bloomberg.

So much for Democrats' claims that Americans are suffering under Trump. The numbers tell a different story entirely.

