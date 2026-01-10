WATCH: Epic Advice Every Layabout, Lazy, Leftist Anti-ICE Protester Should See RIGHT NOW!

Weren't you wondering about all those women in Minneapolis trying to stop federal officers from conducting the lawful business of the United States by arresting criminals? Don't these people have jobs? When did it become de rigueur to root for the bad guys? Well, it turned out that these "ladies" had nothing else going on in their lives except to stick it to Trump on the daily by committing illegal acts against federal officers. One of them ended up dead when she did the exactly opposite of what she was being told to do by a cop. Her stupidity is now somehow someone else's fault.

As I reported on Friday in "The ICE Cop Video Is Out and Polite Society Now Demands Apologies From the Following Riot Fans," one can easily see on the ICE officer's own cell phone video that the woman and her partner fomented the conflict by parking their car in the middle of the street to block ICE officers from leaving their operation in Minneapolis.

As an agent stood in front of her vehicle in full view of the activist, she hit the gas and struck him with her 4,000-pound SUV. Worse, she did it while her little kid was at his woke granola school. She brought along her big dog, which sat bemused in the back as mom's brain matter sprayed the inside of the vehicle. She wasn't using it anyway.

There's not much more to the story except these boorish chicks who have watched way too many TikTok videos of people getting away with this activity.

Know this: These "ladies" were trained by professional leftist agitators on how to conduct themselves. Someone, who gets a check from a billionaire through a Soros or Tides grantee and who hates the U.S. or civil order—or both—was paid to train these layabouts on how to break U.S. law.

I'm old enough to remember when it was the ACLU, not the commie National Lawyers Guild, that showed up to protests to caution dillweed Democrats about how not to step over the line and get arrested. Their well-worn advice — carried on a dog-eared business card — basically boiled down to this: Memorialize what you can, do what the cops say, and we'll sort it out in court later. It's better to go to the court than to the hospital. Or, in the case of the Minnesota anti‑ICE direct-action activist — she ended up in the morgue.

Now, the green-fluorescent vest-wearing commies go to the protests and encourage these nutters to not just put a toe out of line, but hell, put their whole being on the wrong side of the law — and we'll lie about the case by capturing only exculpatory information about you, and we'll edit out the rest before court.

The left doesn't even care anymore about the care and feeding of its leftist cannon fodder. As Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said in her protest and riot training before the Tesla fire bombing protests, people have to decide how far they're willing to go. What is your “risk tolerance,” she asked in her "resistance lab" training, which she conducted with a Harvard professor who receives government funding for her Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard's Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School. Read about this training in my story "Well, Lookie Here: Congresswoman and Harvard Prof Are Caught Planning Massive Anti-Trump Riots?"

Instead, they should consider showing their cannon fodder this video from a leftist guy who says he's been arrested plenty at protests and lived to tell about it.

If you have some kevlar earmuffs, you might want to check out this guy's advice for the AWFLS (Affluent White Female Liberals).

His advice is AWESOME.





Though the people who conduct these Outrage of the Month protests are tedious and tiresome, you should never discount how serious they are about hurting people and breaking things. April 2025 was the month the left was angry at Elon Musk. People were pulled over by angry anti-Tesla and anti-Musk activists and threatened with bodily harm if they didn't get rid of their Teslas. Suddenly, anti-Elon bumper stickers began appearing on Teslas, with messages like: "I Bought This Before Elon Went Crazy."

Leftists believed—wrongly, as it turns out—that these gym-fit, protein-powder-fueled men and women working for Border Patrol and ICE wouldn’t hesitate to use enough force to stop AWFLs trying to harm or kill them

That's a bad bet.

