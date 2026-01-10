The ICE Cop Video Is Out and Polite Society Now Demands Apologies From the Following Riot Fans

The line to the confessional starts over there. In the front you can see Jacob Frey, kneeling; there's Tampon Tim Walz, the governor, who's gesticulating apace; another governor, this one from Oregon, who had an Antifa terrorist in her employ, is watching Walz to see what she should do; and that Philly sheriff who embarrassed law enforcement everywhere with her pronouncements on who the "real, not made up" cops are has bogarted the mic. Over there are the commies, Mamdani and that Seattle scarecrow, who are waiting their turn for Open Mic Night at the American Apology Tour.

We've now gotten a look at the video that the struck ICE agent was taking at the time he was hit. It was a hard hit. The guy was quick on the draw. She moved the car to place the agent in her way and then hit the gas.

See what you think:

"DRIVE! DRIVE!"

This agitator told her partner in the car to "Drive! Drive!"



Worst advice ever. pic.twitter.com/5xcci6op8Z — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 9, 2026

Taken along with the other videos we've seen of this incident, there's nothing that accords the benefit of the doubt to the driver.

What you see in the video is the point of view of the officer. He has been assessing the scene, and with his cellphone, has been videoing this vehicle blocking traffic. The shooting victim and her wife have spent the day following ICE. The couple taunts the officers. The officer, who has been circling the vehicle, and who only comes into view on other videos right before being hit by the car, is squared up in the driver's windshield. While another ICE officer barks at the woman to open her door and get out of the car, her wife, trying to get inside the car, screams for her to "Drive! Drive!" She hits the ICE officer hard and he unholsters his gun and begins shooting her.

Indeed, it only ratifies my earlier assessment that the shooting was justifiable, which I talk about in my Thursday livestream on the Adult in the Room Podcast. See it below.

These alleged "public servants" rushed to conclusions. Assumed their anti-ICE "poet" and her wife were innocent babes simply caught up in a bad situation on the means streets of Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey said that the ICE agent hadn't been hit at all. Then said, OK, he was hit, but not more than what you'd expect if you hipped your fridge closed. But we've now seen the video and the mayor's wrong as usual.

The scene is frightening, actually.

On Thursday, Frey had it all figured out. Law professor Jonathan Turley explained the meaning of words Frey said in a number of interviews — none of which called on the people of Minneapolis to remain calm:

Mayor Jacob Frey just called the claim of self-defense "b*llsh*t" and said that he watched the video. He apologized to the family and said that ICE is in Minnesota to "literally kill people." This is the type of rhetoric that fuels the rage. Perhaps wait for the investigation?... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 7, 2026

Turley cogently recited Frey's messaging in a series of X messages:...Frey just said again that it "is not true" that this was done in self-defense because the woman was driving away from the officers.

....Frey just said again that it "is not true" that this was done in self-defense because the woman was driving away from the officers.

....An officer is allowed to use lethal force if a vehicle is being used as a weapon to run them over. That is why it would be more reasonable for Frey and others to allow initial investigations to be completed before declaring that ICE murdered a citizen.









Then Tampon Tim weighed in and, with his jazz-hand sign language interpreter, and framed the shooting to be about outrageous behavior by ICE agents, calling the shooting a "brazen use of force. They want us to bend the knee. They want us to capitulate." This was intended to leave the impression on his gelatin-for-brains voters that the shooting was done to purposely evoke violence.

Walz told his constituents they can't give Trump "what he wants" — violent riots — which he said was a reason "to put troops on the ground in response to violent protest." Then he described a woman at a protest who was urging people to support ICE. "Don't let that be a catalyst to violence," Walz said.

🔥🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz says it was a "BRAZEN ACT" for the ICE agent to defend himself from a radical Liberal trying to kill him.



He's INCITING MORE VIOLENCE! 🔥



"This is a brazen use of force. They want us to bend the knee. They want us to capitulate." pic.twitter.com/8kwCo5mNvQ — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 8, 2026

Later, he put the National Guard on standby.

It didn't do much good however, there were still riots in Minneapolis Thursday night.

James Comer, who presided over the Capitol Hill Somalian fraud hearing, said it was no wonder Walz embraced the moment. "Walz was having a TERRIBLE day from our fraud hearing," Comer said. "Like a seasoned politician, he tries to take advantage of a terrible situation, declared WAR on ICE to pivot away the national attention from the fraud."

I explain the folly of Gov. Tina Kotek's words in this story: CNN: Tren de Aragua Cartel Pair Shot Driving Car Into Border Cops Simply a 'Married Oregon Couple'.

The most idiotic quote of the day was a jump ball between the genuinely dumb-as-a-stump Philadelphia sheriff and the mayor of Seattle, whom I wrote about in this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Seattle's Commie Mayor Declares War on ICE After 'Murder' Of Car Rammer.

I listened to the Philly sheriff while I was in the grocery store on Friday to get provisions. There was more than one sidelong glance at me while I laughed out loud in the meat section. Maybe they thought I was laughing at the prices. Doubtful, though.

You have to watch her video for yourself. Never has so much vituperative stupidity come out of the mouth of one person at one time. Watch and be amazed at her complete recitation of incorrect facts of the shooting.

This is not parody…



This is the actual Philadelphia County Sheriff.



Is it possible to coexist with someone like this?pic.twitter.com/voyfG9MNM7 — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 9, 2026

Her photo should be next to the dictionary definition of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Let's go to this guy's toteboard to assess the accuracy of the main narrative themes being shared by leftists since the shooting on Wednesday:

Five Left-wing narratives instantly crumble with the body cam footage:



1) Renee was terrified for her life.

She absolutely was NOT. She was smiling and taunting officers. Literally zero fear.



2) The officer was not hit.

Clearly, he was hit HARD.



3) Renee didn't know who the… pic.twitter.com/ufn5TJR7Oh — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 9, 2026 That'll about cover the fake news. Here's not fake news: Democrats have been prepping their canon fodder to be ready to take a bullet. FLASHBACK: In July 2025, Axios reported that Democrats were being told by their base to be "willing to get shot" when resisting ICE. Elected Democrats have since then had zero interest in toning down the rhetoric or getting their base to calm down. pic.twitter.com/U9dzow2zG8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2026

The rest of us will be over here waiting to hear your apologies.





Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!