CNN: Tren de Aragua Cartel Pair Shot Driving Car Into Border Cops Simply a 'Married Oregon Couple'

Look, I want to prepare you for the absolute horror show that is to follow. To wit: The U.S. Border cops shot a man and a woman as they sat in their car on Thursday afternoon in Portland, Ore.

Advertisement

As CNN's Brianna Keilar told her viewers, "Tensions are flying even higher in Portland, Oregon [after] a border patrol agent shot a married couple there."

Have we so lost our humanity that "married couples" are now being targeted by our Border Patrol and ICE officers?!

Brianna would have us believe that border cops in Portland are simply walking up to "married couples" sitting innocently in their cars and shooting them? To what debased levels have we sunk? Were they parked at Council Crest... necking? Huh? Washington Park at The Spot, where so many lovers have been caught in their cars... necking? Mt. Tabor, featuring a spectacular view of downtown Portland — is that where this "married couple" was parked?

Imagine the carnage if the Border Patrol or ICE simply approached "married couples" in their cars and then shot them for no reason. I don't want to live in that kind of America.

At least that's basically what the unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, Oregon's governor, said when she approached a spray of reporters armed with big, long microphones and intoned, "We are standing here today, united, in our state, wanting peace and safety in our communities." You are heathen, you muscular Border Patrol guys, she seemed to breathe. She continued her remarks, giving the benefit of the doubt to Brianna, instead of the legal warrant offered by the feds. "[We are] shaken and outraged by another terrible, unnecessary, violent event instigated by reckless agenda by the Trump Administration."

Advertisement

Oh. My. God. Trump sent those Border Patrol people to hunt down and shoot "married couples," Tina? Brianna, is that what happened here?

Tina seemed to say, "I put it to you, Gregg. isn't this an indictment of our entire American society? Well, you can do what you want to us, but we are not going to sit here and listen to Trump bad mouth these "married couples" of Portland, Oregon! Gentlemen!

As an afterthought, a few seconds later, the CNN lady mentioned that the two in a car — sitting there in the state of being totally innocent — were maybe, kinda, perhaps, members of the Venezuelan terror cartel Tren de Aragua, but the statement was punctuated with a verbal eyeroll.

Illegal alien gang member in Portland doesn't want to be arrested/deported, tries to run over cops, gets shot in response, Democrat politicians side with the gangster. They do this every time because they are enemies of American civilization.

pic.twitter.com/H386zPGpzV — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 9, 2026

The lead of her story wasn't that two suspected Tren de Aragua cartel terrorists were shot when they weaponized their car as a missile against the two Border Patrol agents who made a targeted stop of them with a warrant. Oh, no. The story was that an innocent "married couple" was shot by the feds because... well, because!

That's weird because the two are alleged to run a TdA-connected prostitution ring, and the "wife" works very closely with it, if you know what I mean. We don't even know if they're married, which I believe is the central point of CNN's story.

Advertisement

Sadly for Tina and Brianna, DHS came with receipts.

The two criminal illegal aliens who attacked Border Patrol in Portland are a gang member and his prostitute NOT an innocent “married couple. ”The driver of the vehicle, Luis David Nico Moncada is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua GANG MEMBER. He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal. The passenger, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and is associated with Tren de Aragua. She illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, and was RELEASED into this country by the Biden administration. Since illegally entering, Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland.

Oh, and the poor "wife"? She was previously "involved" in a prior shooting in Portland.

Joe Biden — President Autopen — released them into the country.

I'll bet you're now wondering how you can enjoy all the great writing, opinions, and behind-the-scenes podcasts and videos from PJ Media without having to watch all the ads. As a VIP Member, all of that is available to you!

Become a VIP Member RIGHT NOW and get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT. Get 2026 off to the right start. Support the reporters who support you.

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!