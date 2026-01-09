West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Seattle's Commie Mayor Declares War on ICE After 'Murder' Of Car Rammer

Welcome to your weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ report where Seattle's new commie mayor declares war on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and, elsewhere along this long stretch of coastline, lefties wake up to realize that their assaults on ICE could have gotten them shot, too.

Follow ICE

Seattle's new communist mayor, Katie Wilson, announced on Thursday, the day after what she called the "murder" of a Minneapolis activist trained to obstruct ICE agents, that everyone should get on board obstructing ICE agents too. She has, in essence, declared war on the federal government's immigration police in the name of "solidarity."

So those shaheed have got to get busy shaheeding.

Did she leave a martyrdom video behind like all obedient shaheeds? — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) January 7, 2026

We knew it was going to be bad, but... this bad? Believe it.

In a video announcement Wilson acknowledged that there isn't much a "welcoming" city can legally do against ICE but that she'd huddling with the radical city attorney and local radical groups, such as the Tides Foundation's Indivisible (the people who brought you the Tesla "protests"), to come up with ways to stop the feds from enforcing immigration law.

Indivisible also got key donations from the campaign (or other) coffers of Sen. Chris Murphy, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Gov. JB Pritzker, just to name a few.

Mayor Wilson encouraged people to get on the app/webpage Indivisible and sign up for an anti-ICE website that tracks and blocks ICE enforcement.

Today, I shared a message with Seattle. This is your city. Everyone should be safe in their homes, in their workplaces, and in our community. I’m determined to make it that way. Find immigration response resources at @washindivisble and at https://t.co/EgBHfRkaEB. #thisisyourcity pic.twitter.com/dbty5qhI7R — Mayor Katie B. Wilson (@MayorofSeattle) January 8, 2026

That webpage records your personal info and notifies you when ICE is in the area. It might be worth the follow to know where to show up to support ICE and Border Patrol.

The group's name for this operation is "Washington for All" but that doesn't mean, you know, you.

A reminder here: If Slow Joe's autopen had not opened up the borders we wouldn't have such a huge problem now. We believe that whoever was president knew this and didn't think the next president would have the testicular fortitude to fight back.

One year later

Ramming Speed

The next thing you know, Wilson and company will be calling that Tren De Aragua guy and his alleged hooker "victims" of ICE too. Catch up with Welcome to the Winter of Love, America! Illegal TdA Gangster and Woman Shot in Portland.

Wait, it's illegal to block an ICE agent?

Strangely, the feds have still not caught up with Hillsboro couple who not only encouraged others to participate in blocking Border Patrol and ICE officers in their town last October, but still proudly have the video (complete with goofy music) still on their bar's (The 646) Facebook page.

I featured the video again on the Adult in the Room Podcast on Thursday in a discussion about the Minneapolis shooting. It's cued up to where I intro the video.

The feds in this Hillsboro case were forced to escape from the mob by driving on a sidewalk, cutting through a lawn, and traversing a six foot hedge. Oh, and for stupid-points, the co-owner of the bar later put up a confession video, which I screen grabbed in case she decided it wasn't prudent to confess to multiple felonies.

Those people are lucky somebody didn't get hurt.

Somali pirates

It's worth noting that Wilson also said this week that Seattle will not engage in any investigations into the Somali fraud that has already been found in Washington. Also, as I reported in the story Massive Coverup Underway in Washington State to Stop Reporting of Somali Daycare Fraud, there's a full court press to stop reporting of these stories about alleged Somali fraud as well as an effort to stop government investigations. Me thinks there might be a smoking gun somewhere in there.

Substack columnist Diane Gruber came on my radar with her observations about the connections between the Somali pirates in Minnesota and Washington. Look at this infographic she discovered.

I haven't independently verified the contents of this infographic, but Gruber says it comports with her investigation so far.

Emergency tax increases!

After invoking an emergency! for the need to create huge tax increases (and then taking more than a month to sign it into law), Oregon Governor Tina Kotek now says she'd like to walk back those tax hikes because it's not an emergency anymore ... or something.

What she doesn't want is for taxpayers, who in land-speed record time put those taxes on the November ballot, to be able to vote on them. And she also knows it's a bad look to have lied about cost estimates of one of the biggest transportation line items. Plus, her face will be on the ballot in her re-election bid.

The whole thing stinks to high heaven.

Fraud czar loosed on West Coast, Messed Coast™

This announcement from the White House briefing room on Thursday has West Coast, Messed Coast™ written all over it.

Vice President J.D. Vance announced Thursday that a new Department of Justice job has been created to investigate nothing but fraud against the United States. This person, who must be Senate-approved, would be an Assistant Attorney General for Fraud. Vance invoked the Somali fraud problem as the impetus for this announcement.

This new Assistant AG would act as, in effect, a special counsel and be allowed to investigate throughout the country.

This is important because Democrats in key states, where this fraud is believed to be underway, have held up, via the blue slip (veto) process, the final confirmation votes on President Trump's U.S. Attorneys. U.S. Attorneys who have been approved in blue states are approved by that state's senators. You can do the math.

What Trump's done is separate these investigations even more from their Senate overlords.

Smart move.

Watch out, Gavin, Tina, and Bob. Here they come.

Seattle's zombie shortage addressed

The new mayor, city attorney, and the police chief combine IQs to create even more drug zombies in the city — in advance of the six 2026 World Cup games.

9th Circuit Surprises!

Your West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent can't believe how big a difference a few originalist judges can make. Most of my adult life has been spent reporting on the stupidity of the 9th "Circus" Court of Appeals in San Francisco. President Trump 45 got a huge assist from Senate Leader Mitch McConnell to appoint ten more conservative — textualist/originalist — judges to the 9th district.

The results of these appointments were borne out in the past few weeks.

I wrote about a three judge panel slapping down California's latest gun confiscation gambit in this story: Fed Judge Needs Color Crayon Stick Figures to Show Gavin Newsom What 2A's 'Shall Not Be Infringed' Means.

And the court ruled that the University of Washington violated a professor's First Amendment rights when they investigated him and created a rival class to punish him for creating a satirical Land Acknowledgement on his course syllabus which read:

I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington.



