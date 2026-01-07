Fire Lies 3: No Preparation, No Water, and Then the Devil Winds Came

Victoria Taft | 3:19 PM on January 07, 2026
surveillance video

On January 7, 2025, the Devil Winds — Santa Ana Winds — hit Southern California with such ferocity that, as predicted, any spark could have set off a conflagration. The fires came. 

Advertisement

When the storm was over, half of the Pacific Palisades, parts of Malibu, and parts of the staid old area of Altadena, near Pasadena, lay in ashes. 

And the horrors were just beginning. 

On January 7, 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered that flags be flown at half staff to remember the dead and the devastation of the fires, which, in part, he could have prevented.

     Start here: Fire Lies 1: A Flashback to the Spark That Destroyed Pacific Palisades and Trust in Leadership

Palisades resident Wes Nichols, an investment banker, wrote on the day of the inferno: 

I just left the hellscape formerly know as Pacific Palisades where I’ve lived for 26 years. I’m mad at what I saw. Our politicians have failed us. Unprepared, unimaginative, understaffed, now overwhelmed. Heads must roll for this disaster. I personally saw 100+ homes fully engulfed. @RickCarusoLA just mentioned water wasn’t working in the fire hydrants- WTF?!   (I took this video around Pali High. Total destruction. )

Advertisement

Heres' what he saw...or didn't see. 

The beginning of the fire in Altadena, otherwise known as the Eaton Fire, in an unincorporated area of L.A. County, appeared to be captured on live video, sparked by high-tension electrical wires that were bowed by the Devil Winds.

Friends of mine who grew up there in the go-go 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s went back to see if their childhood homes were still there.

West of Interstate 5, the fire in the Palisades sparked up at about 10:30 in the morning, when the winds hit. As I’ve reported, that fire has been ruled by the feds as having started on January 1, 2025, and is known as the Lachman Fire. This ‘holdover’ fire continued underground for days until the Devil Winds sparked the conflagration west of I-5 in the Palisades and Malibu.

Advertisement

There were no police to direct traffic. There were no fire fighters. There was no water in the hydrants due to water pressure problems. There was no water in the reservoir that years ago was intended to be used to fight a fire such as this. 

Developer Rick Caruso, the candidate who lost to Karen Bass in the mayoral election, had positioned his own firefighters, water tenders, and other apparatus to protect his business and shopping development in the Palisades. His buildings survived. His crews even helped L.A. firefighters. It was he who confirmed that there was no water in the fire hydrants in the Palisades. 

Get Caught Up: Fire Lies 2: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's Silence After 'Life Threatening' Weather Warning Says It All

He told reporters that "what is predictable is preventable." And he was appalled at the lack of preparation by the city and county.

As this man discovered, the city of Los Angeles, in which the Palisades resides, completely let people down. 

Advertisement

Electric cars filled with their toxic fumes were left to burn. 

Actor James Woods, who fled the Palisades Fire, came back to find his house still standing. He was shocked. In a year-after post, he wrote:

One year ago today, in an act of stunning criminal negligence by politicians Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom, our brave firefighters stood helpless as the reservoir serving the Palisades was bereft of water.
Ultimately 16,000 homes were burned to the ground and 29 Californians died in wildfires that spread to Alta Dena and across the county. 

The mayor was hobnobbing on a political jaunt in Africa after announcing the alarming news that Santa Ana winds were expected to threaten the more vulnerable fire areas in the state with unexpected ferocity, and then leaving the next day.

Rebuilding in the damaged areas has ground to a halt, as permit approval and state insurance resolution has been agonizingly slow. Ironically corporate real estate vultures have been buying empty lots worth millions at (pardon the pun) “fire sale” bargain prices.

Governor Newsom  has threatened exhausted fire victims with the specter of low income housing scams as a way to get the dispossessed to “sell cheap.”

This same parasite politician lies daily about phantom progress in the affected areas during his relentless photo op press conferences in his bid to become president some day, a reality only in his dreams. Meanwhile Karen Bass has ordered the Palisades reservoir to be emptied yet again during the Santa Ana winds fire season. I guess they missed a few houses.
Advertisement
In Fire Lies 4: The farce of rebuilding. 

I'll bet you're now wondering how you can enjoy all the great writing, opinions, and behind-the-scenes podcasts and videos from PJ Media without having to watch all the ads. As a VIP Member, all of that is available to you! 

Become a VIP Member RIGHT NOW and get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT. Get 2026 off to the right start. Support the reporters who support you. 

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES

Recommended

Nick Shirley Drops Another Video, and It Will Blow Your Mind Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Liberal White Women — I Hate These Broads Kevin Downey Jr.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Anatomy of the Death of a Daily Newspaper Tim O'Brien
WATCH: Rubio Sets the Record Straight on Greenland, Venezuelan Strategy Sarah Anderson
After Trump’s First Year, The Left Is Starting to Realize That It’s Losing Tim O'Brien
Bongino’s Return Feels Less Like a Restart and More Like a Reveal David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 5
Middle East 2026: Conflicts, Surprises, and What Lies Ahead
Our Real Crisis: Collapsing Trust
Advertisement