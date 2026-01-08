Welcome to the Winter of Love, America! Illegal TdA Gangster and Woman Shot in Portland

On the heels of the entirely preventable shooting in Minneapolis of the anti-ICE activist who tried to run down an ICE agent, there was another shooting on Thursday, this time in Portland, Ore., the scene of perpetual anti-border enforcement riots and protests.

A woman in Minneapolis was shot and killed after using her vehicle to block ICE agents and then, when she was ordered to stop, ram her vehicle into an ICE officer. She was shot dead for her recalcitrance. Now comes word that a Tren de Aragua gangster and his alleged prostitute companion were shot when they not only failed to stop for Customs and Border officers in Portland, but used their car as a weapon.

The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis today was very clearly trying to run him down with her vehicle. There is no question that this shooting was justified self-defense and @MayorFrey is a lying disgrace who is trying to incite rioting. pic.twitter.com/I1rwN9Rcyl — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 7, 2026

What we know so far about the Portland shooting from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is that the TdA cartel member used his car as a missile against the agents.

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland. The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene. This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.

We understand that both the gangster and his female companion are alive and being treated.

It's unclear if any of the agents were injured.

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 9, 2026

Who continues to send the message that ignoring a law enforcement order is a choice, anyway? That's right: It's the nutters in charge of Minneapolis and Portland.

On Thursday, the mayor of Portland issued a statement in which he perpetuated the misinformation that the shooting was the fault of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Mayor Keith Wilson told Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz, "Portland stands with you."

Mayor Wilson said:

Portland stands with you, Minnesota. I warned Homeland Security leadership that their actions constituted a disaster in the making. Yesterday's horrific loss of life is the direct consequence of ignoring that warning. Make no mistake, this death was entirely preventable.

I'll bet he tells the Portland police officers every day that whatever they do, it will be a "disaster in the making." Oy.

I guess what we can glean from this statement is that ignoring a legal order and trying to ram a car into an ICE agent is something he "warned [the feds] about."

The bottom line is that these politicians' treatment of crime welcomes lawbreaking.

🚨 BREAKING: Both suspects who were shot by US Border Patrol agents in Portland today are TREN DE ARAGUA illegal aliens who were recently involved in a shooting and prostitution ring!



When US border agents tried detaining the suspects, they attempted to RUN the agents over with… pic.twitter.com/vFPivmQsnj — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) January 9, 2026

At least the woke Portland Police chief asked for the leftist activists to not do anything stupid. Bob Day said, "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

This is Portland; of course they won't remain calm. Day never asked them to remain calm when Antifa was circling the wagons around the ICE building in Portland.

We'll be keeping this story updated.

