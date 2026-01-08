From Now to Election Day, Karen Bass Will Have This Guy Talking About Her Horrible L.A. Fire Response

The former reality TV "guy you loved to hate" is going to make sure that Karen Bass remembers his name and remembers her horrible Los Angeles Fire response.

On Wednesday, Spencer Pratt announced he was running for Mayor of Los Angeles. This means that the man whose house was incinerated in the Palisades fire one year ago, and who has done more than most to bring attention to the miserable response by the City of Los Angeles — which Karen Bass runs — will be an unrelenting reminder on the campaign trail until Election Day 2026.

This hectoring may look something like this:





Pratt, the former MTV The Hills cast member, has led a public life touting his wife (and former castmate) Heidi Montag's singing career, but has stepped back a bit from the L.A. entertainment life by trading in crystals and appreciating and videoing all the hummingbirds in his backyard. He lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in crystals in the fire, and the hummingbirds are still around, but, due to the moonscape that used to be his house and neighborhood, they're not plentiful.

Since the fire, Pratt has turned his life, podcast, entertainment platforms, and energies toward exposing how the state of California prescribed that any fires on state land, though near the Palisades and Malibu, would be allowed to burn. It is why he questioned the choice to leave two nearby reservoirs empty, and wonders why he can't get insurance, permits, and approvals to return to his old hood. He has become a conduit for tips, documents, and stories about the fires that few other people have.

In his speech, though he didn't mention him by name, the Trump Administration's speedy "record-breaking cleanup by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers and despite nearly $4 billion in loans approved by the SBA" was exceptional, but Pratt still can't rebuild because of "building permits and city regulations." "This isn’t just a political failure, it’s a moral one,” Pratt told an enthusiastic audience at the Palisades presser.

“We're going to expose the system," he told supporters. "We're going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light," he promised.

With so few permits to occupy or rebuild accomplished at this point, "Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action,” Pratt said.

“[L.A.] is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash," Pratt told the crowd. Indeed, Pratt has wondered out loud on his and his wife's podcast, The Fame Game, which they sometimes perform on the site of their destroyed house, if they aren't ingesting toxins and may one day regret it.

Oh, the irony.

No matter what, Angelenos will always protect each other.



The fabric of our city is woven by the hearts of people from all over the world coming together in pursuit of opportunity and equity. That’s who we are — and that’s what our policies in the City of Los Angeles will… pic.twitter.com/GAku8BuSuO — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) November 6, 2024

Pratt may get some heavy support from non-communist people in L.A., but I would imagine, though I don't have confirmation, that he may serve as a stalking horse for Rick Caruso. Caruso is a Democrat developer and a long-time public servant who lost to Bass in the 2021 election.

Caruso understands how supremely important public safety is. His development in the Palisades survived because he pre-positioned private firefighters, water tenders, and other equipment before the fires broke out. In fact, his firefighters helped the LAFD one year ago.

Bass didn't do that.

Kamala Harris swore Bass, an avowed leftist who casts a skeptical eye on private property ownership, into office.

Harris touted Bass's credentials of being the first black, lesbian, leftist who touted "fair policing" and "family welfare" as her chief qualifications for the job.

