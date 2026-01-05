Seattle's New Communist Regime Flings the Gates Open to EVEN MORE Drug Zombies in Head-Shaking Move

Seattle's new communist regime has announced that drug zombies will be free to do what drug zombies do: do drugs, poop, pee, and die on the streets without fear of arrest (unless it's cardiac arrest). What a relief. Seattleites have been clamoring for their own version of the poop map and — at long last — they finally may get one.

The announcement to decriminalize open air drug use came via Seattle's police union. The policy was clearly raised up the flag pole and many elected officials saluted, but by the close of business hours on Monday, Seattle's new commie mayor, Katie Wilson said, hey, it wasn't me. Except ... she's in charge of the cop shop.

The dumb idea that didn't work before — to allow open air drug use and refer druggies to a program that let's them toke up —is destined to fail under a regime of people who hate cops who enforce any laws. And now they want them to be social workers and drug counselors. Oh, this is gonna work greaaat.

Speaking of cops, they hate this idea, but we'll get to them in a minute. It's not as if their opinion matters to the coven at City Hall or anything.

And let's also state unequivocally: People who call themselves socialists or democratic socialists pretend that we don't notice they've thrown in with the commies. They're on the streets holding signs for communist dictator Nicolás Maduro. We know the game. Even Vladimir Lenin proclaimed, "The goal of socialism is communism," so why not just take the top commie demigod's word for it? At least that's more honest.

Anyway, back to that well-run city of Seattle, which has lost business, population, and prestige under the whackadoodle doo leftist mayors over the past few years. We're sure that things in Seattle will be spit-shine-ready for those six FIFA World Cup matches being played this in June and July at Lumen Field in the drug zombies' favorite areas. It's so full of dilapidated RVs and tent encampments on the route to the ball yard that FIFA should provide every ticket holder with a shiv built into their lanyard. Oh, and bring Narcan. You might have to resuscitate a hot dog carnie on the way.

The people who actually care about Seattle’s homeless, addicted people, with “We Heart Seattle,” say this anything-goes drug policy will mean more dead people on the streets. Indeed, "We Heart Seattle" believes people who break drug laws should do some time in jail to get clean.

"Not one recovering addict has told me [this diversion program called LEAD] saved their life. It was always some jail or prison time and being held accountable," wrote the group in a message on X. The message continued, "The LEAD program houses people where they can continue smoking drugs! They have to commit crimes to get the drugs."

Sounds like a squirrel cage, no?

When Seattle cops got an email stating the new commie city attorney and mayor would enact this hands-off-our-pet-addicts-policy, the cop union went ballistic.

As my radio colleague Jason Rantz reported, the directive came from the police chief, but we don't know where he got the authority to change the policy. However, we do know that he is a he/him/his. What a relief.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) said that city leadership told officers to stop arresting people for open drug use and refer the druggies to the so-called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program.

Guild President Mike Solan issued a statement about what he called a "naive" and "ignorant" policy that "is a waste of time."

The recent naive, ignorant political decision to not arrest offenders for open drug use in the City of Seattle is horrifically dangerous and will create more death and societal decay. It embodies an enormous flaw in those in our community who think that meeting people where they are, who are in the throes of addiction, is the correct path to lift them up. This is wrong and is commonly referred to as 'Suicidal Empathy.'

Seattle Police Officers' Guild President Mike Solan issued the following statement in response to the orders SPD received to no longer enforce drug use crimes following the inauguration of Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson:



Oh, and he was just getting started.

Most cops know that the LEAD program supports this ideology, and they don’t want to refer cases. It is a waste of time. We’ve all seen how our streets can be filled with death, decay, blight, and crime when ideology like this infects our city. Now with this resurrected insane direction, death, destruction, and more human suffering will be supercharged.

The mayor was irate about the story boomeranging back onto her, but provided no explanation about why the mayor, who's in charge of the cops, didn't know about this about-face policy.

Sure.

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!